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Automate PayPal with Google Sheets and Google Forms

PayPal is the original digital payments company that allows individuals and businesses to send and receive money. PayPal is not restricted to account holders and, as a PayPal merchant, your customers can pay you with their credit card, debit card, or PayPal balance.

Section titled “Popular PayPal Automations”

See full list of workflow automations.