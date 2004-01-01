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Automate Razorpay with Google Sheets and Google Forms

RazorPay is a payment-gateways service based in India that allows business to collect digital payments globally. With RazorPay, businesses can accept all modes of payment including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, net banking and mobile wallets like Paytm or PhonePe.

Section titled “Popular RazorPay Automations”

See full list of workflow automations.