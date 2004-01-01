Send Google Sheets and dashboards as PDF, Excel or CSV files on a recurring schedule. Embed charts and live cell ranges right in the email, so your team sees the numbers without opening a file.
Daily, weekly or monthly reports • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure
Hi team, here's this week's dashboard. Revenue is up 12%.
Capabilities
Schedule once, and the right people get the right sheet at the right time
Send reports hourly, daily, weekly or monthly, or on custom schedules like the last Friday of every month.Learn more
Export the whole spreadsheet, selected sheets, or just a range of cells in the format your team prefers.Learn more
Choose paper size, orientation and margins, show gridlines and page numbers, and merge all sheets into one PDF.Learn more
Embed spreadsheet charts and graphs as images in the email body, so the trend is visible at a glance.Learn more
Include named ranges and tables directly in the message as rich HTML, formatting and all.Learn more
Pick recipients from cell values in the sheet and add spreadsheet values to the subject and body.Learn more
Exclude weekends, holidays and other dates so reports only go out on the days that matter.Learn more
Name exported files with dates and sheet values, so every report is easy to find later.Learn more
Workflow
Set it up once in Google Sheets. It runs on its own after that.
Open the add-on in your spreadsheet and select the sheets, or the range of cells, you want to send.
Whole workbook, single sheets or ranges
Export as PDF, Excel or CSV, or embed the cells inline in the email as rich HTML with charts.
Fine-tune PDF layout and file names
Add recipients, write the message and choose when it should go out. The report is sent automatically from then on.
Hourly, daily, weekly or monthly
628K+ installsFree to install
Audience
Send the weekly pipeline and revenue dashboard to the sales team every Monday morning.
Email monthly P&L statements and budget trackers to stakeholders as polished PDFs.
Share daily inventory, shipping and attendance sheets with the people on the floor.
Deliver performance reports to clients on schedule, without copying and pasting.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Email Google Sheets for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: sending reports people actually read, with charts and print-ready PDFsBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: sending simple scheduled reportsBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Email Google Sheets
The limit counts every To, CC and BCC recipient. The Starter edition sends to up to 100 recipients per day, and Pro to up to 1,500 recipients per day with a Google Workspace account.
Yes, with the Pro edition. Export a portion of a sheet as PDF, or embed named ranges and charts directly in the email body.
Yes. Create as many export rules as you need in the same spreadsheet, each with its own sheets, recipients and schedule.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Sheets, Drive and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Stop exporting and attaching spreadsheets by hand. Set it up once and you're done.