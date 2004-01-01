Control Flow with Conditional and Logical Operators
Like most other programming languages, Scriptlets support
if and
else statements to only output content when certain conditions are met.
if elsifSection titled “if elsif”
if else (OR)Section titled “if else (OR)”
if else (AND)Section titled “if else (AND)”
if else (Number)Section titled “if else (Number)”
switch caseSection titled “switch case”
Use the
switch statement to compare a variable with different values
unlessSection titled “unless”
This is the exact opposite of the
if statement. It will only render the block if the condition is false.
captureSection titled “capture”
Captures the string inside of the opening and closing tags and assigns it to a variable. Variables created through capture are strings.
Capture a complex string contain a variable name