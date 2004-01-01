Notify your team and the person who filled in the form. Personalize every email with their answers, email different people based on responses, and post alerts to Slack, SMS or any webhook.
Works with every Google Form • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure
Hi Priya, you're registered! Show this code at the entrance.
Capabilities
Everything you need to respond to form submissions the moment they arrive
Design notifications in the visual editor or in HTML. Add any form answer to the subject and body with {{placeholders}}, plus the response edit link.Learn more
Email different people based on form answers. Build AND / OR conditions, or use regular expressions for complex matches.Learn more
Send a confirmation, receipt or next steps to the person who submitted the form, with CC and BCC for your team.Learn more
Attach PDFs, Office files and other documents from Google Drive to your email notifications.Learn more
Embed dynamic QR codes and barcodes in emails for tickets and passes. Supports UPC, GS1, ISBN and other popular formats.Learn more
Post new responses to Slack, Discord and Google Chat, send SMS text messages, or get push notifications on your phone.Learn more
Open and close your Google Form on a schedule, or close it automatically once you've received enough entries.Learn more
Send every new form entry to any webhook URL the moment it is submitted, to connect your own systems.Learn more
Workflow
Create a rule once and every new response is handled automatically.
Install the add-on and open it from any Google Form you own. It works with all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
No changes to your existing form
Use the visual editor to write your notification. Add {{placeholders}} to include form answers in the subject and message.
Notify respondents, your team, or both
Add recipients and conditions, then save. Emails go out as soon as a new response is submitted. Premium editions can create several rules per form.
Unlimited rules per form on Pro
21M+ installsFree to install
Audience
Email registrants their tickets with unique QR codes, and alert organizers about VIP sign-ups.
Send quiz scores to students, and notify teachers and parents when assignments and forms are submitted.
Route requests to the right team based on the answers, and confirm receipt to the customer instantly.
Confirm orders and appointments with personalized receipts, and send new bookings to Slack.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Form Notifications for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: routing responses to the right people based on form answersBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: sending a simple email for each new response,Buy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Email Notifications for Google Forms
The free version sends up to 20 email recipients per day. With a premium license, Gmail accounts can send up to 400 recipients per day and Google Workspace accounts up to 1,500. The limit is shared by all forms in your Google account.
Yes. With a premium license, add conditions to a notification rule and the email is sent only when the answers match. Create multiple rules on the same form to route responses to different people.
Yes, in every edition. Enable respondent emails and the add-on sends a personalized email to the address they entered in the form.
No. You only need a license for the people who own and manage the Google Forms. When you buy a license, all forms in your Google account are upgraded.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Forms, Drive and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Set up your first notification rule in minutes and let the add-on take care of the rest.