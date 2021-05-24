Reformat Date Filters for Scriptlets
The date filters in scriptlets are useful for calculating and manipulating dates. For instance, if you have a Google Form and want to send out an email with the day of the week it was filled on, you can make use of the date filter with the appropriate format.
Date FormatsSection titled “Date Formats”
|Format
|Description
|%a
|The abbreviated weekday name (e.g., Sun)
|%A
|The full weekday name (e.g., Sunday)
|%b
|The abbreviated month name (e.g., Jan)
|%B
|The full month name (e.g., January)
|%d
|Day of the month,zero-padded (01..31)
|%H
|Hour of the day, 24-hour clock (00..23)
|%I
|Hour of the day, 12-hour clock (01..12)
|%m
|Month of the year,zero-padded (01..12)
|%M
|Minute of the hour,zero-padded (00..59)
|%p
|Meridian indicator, uppercase (AM or PM)
|%P
|Meridian indicator,lowercase (am or pm)
|%S
|Second of the minute,zero-padded (00..60)
|%y
|Year without a century,zero-padded (00..99)
|%Y
|Year with century (e.g, 2021)
You can use the special word
now or
today to get the current date and time and reformat the value with the date filter.
All date calculations are done based on the timezone of your Google Spreadsheet.