Document Studio Pricing and Plans
Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Document Studio. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: creating occasional documents from Sheets and FormsBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- 500 form submissions or sheet rows per day
- 500 email recipients per day
- 500 documents per day
- Up to 5 workflows per sheet or form
- Conditions and time delays in workflows
- Multiple documents per form response
- Append and combine documents
- QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings
- Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat
- Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items
- Send text messages with Twilio
- Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms
- Create files and folders in Google Drive
- Generate PNG images from Google Slides
- Email support
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Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: putting invoices, personalized letters and e-signatures on autopilotBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Unlimited form submissions or sheet rows per day
- 2,000 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
- 2,000 documents per day
- Unlimited workflows per sheet or form
- Conditions and time delays in workflows
- Multiple documents per form response
- Append and combine documents
- QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings
- Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat
- Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items
- Send text messages with Twilio
- Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms
- Create files and folders in Google Drive
- Generate PNG images from Google Slides
- Conditional content in documents and emails
- Request e-signatures
- Create payment invoices
- Send WhatsApp messages and webhooks
- Send emails via SMTP
- Password-protect merged PDF files
- Create files and folders in Shared Drives
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls