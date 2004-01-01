Automate PayPal with Google Sheets and Google Forms
PayPal is the original digital payments company that allows individuals and businesses to send and receive money. PayPal is not restricted to account holders and, as a PayPal merchant, your customers can pay you with their credit card, debit card, or PayPal balance.
Popular PayPal AutomationsSection titled “Popular PayPal Automations”
- Send PayPal invoices for rows in Google Sheets
- Generate PayPal invoices for new Google Form submissions
See full list of workflow automations.