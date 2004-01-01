Automate Slack with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Slack is an all-in-one communication and instant messaging platform designed for use among teams in the workplace. Slack helps co-workers share data and files, communicate in real time, and collaborate on projects. Slack is owned by Salesforce.
Popular Slack AutomationsSection titled “Popular Slack Automations”
- Send Slack messages for new Google Sheet rows
- Send Slack notifications from new Google Form responses
See full list of workflow automations.