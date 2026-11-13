Please enable JavaScript to cancel here, or email your license key to support@digitalinspiration.com and we'll cancel it for you.

28 characters, starting with GA. It's in your order email from orders@digitalinspiration.com.

The one you bought the license with.

Enter the email address and license key from your order email. You'll see your plan before anything is cancelled.

Cancelling

You can cancel anytime, and there’s no cancellation fee. Use Cancel my subscription on this page. You’ll need the email address you bought the license with and your license key.

After you cancel Your add-on keeps working Until the end of the period you’ve paid for. Then it moves to the free plan. You won’t be charged again Your subscription stops renewing. Your work stays Everything you’ve made with the add-on stays in your Google account. Only the premium features stop. Your team moves with you On a team or domain license, everyone using it moves to the free plan at the same time. Uninstalling isn’t cancelling Removing an add-on from your Google account doesn’t cancel its subscription. Use Cancel my subscription on this page.

Changing your plan instead

If you’d like more or fewer users, a different edition, or monthly instead of yearly billing, you don’t need to cancel. Contact support with your license key and tell us what you’d like, and we’ll help you switch.

Refunds

Monthly plans

Monthly payments aren’t refunded. Cancel before your next billing date and you won’t be charged again.

Yearly plans

If an add-on doesn’t do what we advertise, or you run into a problem we can’t fix, we’ll refund you, less the payment processor’s fee (see below). Ask within 7 days of the payment.

Forgot to cancel before your plan renewed? Write to us within 7 days of the renewal and we’ll refund it, less the payment processor’s fee (see below).

How to ask for a refund

Contact support with the email address you bought with. Include your license key and tell us what went wrong. If it’s a technical problem, we’ll try to fix it first.

An approved refund goes back to the card or account you paid with, and cancels the subscription.

Payment processors keep the fee they charged on the original payment, usually about 5 to 10% of the amount, so it’s deducted from your refund.

Please write to us before disputing a charge with your bank. We can usually sort it out much faster than a dispute, which can take weeks.

Before you buy

Every add-on has a free version. Try it with your own data first, so you know it does what you need before you pay.

Common questions

I didn’t buy the license myself. Only the email address that bought or paid for a license can cancel it here. If that person has left, or your finance team paid, contact support with the license key and we’ll help.

I can’t find my license key. Search your inbox for the order email from orders@digitalinspiration.com. Still can’t find it? Contact support with the email address you bought with and we’ll look it up.

Can I come back later? Yes. Buy again anytime from the add-on’s pricing page. Your work is still there.