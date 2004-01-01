9M+ installs

Personalized emails. Each recipient’s own attachment.

Send invoices, certificates, reports and invitations from Gmail using a Google Sheet. Personalize each message, attach the right files, and send now or schedule for later.

Install Mail Merge FreeSee an Example

Free to start • No credit card required • Works with Gmail & Google Workspace

Contacts
First NameEmailCompanyFile
Sarahsarah@acme.coAcme IncAcme.pdf
Jamesjames@globex.ioGlobexGlobex.pdf
Priyapriya@initech.comInitechInitech.pdf

Workflow

How to send personalized emails

Follow the walkthrough to prepare your sheet, write a Gmail template and attach the right file for each person.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Add contacts

    List your contacts in a Google Sheet. Add columns for any personalization fields like First Name, Company, or Invoice Amount.

    One row per recipient, with their own file links

  2. Step 2: Create a template

    Create a draft in Gmail with {{variables}} corresponding to your sheet headers. Attach files to the draft if needed.

    Compose template in Gmail or any HTML editor

  3. Step 3: Run the merge

    Select your template and start the merge in Google Sheets. The add-on will personalize each email and send them out, on schedule if you choose.

    Send emails immediately or schedule for later

Install from Workspace Marketplace

9M+ installsRated 4.8/5 by 10,000+ users

Capabilities

The right message and files for every recipient

Prepare your mailing list once, then personalize, review and send from the Google apps you already use.

Send each person their own attachment

Add a Google Drive file link beside each recipient in your sheet. Each person receives their own invoice, certificate, pay slip or event ticket.

Learn more

Manage your mailing list in Google Sheets

Manage your mailing lists directly inside Google Sheets. Filter rows, hide columns, and use formulas to calculate dynamic fields.

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Send when the time is right

Schedule emails to be sent at a later date and time. Configure recurring campaigns to run daily, weekly, or monthly.

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Review every email before sending

With Pro, create a personalized Gmail draft for each recipient. Check the message and attachments before you send it.

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Copy the right colleague on each email

Copy an account manager on their customer's invoice, or a colleague on a project update. Use columns in your sheet to set different CC and BCC recipients for each email.

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Write your template in Gmail

Design your email templates directly in Gmail including inline images and rich text. Or write emails in raw HTML.

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Track opens and link clicks

Track email opens, link clicks and unsubscribes in your campaign report. With Pro, track bounced emails too.

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Send from the address your contacts know

Send emails from any of your configured Gmail aliases like sales@ or support@. Set a custom Reply-To address.

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Personalize the images in each message

Embed different images in the email body for each recipient. Ideal for product photos, personalized charts, or signed certificates.

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Give each recipient their own QR code

Generate and embed QR codes and barcodes directly in your emails. Perfect for event tickets, product tracking, or linking to personalized landing pages.

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Bring your customer contacts into Sheets

With Pro, import contacts from Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Stripe, WooCommerce and more, so you can use your existing customer data without copying it by hand.

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Find attachments by file name with Pro

Sending a folder of report cards? Use a student's ID to build the Drive file path in your sheet. Pro finds the matching file, so you don't need to paste every file link.

Learn more

Audience

Trusted by organizations worldwide

school

Education

Send report cards, attendance records, and event invites to parents. Send personalized emails to your students.

business_center

Small Business

Send newsletters, invoices, and product updates to your customers. Send event invites with unique QR codes.

groups

HR & Recruitment

Communicate with candidates, send offer letters, and manage employee onboarding.

campaign

Sales & Marketing

Send personalized emails to your customers and prospects. Distribute PR releases to journalists.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Mail Merge for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: emailing people regularly, check email drafts before they go, with bounces flagged

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
  • Send emails from any Gmail alias
  • No 'Sent via' branding in emails
  • CC and BCC recipients
  • Unique file attachments and images per email
  • Schedule emails and send them later
  • Write emails in HTML
  • Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes
  • Create personalized drafts in Gmail
  • Track bounced emails
  • Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive
  • QR codes and barcodes in emails
  • Resubscribe unsubscribed contacts
  • Import contacts from Google Contacts, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, PayPal, Stripe, Airtable and Notion
  • Skip hidden and filtered rows
  • Import contacts from CSV, Excel xls and JSON files
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: sending to a small list occasionally

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Send up to 400 email recipients per day
  • Send emails from any Gmail alias
  • No 'Sent via' branding in emails
  • CC and BCC recipients
  • Unique file attachments and images per email
  • Schedule emails and send them later
  • Write emails in HTML
  • Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Mail Merge for Gmail

General

How many emails can I send per day?

The limit is set by Google and counts every To, CC and BCC recipient. Gmail accounts can send to up to 400 recipients per day, and Google Workspace accounts to up to 1,500 recipients per day with the Pro edition.

What is the difference between unique and dynamic attachments?

Starter and Pro both let you send different attachments to each recipient: paste each person's Google Drive file links into their row. Pro also supports dynamic file paths. For example, use a student's ID in a sheet formula to build the path to their report card, instead of pasting each file link manually.

Can I send emails from an alias?

Yes. You can send from any alias configured in your Gmail account, and set a different Reply-To address for your campaigns.

Does it support CC and BCC?

Yes. Add CC and BCC addresses to your Gmail draft to copy them on every email, or add CC and BCC columns to your Google Sheet to use different addresses for each recipient.

Can I send test emails?

Yes. We recommend sending a test email to yourself before running the merge, to check the formatting, variables and attachments.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
What is the privacy policy of Mail Merge?

We don't store, share or analyze any of your data. All your data resides in your Google account and the add-on only acts on it.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Start your first campaign today

Join 9M+ users who trust Digital Inspiration for their automation needs.

Install Mail MergeWatch Demo
checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkWorks entirely in Google Sheets
checkAudited by Google for security