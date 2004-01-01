When the place is different for each person, Mail Merge can put the right map in each email. Put the address in a column of your Google Sheet, and every recipient gets a link that opens Google Maps with directions to their own address. You can also show a small map picture in the email itself.

Use a map for event venues, the nearest store, a delivery address, a property viewing or an interview location.

Send Each Person a Map of Their Venue Section titled “Send Each Person a Map of Their Venue”

Maya is planning spring meetups in three cities. Everyone gets the same invitation, but the venue depends on where they live.

First Name City Email Address Venue Angus New York angus@example.com Bryant Park, New York Daniel London daniel.okafor@example.net Somerset House, London Sofia Madrid sofia@example.org Plaza Mayor, Madrid

Angus sees a map of Bryant Park and a link that opens directions from wherever he is. Daniel’s email shows Somerset House.

See you in New York, Angus? Hi Angus, Our spring meetup in New York is on Saturday, April 18 at 11 AM. We’re meeting at Bryant Park, New York. Get directions Maya The map and the directions link both come from the Venue column in Angus's row.

Add a Get Directions Link Section titled “Add a Get Directions Link”

This part needs no add-on formula. Google Maps opens directions to any address that you put at the end of a link.

Add a column titled Directions to your sheet. Click the first cell under the title and paste this formula. D2 is the cell with the address. =HYPERLINK("https://www.google.com/maps/dir/?api=1&destination=" & ENCODEURL(D2), "Get directions") Output Get directions ENCODEURL makes an address with spaces and commas safe to put in a link. Copy the formula to the other rows. Click the cell, then drag the small blue square at its bottom-right corner down to the last row. Click the link in the first row. Google Maps should open with the venue as the destination. In your email template, type {{Directions}} where you want the link.

The email shows the text Get directions. On a phone, the link opens the Google Maps app and starts from the reader’s current location.

To open the place on the map without directions, use this link in the formula: https://www.google.com/maps/search/?api=1&query=

Add a Map Picture Section titled “Add a Map Picture”

The GOOGLEMAPS formula comes with Mail Merge. The formula makes a link to a picture of the map around an address. Install the add-on first.

Add a column titled Map and paste this formula in its first cell. D2 is the cell with the address. =GOOGLEMAPS(D2, 16, "roadmap", "480x240", TRUE) 16 is the zoom level. It shows a few streets around the address.

is the zoom level. It shows a few streets around the address. "roadmap" is the kind of map.

is the kind of map. "480x240" is the size of the picture in pixels, width first.

is the size of the picture in pixels, width first. TRUE puts a marker on the address. The cell shows a long link to the map picture. Add a column titled Map Preview and enter =IMAGE(E2) , where E2 is the cell with the link. If the marker is in the wrong place, make the address more exact. Add the street, the city or the postal code. Copy both formulas down to the last row. In your email template, type an Embed Image marker on a line of its own, where you want the map. The marker shows the picture that the Map link points to. Add {{Directions}} on the line below the marker. Hi {{First Name}}, Our spring meetup in {{City}} is on Saturday, April 18 at 11 AM. We're meeting at {{Venue}}. {{Embed Image, {{Map}}, width=480, alt=Map of the venue}} {{Directions}} Maya Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Check the map, then click the directions link.

Change how the map looks Section titled “Change how the map looks”

The formula takes the address and up to five optional values:

=GOOGLEMAPS(address, zoom, maptype, size, marker, scale)

Value What to enter If you leave it out address A full address, a place name, or a latitude and longitude like 40.7536,-73.9832 Required zoom A number from 0 to 21. Try 12 for a city, 15 for a neighborhood, 18 for a building. 18 maptype "roadmap" , "satellite" , "hybrid" or "terrain" roadmap size Width and height in pixels, up to "640x640" 400x400 marker TRUE to put a marker on the address No marker scale 2 for a sharper picture on phones and high-resolution screens 1

With a scale of 2, the picture has twice as many pixels. Keep width=480 in the Embed Image marker so the map stays the same size in the email.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”

The map is a picture, so readers can’t drag or zoom it. The directions link opens the real map.

Google draws the picture when the reader opens the email. Some email apps, like Outlook, hide pictures until the reader clicks Download pictures . The directions link always shows.

. The directions link always shows. A plain text email can’t show pictures. Use the directions link only.

Write addresses the way you would search for them in Google Maps. 14 Willow Lane could be anywhere, but 14 Willow Lane, Springfield, IL 62701 is one place.

could be anywhere, but is one place. A row with an empty address gets no map. The Embed Image marker adds nothing when the Map cell is empty.

marker adds nothing when the cell is empty. To center the map, add align=center to the marker. See the Embed Image options.

The cell shows #NAME? Section titled “The cell shows #NAME?”

Google Sheets doesn’t know the GOOGLEMAPS formula yet. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge once in this spreadsheet, then close the window. The formula starts working after that.

The email shows a long link, not a map Section titled “The email shows a long link, not a map”

The template uses {{Map}} as a plain merge field, which fills in the link as text. Put the field inside an Embed Image marker, like {{Embed Image, {{Map}}, width=480}} .

The map shows the wrong place Section titled “The map shows the wrong place”

The address matches more than one place. Add the city, state or postal code, and check the result in the Map Preview column.