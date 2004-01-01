Document Studio - Guides & Tutorials
Create, email and file documents automatically.
Guides & tutorials for Document Studio
- Spreadsheet FormulasUse formulas in your source sheet and Document Studio computes the values before running the merge.
- QR Codes, Barcodes & ImagesEmbed dynamic QR codes, barcodes, charts and form-upload images directly into the generated documents.
- Use the templates you already knowDesign invoices, contracts and certificates in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides.
- Connect Your AppsPost to Slack and Google Chat, add records to Airtable and Trello, create Stripe and PayPal invoices, send SMS and call webhooks.
- Tailor the content with ProWith Pro, show or hide paragraphs, table rows and images based on values in your data.
- Create documents from rows or responsesMerge rows from Google Sheets, Excel or CSV files, or create a document the moment someone submits your Google Form.
- Email each person their own documentSend each merged file as an attachment to a different recipient, using the built-in visual email designer.
- File and share documents in DriveSave documents in organized Drive folders and share them with clients and colleagues using native Drive permissions.
Getting Started 3
Workflows & Automation 11
- Workflow Automation with Document Studio - The Essentials
- Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio
- Prepare Source Data in Google Sheets for Merging with Document Studio
- Effective Use of Column Headers and Data Rows in Google Sheets
- How to Use Merge Fields or {{Markers}} in Templates
- Using Conditions and Filters with Document Studio
- How to Add Time Delay and Schedule Tasks in Document Studio
- Automatic Triggers for Workflow Automation
- How to Test your Workflow in Document Studio
- How to Run an Automation Workflow in Document Studio
- Workflow Dashboard - Manage your Workflows and App Integrations
Step-by-Step Tutorial 9
Step 4: Add Tasks
Apps & Integrations 24
- Automate Asana with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Todoist with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Airtable with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Slack with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Telegram with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Discord with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Trello with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Send Webhooks with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Request Digital Signatures with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Google Chat Spaces with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Stripe with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate PayPal with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Razorpay with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Automate Google Drive with Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Google Sheets
- Google Forms
Embed Content 8
- Embed QR Codes in Documents and Email Messages
- Embed Barcode Images in Emails and Google Documents
- Embed Dynamic Charts and Graph Images in Documents and Emails
- Embed Google Sheet Cells and Ranges in Documents and Emails
- Embed Images in Email Messages and Google Documents
- Embed Google Drawings Images in Email Messages and Documents
- Attach Files from Google Drive in Email Messages
- Embed Links (URLs) in Email Messages and Documents
Conditional Content 3
Scriptlets 9
- Introduction to Scriptlets - Templating Language for Document Studio
- Filters for String Operations with Scriptlets
- Filters for Array Operations with Scriptlets
- Reformat Date Filters for Scriptlets
- Filters for Mathematical Operations with Scriptlets
- Replace and Remove Filters for Scriptlets
- Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets
- Loop or Iterate over Arrays with Scriptlets
- Control Flow with Conditional and Logical Operators
Google Sheets Automation 35
- Create Documents from Data Rows in Google Sheets
- Create Spreadsheets from Data Rows in Google Sheets
- Create Presentation Slides from Google Sheets
- Auto-Generate Social Media Images from Data in Google Sheets
- Post to Discord Channel from Google Sheets with Document Studio
- Post to Telegram from Google Sheets with Document Studio
- Send SMS Messages from Google Sheets Rows with Twilio and Document Studio
- Create Asana Tasks with New Rows in Google Sheets
- Create Todoist Tasks with New Rows in Google Sheets
- Create new records in Airtable with Google Sheets
- Post Messages to Google Hangouts Chat for Google Sheets Rows
- Create Trello Cards from new Google Sheet rows
- Send Slack Messages from New Rows in Google Sheets
- Trigger Webhook Requests when New Rows are Created in Google Sheets
- Send Emails with SendGrid from Google Sheets
- Send Automated Emails from Google Sheets with Gmail
- Send Emails Reminders Before an Invoice Becomes Past Due with Google Sheets
- Send Emails with Amazon SES from Google Sheets
- Send Emails with SparkPost from Google Sheets
- How to Send WhatsApp Messages from Google Sheets
- How to Mail Merge with Gmail and Google Docs
- Send PayPal Invoices from Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel
- Create Invoices in Stripe from Google Sheets
- Generate Razorpay Invoices from Google Sheets
- How to request UPI payments in bulk through Google Sheets
- Merge and Combine Multiple Rows of Google Sheet to a single Google Document
- Merge and Combine Multiple Rows of Google Sheet to a single Google Slides presentation
- Create New Folders in Google Drive for Rows in Google Sheets
- Copy Files in Google Drive for New Rows in Google Sheets
- Share Files and Folders in Google Drive from Rows in Google Sheets
- Send documents for signature with Adobe Sign and Google Sheets
- Send Documents for Signature via Zoho Sign with Google Sheets
- How to Copy Rows from Google Sheets to another Google Sheet
- Copy Google Sheets Rows to Microsoft Excel
- Copy Google Sheets Rows to Zoho Sheets
Google Forms Automation 37
- Create Certificates from Google Form Responses
- Create Sales Quote Proposals from Google Form Responses
- Create Agreement Documents from Google Form Responses
- Generate Multiple Documents from Google Form Responses
- Create Personalized Images from Google Form Responses
- Auto-generate Social Media Images for Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram
- Share Google Form Responses in a Slack Channel with Document Studio
- Send SMS Message from Google Form Responses with Document Studio
- Send Automated Appointment Reminders via Email and Text Message
- Send Email on Google Form Submission
- Send Conditional Email Notifications for Google Forms
- Post to Telegram from Google Forms with Document Studio
- Send Push Notifications on Mobile from Google Form Responses
- Post Google Form Responses to Discord with Document Studio
- Create Asana Tasks from Google Form Responses
- Create Tasks in Todoist from Google Form Responses
- Create new records in Airtable from Google Form responses
- Create new pages in Notion from Google Form responses
- Create Trello Cards from Google Form Responses with Document Studio
- Change Destination Folder for Google Form File Uploads
- Save Google Form Uploads to a Shared Drive Folder
- POST data in Webhook on a New Response in Google Forms
- Send File Attachments to Respondent after a Google Form is Submitted
- Post to Google Chat from Google Forms with Document Studio
- Generate Stripe Invoices for new Google Form Responses
- Generate PayPal Invoices for new Google Form Responses
- Accept Online Payments with Razorpay and Google Forms
- Append Text to a Google Docs document on Google Form Responses
- Append Slides to a Presentation on Google Form Responses
- Create Google Drive Folders for new Google Form Submissions
- Copy Files in Google Drive for new Google Form Submissions
- Share Files and Folders in Google Drive for Google Form Submissions
- Send Documents for Digital Signatures with Zoho Sign and Google Forms
- Send Documents for Digital Signatures with Adobe Sign and Google Forms
- How to Copy Google Form Responses to Another Google Sheet
- Copy Form Responses to Microsoft Excel
- How to Copy Google Form Responses to Zoho Sheets
Tips & Tricks 16
- Protect PDF Documents with Password
- Automatically Share Merged Files with Google Drive
- How to Enable Notifications for Shared Files in Google Drive
- How to Send Emails in Gmail from a Different Email Address
- How to Merge Specific Rows in Google Sheets and Skip Others
- Configure the Layout of PDF Files Generated from Google Sheets
- Date and Time Markers for Dynamic Fields
- Markers for Google Forms
- How to Add Unique CC and BCC Addresses in Mail Merge
- How to Add Unique File Attachments in Emails
- How to Send Files Uploaded in Google Form by Email
- How to Change the Timezone of Google Spreadsheet
- How to Insert Photos Uploaded in Google Forms in Generated Documents
- How to Generate Documents in Google Shared Drives
- Change Data Source - Connect Document Studio to your Data
- How to Regenerate Files for Previous Google Form Responses