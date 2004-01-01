Forms for Google Drive

Receive files from anyone, right in your Drive

Build beautiful forms that accept large file uploads and e-signatures. Files land in your Google Drive, responses in Google Sheets, and people don't need a Google account to submit.

Get Started FreeTry the Demo Form

No Google account needed to submit • Hosted on Google's servers • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Everything Google Forms can't do

Collect files, signatures and answers from anyone, with your branding

Large File Uploads

Accept large files from anyone. Uploads go straight to a Google Drive folder you choose, organized into sub-folders.

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Electronic Signatures

Let people sign your form with a mouse or finger. Signatures are saved as images in Google Drive.

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Drag & Drop Designer

Build your form inside Google Sheets with the visual designer. No code required.

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Responses in Sheets

Every submission is saved as a row in Google Sheets, with links to the uploaded files, just like Google Forms.

Email Notifications

Notify yourself and send a confirmation to respondents through Gmail when a form is submitted.

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Embed Anywhere

Forms are hosted on Google's servers, and you can embed them in your website or Google Sites.

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Passwords & CAPTCHA

Protect forms with a password, block spam with CAPTCHA, and restrict who can submit.

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Your Brand, Your Style

Add your logo, choose Google Fonts, and add custom CSS and JavaScript to match your website.

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Workflow

Publish your form in three steps

Everything runs in your own Google account.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Copy the Sheet

    Make a copy of the File Upload Forms Google Sheet in your Google Drive. That's where your form and its responses live.

    No add-on to install

  2. Step 2: Design your form

    Open the form designer inside Sheets and add file upload fields, e-signatures, text fields and more.

    Drag-and-drop form designer

  3. Step 3: Publish and share

    Deploy the form as a web app and share the link. Anyone can submit, even without a Google account.

    Files saved straight to your Drive

Make a Copy of the Form

Free to start

Audience

Collect files for anything

work

Hiring

Receive resumes, portfolios and cover letters from candidates in one Drive folder.

school

Education

Collect assignments, projects and signed permission slips from students and parents.

photo_camera

Creative Work

Accept large photos, videos and design files from clients and contributors.

description

Applications

Gather documents and e-signatures for grants, admissions, claims and onboarding.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from File Upload Forms for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: collecting large files and e-signatures through your forms

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Accept files of any size
  • Accept unlimited responses per day
  • No branding in emails
  • No Google login needed to submit
  • Receive files in your Google Drive
  • Organize uploads in sub-folders
  • Notify respondents by Gmail
  • Embed forms in your website
  • Localize forms in another language
  • Receive files in Shared Drives
  • Multiple file uploads per form
  • Limit uploads to specific file types
  • Collect e-signatures
  • Pre-fill forms and add hidden fields
  • Custom CSS, JavaScript and Google Fonts
  • Regex validation and Google Analytics
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: collecting occasional uploads, up to 100 responses a day

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Accept files up to 100 MB
  • Accept up to 100 responses per day
  • No branding in emails
  • No Google login needed to submit
  • Receive files in your Google Drive
  • Organize uploads in sub-folders
  • Notify respondents by Gmail
  • Embed forms in your website
  • Localize forms in another language
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about File Upload Forms

General

Do people need a Google account to upload files?

No. Anyone with the link can fill in the form and upload files, without signing in to a Google account.

Can files be saved in Shared Drives?

Yes, with the Pro edition. Files can be saved in your own Google Drive, or in any Shared Drive that you own or that is shared with you.

How is this different from Google Forms?

Google Forms requires respondents to sign in with a Google account to upload files. File Upload Forms accepts files from anyone, supports e-signatures, and can be styled and embedded on your own website.

Is there a free trial?

Yes. Make a copy of the form to explore every feature of File Upload Forms. No credit card is required.

Security & Privacy

1 question
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Drive and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Start collecting files today

Make a copy of the form, customize it, and share the link in minutes.

Get Started FreeWatch Demo
checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkFiles stay in your Drive
checkNo sign-in for respondents