Email Google Sheets - Guides & Tutorials
Email your spreadsheet reports on autopilot
Guides & tutorials for Email Google Sheets
- Inline Cell RangesInclude named ranges and tables directly in the message as rich HTML, formatting and all.
- Custom File NamesName exported files with dates and sheet values, so every report is easy to find later.
- Recurring SchedulesSend reports hourly, daily, weekly or monthly, or on custom schedules like the last Friday of every month.
- Skip HolidaysExclude weekends, holidays and other dates so reports only go out on the days that matter.
- PDF, Excel or CSVExport the whole spreadsheet, selected sheets, or just a range of cells in the format your team prefers.
- Custom PDF LayoutChoose paper size, orientation and margins, show gridlines and page numbers, and merge all sheets into one PDF.
- Dynamic RecipientsPick recipients from cell values in the sheet and add spreadsheet values to the subject and body.
- Charts in the EmailEmbed spreadsheet charts and graphs as images in the email body, so the trend is visible at a glance.
Introduction 4
Guide 10
- Getting Started Guide - Email Spreadsheets
- Prepare Data in Google Sheets for Emailing
- Create Workflow in Google Sheets for Emailing Data
- Attach Google Sheets to Email as PDF, Excel, CSV or PNG
- How to Change the Filename of the Attached Spreadsheet
- How to Customize PDF Export Settings
- How to Specify Email Recipients in Google Sheets
- How to Create Email Template in Google Sheets
- How to Schedule Email Reports in Google Sheets
- How to Save your Email Spreadsheets Workflow
Features 13
- How to Use Markers for Dynamic Email Content - Email Spreadsheets
- Add dynamic Email Recipients in the TO, CC and BCC fields
- Create Screenshots of Google Sheets and Embed in Email
- Timelines in Google Sheets - Create Beautiful Visual Timelines
- Charts in Google Sheets - Embed Charts in Emails
- How to Email Pivot Tables in Google Sheets
- How to Email Named Ranges in Google Sheets
- Publish Google Charts to own Google Sheet - Embed Charts in Emails
- How to Change the Layout of your Exported PDF Files - Email Spreadsheets
- How to Insert your Logo and Signature in Emails - Email Google Spreadsheets
- How to Exclude Dates from Scheduler in Email Google Sheets
- Download and Export your Email Spreadsheet Workflows
- What is the Daily Email Sending Limit for Email Google Spreadsheets