Most replies to an outreach email come after the second or third message, not the first. But a follow-up sent to someone who already answered is embarrassing. The safe way is to let the sheet tell you who replied, and send the follow-up to everyone else.

Day 1 First email to 60 prospects, with tracking on Day 4 Sync Email Status: 9 replied, 22 opened, 29 no sign Day 4 Follow-up goes to the 51 who haven't replied The Mail Merge Status column is the list of who still needs a nudge.

Send the First Email with Tracking On Section titled “Send the First Email with Tracking On”

Maya is writing to 60 cafés about her packaging design service. On the Settings step of her campaign, under Tracking & Unsubscribe, she selects Track email opens and Track clicks on links before sending. Replies are only detected when tracking is on.

Find Out Who Replied Section titled “Find Out Who Replied”

A few days later, open the sheet and go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > Sync Email Status. The Mail Merge Status column changes for everyone who did something: Status Meaning Follow up? REPLIED They answered No. Answer them personally CLICKED They followed your link Yes, they’re interested OPENED They read it Yes Email sent at … No sign they saw it Yes, with a new subject line UNSUBSCRIBED They opted out Never

The follow-up is a new campaign on a copy of the tab, so the first campaign’s record stays intact.

Right-click the tab’s name and choose Duplicate. Rename the copy Follow-up 1 . In the copy, click the filter icon on Mail Merge Status (Data > Create a filter if there isn’t one) and clear the checkboxes for REPLIED and UNSUBSCRIBED . Those rows are now hidden. Select the visible status cells and delete their contents, so those rows can be sent to again. The hidden rows keep their status. Open Mail Merge and start a new campaign named Follow-up 1 on the copied tab. Write a short email that stands on its own: Subject {{First Name}} , a quick follow-up on packaging for {{Company}} Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , I wrote last week about packaging design for {{Company}} . I've since put together three examples for cafés your size: https://willowlane.com/cafes Would a 15-minute call next week be useful? Maya Click Send Test Email, then Continue and Send Emails.

Only the visible rows are sent: hidden rows are left out, and the rows marked REPLIED and UNSUBSCRIBED would be skipped even if they were visible, because they already have a status.

Different words for openers. Run two follow-up campaigns: one for OPENED and CLICKED (“did you get a chance to look?”) and one for people with no sign of opening, with a fresh subject line.

Run two follow-up campaigns: one for and (“did you get a chance to look?”) and one for people with no sign of opening, with a fresh subject line. A third touch. Repeat a week later from a second copy. Stop after three; silence is an answer.

Repeat a week later from a second copy. Stop after three; silence is an answer. Schedule the follow-up now. Add a Scheduled Date a few days out, and sync and filter on that morning before it goes. See Schedule Emails.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”