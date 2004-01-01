Mail Merge - Guides & Tutorials
Personalized emails. Each recipient’s own attachment.
Guides & tutorials for Mail Merge
- Review every email before sendingWith Pro, create a personalized Gmail draft for each recipient.
- Send from the address your contacts knowSend emails from any of your configured Gmail aliases like sales@ or support@.
- Bring your customer contacts into SheetsWith Pro, import contacts from Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Stripe, WooCommerce and more, so you can use your existing customer data without copying it by hand.
- Find attachments by file name with ProSending a folder of report cards? Use a student's ID to build the Drive file path in your sheet.
- Give each recipient their own QR codeGenerate and embed QR codes and barcodes directly in your emails.
- Track opens and link clicksTrack email opens, link clicks and unsubscribes in your campaign report.
- Copy the right colleague on each emailCopy an account manager on their customer's invoice, or a colleague on a project update.
- Send each person their own attachmentAdd a Google Drive file link beside each recipient in your sheet.
- Send when the time is rightSchedule emails to be sent at a later date and time.
- Write your template in GmailDesign your email templates directly in Gmail including inline images and rich text.
- Manage your mailing list in Google SheetsManage your mailing lists directly inside Google Sheets.
- Personalize the images in each messageEmbed different images in the email body for each recipient.
Introduction 6
Features 11
- How to Send File Attachments with Gmail
- How to Add Attachments with Dynamic File Names
- How to Send Emails to Multiple Recipients in Mail Merge
- How to Add Different CC and BCC Recipients in Mail Merge
- How to Send Emails from a Different Address (Gmail Alias)
- How to Change the Reply Email Address in Mail Merge
- How to Schedule Emails with Mail Merge and Send Later
- How to Send Emails to Specific People in the Google Sheet
- How to Include Unique Images in each Email Message
- Mail Merge - Privacy Policy
- What are the Best Practices for Sending Bulk Emails
Import Contacts 14
- How to Import Google Contacts in Google Sheet
- How to Prepare Contacts Data for Mail Merge in Google Sheets
- How to Import PayPal Customers to Google Sheets
- How to Import Stripe Customers to Google Sheets
- How to Import Salesforce Contacts to Google Sheets
- How to Import HubSpot Contacts to Google Sheets
- How to Import Mailchimp Subscribers in Google Sheet
- How to Import Notion Database to Google Sheets
- How to Import WooCommerce Customers in Google Sheet
- How to Import Typeform Responses to Google Sheets
- How to Import Zoho CRM Contacts to Google Sheets
- How to Upload Contacts Data from CSV File in Google Sheets
- How to Upload Excel Files in Google Sheets
- How to Upload JSON Files in Google Sheets
Email Templates 3
Track Campaigns 6
Troubleshooting 7
- Why does Mail Merge Crash inside Google Sheets
- Bad Request Error 400 When Installing Google Add-on
- I am unable to install the Google add-on
- What is the Email Sending Limit for Google Workspace
- Why is Gmail Returning my Email Messages
- Why do I see a Blank Window inside Google Sheets
- Why is my Email Limit only 400 in Gmail