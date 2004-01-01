Google Sheets add-on

Email your spreadsheet reports on autopilot

Send Google Sheets and dashboards as PDF, Excel or CSV files on a recurring schedule. Embed charts and live cell ranges right in the email, so your team sees the numbers without opening a file.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Daily, weekly or monthly reports • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Reports that send themselves

Schedule once, and the right people get the right sheet at the right time

Recurring Schedules

Send reports hourly, daily, weekly or monthly, or on custom schedules like the last Friday of every month.

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PDF, Excel or CSV

Export the whole spreadsheet, selected sheets, or just a range of cells in the format your team prefers.

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Custom PDF Layout

Choose paper size, orientation and margins, show gridlines and page numbers, and merge all sheets into one PDF.

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Charts in the Email

Embed spreadsheet charts and graphs as images in the email body, so the trend is visible at a glance.

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Inline Cell Ranges

Include named ranges and tables directly in the message as rich HTML, formatting and all.

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Dynamic Recipients

Pick recipients from cell values in the sheet and add spreadsheet values to the subject and body.

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Skip Holidays

Exclude weekends, holidays and other dates so reports only go out on the days that matter.

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Custom File Names

Name exported files with dates and sheet values, so every report is easy to find later.

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Workflow

Schedule a report in three steps

Set it up once in Google Sheets. It runs on its own after that.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Choose the Sheets

    Open the add-on in your spreadsheet and select the sheets, or the range of cells, you want to send.

    Whole workbook, single sheets or ranges

  2. Step 2: Pick a format

    Export as PDF, Excel or CSV, or embed the cells inline in the email as rich HTML with charts.

    Fine-tune PDF layout and file names

  3. Step 3: Set the schedule

    Add recipients, write the message and choose when it should go out. The report is sent automatically from then on.

    Hourly, daily, weekly or monthly

Install from Workspace Marketplace

628K+ installsFree to install

Audience

Keep everyone on the same page

monitoring

Sales Reports

Send the weekly pipeline and revenue dashboard to the sales team every Monday morning.

account_balance

Finance

Email monthly P&L statements and budget trackers to stakeholders as polished PDFs.

inventory_2

Operations

Share daily inventory, shipping and attendance sheets with the people on the floor.

groups

Clients & Agencies

Deliver performance reports to clients on schedule, without copying and pasting.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Email Google Sheets for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: sending reports people actually read, with charts and print-ready PDFs

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Email up to 1,500 recipients per day (Google Workspace)
  • No add-on branding in emails
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reports
  • Custom recurring schedules
  • Multiple recipients with CC and BCC
  • Unlimited export rules per sheet
  • Embed charts and graphs in emails
  • Embed named ranges in emails
  • Embed timelines and dashboards as images
  • Export a portion of a sheet as PDF
  • Merge all sheets into a single PDF
  • PDF gridlines, orientation, margins and paper size
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: sending simple scheduled reports

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Email up to 100 recipients per day
  • No add-on branding in emails
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reports
  • Custom recurring schedules
  • Multiple recipients with CC and BCC
  • Unlimited export rules per sheet
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Email Google Sheets

General

How many emails can I send per day?

The limit counts every To, CC and BCC recipient. The Starter edition sends to up to 100 recipients per day, and Pro to up to 1,500 recipients per day with a Google Workspace account.

Can I send only part of a sheet?

Yes, with the Pro edition. Export a portion of a sheet as PDF, or embed named ranges and charts directly in the email body.

Can I send different reports to different people?

Yes. Create as many export rules as you need in the same spreadsheet, each with its own sheets, recipients and schedule.

Security & Privacy

2 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Sheets, Drive and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Put your reports on a schedule

Stop exporting and attaching spreadsheets by hand. Set it up once and you're done.

Install Email Google SheetsWatch Demo
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