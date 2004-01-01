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Automate Airtable with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Airtable is a collaborative tool that enables users to store and organize data in a spreadsheet-like format. It can be used for various tasks, such as project management, contact databases, task lists, document management, and more.

Section titled “Popular Airtable Automations”

See full list of workflow automations.