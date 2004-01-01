Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Document Studio. Prices show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: creating occasional documents from Sheets and Forms Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. 500 form submissions or sheet rows per day

500 email recipients per day

500 documents per day

Up to 5 workflows per sheet or form

Conditions and time delays in workflows

Multiple documents per form response

Append and combine documents

QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings

Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat

Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items

Send text messages with Twilio

Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms

Create files and folders in Google Drive

Generate PNG images from Google Slides

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: putting invoices, personalized letters and e-signatures on autopilot Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Unlimited form submissions or sheet rows per day

2,000 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)

2,000 documents per day

Unlimited workflows per sheet or form

Conditions and time delays in workflows

Multiple documents per form response

Append and combine documents

QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings

Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat

Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items

Send text messages with Twilio

Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms

Create files and folders in Google Drive

Generate PNG images from Google Slides

Conditional content in documents and emails

Request e-signatures

Create payment invoices

Send WhatsApp messages and webhooks

Send emails via SMTP

Password-protect merged PDF files

Create files and folders in Shared Drives

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro