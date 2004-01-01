Capabilities

Schedule once, and the right people get the right sheet at the right time

Recurring Schedules

Send reports hourly, daily, weekly or monthly, or on custom schedules like the last Friday of every month.

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PDF, Excel or CSV

Export the whole spreadsheet, selected sheets, or just a range of cells in the format your team prefers.

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Custom PDF Layout

Choose paper size, orientation and margins, show gridlines and page numbers, and merge all sheets into one PDF.

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Charts in the Email

Embed spreadsheet charts and graphs as images in the email body, so the trend is visible at a glance.

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Inline Cell Ranges

Include named ranges and tables directly in the message as rich HTML, formatting and all.

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Dynamic Recipients

Pick recipients from cell values in the sheet and add spreadsheet values to the subject and body.

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Skip Holidays

Exclude weekends, holidays and other dates so reports only go out on the days that matter.

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Custom File Names

Name exported files with dates and sheet values, so every report is easy to find later.