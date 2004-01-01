Follow Up Only with People Who Didn't Reply to Your Mail Merge
Most replies to an outreach email come after the second or third message, not the first. But a follow-up sent to someone who already answered is embarrassing. The safe way is to let the sheet tell you who replied, and send the follow-up to everyone else.
Send the First Email with Tracking OnSection titled “Send the First Email with Tracking On”
Maya is writing to 60 cafés about her packaging design service. On the Settings step of her campaign, under Tracking & Unsubscribe, she selects Track email opens and Track clicks on links before sending. Replies are only detected when tracking is on.
Find Out Who RepliedSection titled “Find Out Who Replied”
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A few days later, open the sheet and go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > Sync Email Status.
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The Mail Merge Status column changes for everyone who did something:
Status Meaning Follow up?
REPLIED
They answered No. Answer them personally
CLICKED
They followed your link Yes, they’re interested
OPENED
They read it Yes
Email sent at …
No sign they saw it Yes, with a new subject line
UNSUBSCRIBED
They opted out Never
Send the Follow-upSection titled “Send the Follow-up”
The follow-up is a new campaign on a copy of the tab, so the first campaign’s record stays intact.
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Right-click the tab’s name and choose Duplicate. Rename the copy
Follow-up 1.
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In the copy, click the filter icon on Mail Merge Status (Data > Create a filter if there isn’t one) and clear the checkboxes for
REPLIEDand
UNSUBSCRIBED. Those rows are now hidden.
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Select the visible status cells and delete their contents, so those rows can be sent to again. The hidden rows keep their status.
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Open Mail Merge and start a new campaign named
Follow-up 1on the copied tab. Write a short email that stands on its own:
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Click Send Test Email, then Continue and Send Emails.
Only the visible rows are sent: hidden rows are left out, and the rows marked
REPLIED and
UNSUBSCRIBED would be skipped even if they were visible, because they already have a status.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- Different words for openers. Run two follow-up campaigns: one for
OPENEDand
CLICKED(“did you get a chance to look?”) and one for people with no sign of opening, with a fresh subject line.
- A third touch. Repeat a week later from a second copy. Stop after three; silence is an answer.
- Schedule the follow-up now. Add a Scheduled Date a few days out, and sync and filter on that morning before it goes. See Schedule Emails.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Sync before every follow-up. A reply that arrives after your last sync isn’t in the sheet yet.
- Open tracking misses people whose mail app blocks images, and counts some who never read the email. Reply detection is the dependable signal.
- A reply sent from a different address than the one you wrote to may not be matched to the row. Glance at your inbox before sending.
- The follow-up is a separate email, not a reply in the same thread.