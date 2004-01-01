How to Launch the Document Studio Add-on

The Document Studio add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms. The add-on can be access and launched from any of these Google services.

Launch in Google Sheets Section titled “Launch in Google Sheets”

Open a new Google sheet by typing sheet.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created sheet you want to work on. Go to the add-ons menu and select Document Studio from the list of add-ons. Then, click on the Open option in the submenu.

Launch in Google Docs Section titled “Launch in Google Docs”

Open a new Google document by typing docs.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive and open any pre-created document template. Inside the Google Document, click the add-ons menu, select Document Studio in the drop down menu and then click on the Open option in the submenu.

Launch in Google Slides Section titled “Launch in Google Slides”

Open a new Google slides presentation by typing slides.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created presentation. Inside the slide deck, go to the add-ons menu near help, select Document Studio from the drop down menu and click on the Open option in the submenu.

Launch in Google Forms Section titled “Launch in Google Forms”