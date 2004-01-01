Twelve candidates, twelve different slots, three interviewers. Each invitation must have the right time for the right person, and one slip means two people in the same room at 10:30. With the schedule in a sheet, Mail Merge writes all twelve invitations from it, and puts them in your Drafts folder to check before anything is sent.

The Interview Schedule Section titled “The Interview Schedule”

First Name Email Address Role Date Time Interviewer CC Daniel daniel@okafor.com Barista Tuesday, Dec 8 10:00 AM Angus angus@fernhill.com Amara amara@osei.com Barista Tuesday, Dec 8 10:45 AM Angus angus@fernhill.com Lucas lucas@meyer.com Baker Wednesday, Dec 9 2:00 PM Priya priya@fernhill.com

The CC column copies the interviewer on that candidate’s invitation, so it’s in their inbox too.

Interview for Barista at Fernhill Bakery: Tuesday, Dec 8 at 10:00 AM Hi Daniel, Thank you for applying for the Barista role. We’d like to meet you. When: Tuesday, Dec 8 at 10:00 AM

Where: Fernhill Bakery, 12 Oak Street

With: Angus Please reply to confirm, or to ask for another time. The job description is attached. 📎 Barista - job description.pdf Daniel's invitation. Angus, his interviewer, is copied.

Create the Invitations as Drafts Section titled “Create the Invitations as Drafts”

In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign Interview invitations . Type Fernhill Bakery in Sender name, choose Email Address under Send to, and put the hiring inbox in Reply-to address if replies shouldn’t come to you. Write the email: Subject Interview for {{Role}} at Fernhill Bakery: {{Date}} at {{Time}} Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , Thank you for applying for the {{Role}} role. We'd like to meet you. When: {{Date}} at {{Time}} Where: Fernhill Bakery, 12 Oak Street With: {{Interviewer}} Please reply to confirm, or to ask for another time. The job description is attached. Attach the job description to every email. See Attach the Same File. For a different file per role, add a File Attachments column with each role’s PDF. Create drafts instead of sending. See Create Gmail Drafts. Each row’s status becomes Draft created. Open Gmail’s Drafts folder, read a few invitations against the sheet, and send them.

After the Invitations Section titled “After the Invitations”

Who has confirmed? Run Sync Email Status from the Campaign Reports menu: candidates who replied show REPLIED . See Sync Email Status.

Run from the menu: candidates who replied show . See Sync Email Status. A reminder the day before. Add a Scheduled Date column and run a second campaign with a short reminder. See Schedule Emails.

Add a column and run a second campaign with a short reminder. See Schedule Emails. The candidates you’re not interviewing. Keep them on another tab and send a kind, short no. Candidates remember being told.

Video interviews. Add a Meeting Link column and put {{Meeting Link}} in the email.

Add a column and put in the email. Let candidates pick a slot. Replace the date and time with a link to your booking page.

Replace the date and time with a link to your booking page. Build the candidate list. Email Address Extractor pulls applicants’ names and addresses from your inbox into a sheet.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”