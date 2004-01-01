Build beautiful forms that accept large file uploads and e-signatures. Files land in your Google Drive, responses in Google Sheets, and people don't need a Google account to submit.
No Google account needed to submit • Hosted on Google's servers • Privacy-focused & secure
Capabilities
Collect files, signatures and answers from anyone, with your branding
Accept large files from anyone. Uploads go straight to a Google Drive folder you choose, organized into sub-folders.Learn more
Let people sign your form with a mouse or finger. Signatures are saved as images in Google Drive.Learn more
Build your form inside Google Sheets with the visual designer. No code required.Learn more
Every submission is saved as a row in Google Sheets, with links to the uploaded files, just like Google Forms.
Notify yourself and send a confirmation to respondents through Gmail when a form is submitted.Learn more
Forms are hosted on Google's servers, and you can embed them in your website or Google Sites.Learn more
Protect forms with a password, block spam with CAPTCHA, and restrict who can submit.Learn more
Add your logo, choose Google Fonts, and add custom CSS and JavaScript to match your website.Learn more
Workflow
Everything runs in your own Google account.
Make a copy of the File Upload Forms Google Sheet in your Google Drive. That's where your form and its responses live.
No add-on to install
Open the form designer inside Sheets and add file upload fields, e-signatures, text fields and more.
Drag-and-drop form designer
Deploy the form as a web app and share the link. Anyone can submit, even without a Google account.
Files saved straight to your Drive
Free to start
Audience
Receive resumes, portfolios and cover letters from candidates in one Drive folder.
Collect assignments, projects and signed permission slips from students and parents.
Accept large photos, videos and design files from clients and contributors.
Gather documents and e-signatures for grants, admissions, claims and onboarding.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from File Upload Forms for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: collecting large files and e-signatures through your formsBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: collecting occasional uploads, up to 100 responses a dayBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about File Upload Forms
No. Anyone with the link can fill in the form and upload files, without signing in to a Google account.
Yes, with the Pro edition. Files can be saved in your own Google Drive, or in any Shared Drive that you own or that is shared with you.
Google Forms requires respondents to sign in with a Google account to upload files. File Upload Forms accepts files from anyone, supports e-signatures, and can be styled and embedded on your own website.
Yes. Make a copy of the form to explore every feature of File Upload Forms. No credit card is required.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Drive and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Make a copy of the form, customize it, and share the link in minutes.