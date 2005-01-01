Cancel your Subscription

Subscriptions on Digital Inspiration renew automatically unless you manually unsubscribe or cancel. You can use our self-help flow to cancel a subscription.

What happens after you cancel

When you cancel a subscription you'll still be able to use your subscription for the time you've already paid. Your premium plan will be downgraded to a free plan only at the end of your current billing cycle.

How to cancel a subscription

Here's how you can cancel your Digital Inspiration subscription:

Click here to open the subscription cancellation form. Enter the email address of your Google account Enter the license key associated with your subscription Indicate the reason for cancellation, and then submit the form. Your subscription will be canceled and you'll not be charged again.

Important: If you uninstall any Google Workspace add-on from your Google account, your subscription won't cancel automatically.