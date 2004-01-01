Embed Links (URLs) in Email Messages and Documents
With Document Studio, you can embed both hyperlinks (URLs or web links) in your email messages and documents. The links can be static or you can create dynamic links that are constructed from the data in your Google Sheets or Google Form responses.
Embed Links SyntaxSection titled “Embed Links Syntax”
The default syntax for embedding links in email messages and documents is:
For instance, if were to insert the link to this website in your email or template, the syntax would be:
Create Dynamic LinksSection titled “Create Dynamic Links”
To create dynamic links, you may add the question titles from your Google Form or the column headers in your Google Sheet.
For instance, if you have field titled
Applicant Name and another field titled
Applicant Website, you can insert the link to the applicant’s website address in your email or template by using the syntax:
Links in Email MessagesSection titled “Links in Email Messages”
If you are using the WYSIWYG mode to create email templates in Document Studio, the
Embed LINK syntax will be replaced with a clickable hyperlink in the outgoing message.
Add Links in Google Docs and SlidesSection titled “Add Links in Google Docs and Slides”
The
Embed LINK syntax is also available in Google Docs and Google Slides.
Add Links in Google SheetsSection titled “Add Links in Google Sheets”
The approach for adding hyperlinks in Google Sheets is slightly different since it uses the built-in
HYPERLINK function of Google Sheets instead of the
Embed LINK syntax.
Inside a new cell, type the following function:
If you would like to insert a dynamic hyperlink, the variable fields can be used for the link and anchor text values as show below: