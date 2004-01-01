Google Forms add-on

Instant emails for every Google Form response

Notify your team and the person who filled in the form. Personalize every email with their answers, email different people based on responses, and post alerts to Slack, SMS or any webhook.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Works with every Google Form • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

More than a 'new response' email

Everything you need to respond to form submissions the moment they arrive

Personalized Email Designer

Design notifications in the visual editor or in HTML. Add any form answer to the subject and body with {{placeholders}}, plus the response edit link.

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Conditional Notifications

Email different people based on form answers. Build AND / OR conditions, or use regular expressions for complex matches.

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Notify Respondents

Send a confirmation, receipt or next steps to the person who submitted the form, with CC and BCC for your team.

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File Attachments

Attach PDFs, Office files and other documents from Google Drive to your email notifications.

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QR Codes & Barcodes

Embed dynamic QR codes and barcodes in emails for tickets and passes. Supports UPC, GS1, ISBN and other popular formats.

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Slack, Chat & SMS

Post new responses to Slack, Discord and Google Chat, send SMS text messages, or get push notifications on your phone.

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Limit Form Responses

Open and close your Google Form on a schedule, or close it automatically once you've received enough entries.

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Webhooks

Send every new form entry to any webhook URL the moment it is submitted, to connect your own systems.

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Workflow

Set up notifications in minutes

Create a rule once and every new response is handled automatically.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Open your form

    Install the add-on and open it from any Google Form you own. It works with all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

    No changes to your existing form

  2. Step 2: Design the email

    Use the visual editor to write your notification. Add {{placeholders}} to include form answers in the subject and message.

    Notify respondents, your team, or both

  3. Step 3: Save the rule

    Add recipients and conditions, then save. Emails go out as soon as a new response is submitted. Premium editions can create several rules per form.

    Unlimited rules per form on Pro

Install from Workspace Marketplace

21M+ installsFree to install

Audience

Built for every kind of form

confirmation_number

Events

Email registrants their tickets with unique QR codes, and alert organizers about VIP sign-ups.

school

Education

Send quiz scores to students, and notify teachers and parents when assignments and forms are submitted.

support_agent

Customer Support

Route requests to the right team based on the answers, and confirm receipt to the customer instantly.

storefront

Orders & Bookings

Confirm orders and appointments with personalized receipts, and send new bookings to Slack.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Form Notifications for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: routing responses to the right people based on form answers

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
  • Unlimited notification rules per form
  • No 'Sent via' branding in emails
  • Notify respondents and team members
  • Send from any Gmail alias
  • CC and BCC recipients
  • Multiple emails per form submission
  • Different emails for different recipients
  • Write emails in HTML or Plain Text
  • Resend notifications to old responses
  • QR codes and barcodes in emails
  • Attach files from Google Drive
  • Slack, Discord, Google Chat and SMS notifications
  • Webhooks and mobile push notifications
  • Send from a no-reply address (Google Workspace)
  • Conditional notifications based on answers
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: sending a simple email for each new response,

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Send up to 400 email recipients per day
  • Up to 5 notification rules per form
  • No 'Sent via' branding in emails
  • Notify respondents and team members
  • Send from any Gmail alias
  • CC and BCC recipients
  • Multiple emails per form submission
  • Different emails for different recipients
  • Write emails in HTML or Plain Text
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Email Notifications for Google Forms

General

How many emails can I send per day?

The free version sends up to 20 email recipients per day. With a premium license, Gmail accounts can send up to 400 recipients per day and Google Workspace accounts up to 1,500. The limit is shared by all forms in your Google account.

Can I email different people based on form answers?

Yes. With a premium license, add conditions to a notification rule and the email is sent only when the answers match. Create multiple rules on the same form to route responses to different people.

Can I send an email to the person who filled in the form?

Yes, in every edition. Enable respondent emails and the add-on sends a personalized email to the address they entered in the form.

Do form respondents need a license?

No. You only need a license for the people who own and manage the Google Forms. When you buy a license, all forms in your Google account are upgraded.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Forms, Drive and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Never miss a form response again

Set up your first notification rule in minutes and let the add-on take care of the rest.

Install Form NotificationsWatch Demo
checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkWorks with your existing forms
checkAudited for security