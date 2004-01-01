Save Emails - Guides & Tutorials
Save Gmail and attachments to Google Drive
Guides & tutorials for Save Emails
- Automatic Background DownloadsCreate a rule once and matching emails are saved to Drive every hour, even when your computer is off.
- Emails as PDFSave every message as a clean PDF, complete with sender, date and inline images.
- Rename FilesName saved files using the email's subject, sender and date so they're easy to find in Drive.
- Gmail Labels & SearchSave emails from any Gmail label, or use advanced search operators to find old and archived messages.
- Download LogsEvery saved email is logged in Google Sheets with sender details and links to open the files in Drive.
- Shared DrivesSave emails straight into Shared Drives so the whole team has access to the archive.
- File AttachmentsDownload attachments alongside the email, or only files of specific types like PDF, images or spreadsheets.
- Dynamic Sub-foldersOrganize downloads into sub-folders named after the sender, subject, date or Gmail label.
Introduction 3
Guide 6
Features 9
- How to Save Emails from Different Labels in Gmail
- Find Emails in Gmail with Advanced Search Options
- How to Rename Email Attachments from Gmail in Google Drive
- How to Download Emails from Gmail in Shared Drives
- How to Overwrite Files in Google Drive
- How to Download Inline (Embedded) Images from Gmail in Google Drive
- How to Download Audio and Video Attachments as Text
- How to Suspend an Email Download Workflow
- How to Download Already Saved Emails to Google Drive