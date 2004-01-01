Send invoices, certificates, reports and invitations from Gmail using a Google Sheet. Personalize each message, attach the right files, and send now or schedule for later.
Free to start • No credit card required • Works with Gmail & Google Workspace
|First Name
|Company
|File
|Sarah
|sarah@acme.co
|Acme Inc
|Acme.pdf
|James
|james@globex.io
|Globex
|Globex.pdf
|Priya
|priya@initech.com
|Initech
|Initech.pdf
Hi Sarah,
The quarterly report for Acme Inc is attached. Let me know if you have questions.
Workflow
Follow the walkthrough to prepare your sheet, write a Gmail template and attach the right file for each person.
List your contacts in a Google Sheet. Add columns for any personalization fields like First Name, Company, or Invoice Amount.
One row per recipient, with their own file links
Create a draft in Gmail with {{variables}} corresponding to your sheet headers. Attach files to the draft if needed.
Compose template in Gmail or any HTML editor
Select your template and start the merge in Google Sheets. The add-on will personalize each email and send them out, on schedule if you choose.
Send emails immediately or schedule for later
9M+ installsRated 4.8/5 by 10,000+ users
Capabilities
Prepare your mailing list once, then personalize, review and send from the Google apps you already use.
Add a Google Drive file link beside each recipient in your sheet. Each person receives their own invoice, certificate, pay slip or event ticket.Learn more
Manage your mailing lists directly inside Google Sheets. Filter rows, hide columns, and use formulas to calculate dynamic fields.Learn more
Schedule emails to be sent at a later date and time. Configure recurring campaigns to run daily, weekly, or monthly.Learn more
With Pro, create a personalized Gmail draft for each recipient. Check the message and attachments before you send it.Learn more
Copy an account manager on their customer's invoice, or a colleague on a project update. Use columns in your sheet to set different CC and BCC recipients for each email.Learn more
Design your email templates directly in Gmail including inline images and rich text. Or write emails in raw HTML.Learn more
Track email opens, link clicks and unsubscribes in your campaign report. With Pro, track bounced emails too.Learn more
Send emails from any of your configured Gmail aliases like sales@ or support@. Set a custom Reply-To address.Learn more
Embed different images in the email body for each recipient. Ideal for product photos, personalized charts, or signed certificates.Learn more
Generate and embed QR codes and barcodes directly in your emails. Perfect for event tickets, product tracking, or linking to personalized landing pages.Learn more
With Pro, import contacts from Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Stripe, WooCommerce and more, so you can use your existing customer data without copying it by hand.Learn more
Sending a folder of report cards? Use a student's ID to build the Drive file path in your sheet. Pro finds the matching file, so you don't need to paste every file link.Learn more
Audience
Send report cards, attendance records, and event invites to parents. Send personalized emails to your students.
Send newsletters, invoices, and product updates to your customers. Send event invites with unique QR codes.
Communicate with candidates, send offer letters, and manage employee onboarding.
Send personalized emails to your customers and prospects. Distribute PR releases to journalists.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Mail Merge for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: emailing people regularly, check email drafts before they go, with bounces flaggedBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: sending to a small list occasionallyBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Mail Merge for Gmail
The limit is set by Google and counts every To, CC and BCC recipient. Gmail accounts can send to up to 400 recipients per day, and Google Workspace accounts to up to 1,500 recipients per day with the Pro edition.
Starter and Pro both let you send different attachments to each recipient: paste each person's Google Drive file links into their row. Pro also supports dynamic file paths. For example, use a student's ID in a sheet formula to build the path to their report card, instead of pasting each file link manually.
Yes. You can send from any alias configured in your Gmail account, and set a different Reply-To address for your campaigns.
Yes. Add CC and BCC addresses to your Gmail draft to copy them on every email, or add CC and BCC columns to your Google Sheet to use different addresses for each recipient.
Yes. We recommend sending a test email to yourself before running the merge, to check the formatting, variables and attachments.
We don't store, share or analyze any of your data. All your data resides in your Google account and the add-on only acts on it.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Join 9M+ users who trust Digital Inspiration for their automation needs.