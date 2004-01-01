How to Launch the Document Studio Add-on
The Document Studio add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms. The add-on can be access and launched from any of these Google services.
Launch in Google SheetsSection titled “Launch in Google Sheets”
Open a new Google sheet by typing
sheet.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created sheet you want to work on. Go to the add-ons menu and select
Document Studio from the list of add-ons. Then, click on the
Open option in the submenu.
Launch in Google DocsSection titled “Launch in Google Docs”
Open a new Google document by typing
docs.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive and open any pre-created document template. Inside the Google Document, click the add-ons menu, select
Document Studio in the drop down menu and then click on the
Open option in the submenu.
Launch in Google SlidesSection titled “Launch in Google Slides”
Open a new Google slides presentation by typing
slides.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created presentation. Inside the slide deck, go to the add-ons menu near help, select
Document Studio from the drop down menu and click on the
Open option in the submenu.
Launch in Google FormsSection titled “Launch in Google Forms”
Open a new Google Form by typing
form.new in the browser’s address bar, or go to your Google Drive and open any existing form. Click on the Add-ons icon in the top right corner near the Help menu. Click on
Document Studio in the dropdown menu. Next, click on the
Open menu to launch Document Studio.