Send Interview Invitations to Candidates with Mail Merge
Twelve candidates, twelve different slots, three interviewers. Each invitation must have the right time for the right person, and one slip means two people in the same room at 10:30. With the schedule in a sheet, Mail Merge writes all twelve invitations from it, and puts them in your Drafts folder to check before anything is sent.
The Interview ScheduleSection titled “The Interview Schedule”
|First Name
|Email Address
|Role
|Date
|Time
|Interviewer
|CC
|Daniel
|daniel@okafor.com
|Barista
|Tuesday, Dec 8
|10:00 AM
|Angus
|angus@fernhill.com
|Amara
|amara@osei.com
|Barista
|Tuesday, Dec 8
|10:45 AM
|Angus
|angus@fernhill.com
|Lucas
|lucas@meyer.com
|Baker
|Wednesday, Dec 9
|2:00 PM
|Priya
|priya@fernhill.com
The CC column copies the interviewer on that candidate’s invitation, so it’s in their inbox too.
Create the Invitations as DraftsSection titled “Create the Invitations as Drafts”
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In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign
Interview invitations.
-
Type
Fernhill Bakeryin Sender name, choose Email Address under Send to, and put the hiring inbox in Reply-to address if replies shouldn’t come to you.
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Write the email:
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Attach the job description to every email. See Attach the Same File. For a different file per role, add a File Attachments column with each role’s PDF.
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Create drafts instead of sending. See Create Gmail Drafts. Each row’s status becomes Draft created.
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Open Gmail’s Drafts folder, read a few invitations against the sheet, and send them.
After the InvitationsSection titled “After the Invitations”
- Who has confirmed? Run Sync Email Status from the Campaign Reports menu: candidates who replied show
REPLIED. See Sync Email Status.
- A reminder the day before. Add a Scheduled Date column and run a second campaign with a short reminder. See Schedule Emails.
- The candidates you’re not interviewing. Keep them on another tab and send a kind, short no. Candidates remember being told.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- Video interviews. Add a
Meeting Linkcolumn and put
{{Meeting Link}}in the email.
- Let candidates pick a slot. Replace the date and time with a link to your booking page.
- Build the candidate list. Email Address Extractor pulls applicants’ names and addresses from your inbox into a sheet.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Type dates and times as text the way you want them read, such as
Tuesday, Dec 8. A real date cell appears in the email as the sheet shows it. See Format Cells.
- An invitation by email isn’t a calendar event. If your team lives by the calendar, add the events there too.
- Each recipient counts towards Gmail’s daily limit, including people in CC.