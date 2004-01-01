Automate Airtable with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Airtable is a collaborative tool that enables users to store and organize data in a spreadsheet-like format. It can be used for various tasks, such as project management, contact databases, task lists, document management, and more.
Popular Airtable AutomationsSection titled “Popular Airtable Automations”
- Create new records in Airtable with Google Sheets
- Create new records in Airtable from Google Form responses
See full list of workflow automations.