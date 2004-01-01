Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets
Scriptlets make it easy to output HTML-safe content for rich emails. For instance, it can convert newlines to
<br> tags, or escape HTML characters like
&.
escapeSection titled “escape”
Escape a string
escape_onceSection titled “escape_once”
Escape a string but ignore all escaped HTML entities
url_encodeSection titled “url_encode”
Converts any URL-unsafe characters in a string into percent-encoded characters.
url_decodeSection titled “url_decode”
Decodes a string that is encoded as a URL
newline_to_brSection titled “newline_to_br”
Convert any newline characters in the input text to HTML
<BR> line break tags
HTML TableSection titled “HTML Table”
The next example shows how to create an HTML table using the first two elements of the input array.
The output table does not contain “Mango”.