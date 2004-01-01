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Automate Slack with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Slack is an all-in-one communication and instant messaging platform designed for use among teams in the workplace. Slack helps co-workers share data and files, communicate in real time, and collaborate on projects. Slack is owned by Salesforce.

Section titled “Popular Slack Automations”

See full list of workflow automations.