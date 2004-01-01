Like most other programming languages, Scriptlets support if and else statements to only output content when certain conditions are met.

{% assign name = "{{ Your Full Name }}" %} {% if name == "Ronald" %} Hello {? name ?} {% elsif name == "Sofia" %} Hola {? name ?} {% else %} Hi {? name ?} {% endif %}

{% assign name = "{{country name}}" %} {% if name == "Holland" or name == "Netherlands" %} The flag of {{country name}} is 🇳🇱 {% endif %}

{% assign name = "{{Country Name}}" %} {% assign lowername = name | downcase %} {% assign uppername = name | upcase %} {% if lowername == "india" and uppername == "INDIA" %} We're open in {{ Country Name }} {% else %} Sorry, we are not in {{ Country Name }} yet! {% endif %}

{% assign number = "{{Student Age}}" %} {% if number > 18 or number == 18 %} Appliant is an adult! {% else %} Applicant is {? number ?} years old! {% endif %}

Use the switch statement to compare a variable with different values

{% assign name = "Alejandro" %} {% case name %} {% when "Alejandro" %} Hola {? name ?}! {% when "Oliver", "Arthur", "Freddie" %} Hello {? name ?}! {% else %} Do I know you {? name ?}? {% endcase %}

This is the exact opposite of the if statement. It will only render the block if the condition is false.

{% unless {{ Country Name }} == "USA" %} Applications from {? {{Country Name}} | capitalize ?} are not accepted. {% endunless %}

Captures the string inside of the opening and closing tags and assigns it to a variable. Variables created through capture are strings.

{% capture var_name %} how are you {% endcapture %} {? var_name | strip | capitalize | append: "?" ?} Output How are you?

Capture a complex string contain a variable name