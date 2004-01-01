Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets

Scriptlets make it easy to output HTML-safe content for rich emails. For instance, it can convert newlines to <br> tags, or escape HTML characters like & .

Escape a string

{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?} Output Ben & Jerry

{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape ?} Output Ben & Jerry > Peter

{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?} Output Ben &amp; Jerry

Escape a string but ignore all escaped HTML entities

{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape_once ?} Output Ben & Jerry > Peter

Converts any URL-unsafe characters in a string into percent-encoded characters.

{? "Email us at amit@labnol.org" | url_encode ?} Output Email+us+at+amit%40labnol.org

Decodes a string that is encoded as a URL

{? "Sent+from%20amit%40labnol.org" | url_decode ?} Output "Sent from amit@labnol.org"

Convert any newline characters in the input text to HTML <BR> line break tags

{? "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " | join: "

" | newline_to_br ?} Output Apple<br />

Orange<br />

Mango

The next example shows how to create an HTML table using the first two elements of the input array.

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %} <table> {% tablerow fruit in fruitArray cols:1 limit:2 %} {? fruit ?} {% endtablerow %} </table>

The output table does not contain “Mango”.