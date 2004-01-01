A rule tells Mail Merge to change an email based on the values in a row of your sheet. For example, a guest with a confirmed place gets an arrival time, and a guest on the waiting list gets their position on the list. Write your template and add your merge fields first. Then add the rules.

Mail Merge has a rule for each of these tasks:

See the Rules Filled In Section titled “See the Rules Filled In”

Maya at Willow Lane Studio runs a glazing workshop on Saturday, March 20. Her sheet has one row for each booking:

First Name Email Address Session Guests Status Pieces Angus angus@example.com Morning 2 Confirmed Mug, Bowl, Vase Daniel daniel.okafor@example.net Afternoon 1 Confirmed Teapot Sofia sofia@example.org Morning 1 Waitlist Tom tom@example.net Afternoon 1 Cancelled Aiko aiko@example.com Afternoon 3 Waitlist

She writes one email with five rules in it:

{% assign day = "Saturday, March 20" %} {% assign teacher = "Elizabeth" %} Hi {{First Name}}, {% if {{Status}} == "Confirmed" %} Your place at the glazing workshop on {? day ?} is confirmed. Your booking number is WL-{{Row Number}}. {% if {{Session}} == "Morning" %} Please arrive by 9:30 am. {? teacher ?} starts at 10 am. {% else %} Please arrive by 1:30 pm. {? teacher ?} starts at 2 pm. {% endif %} {% assign pieces = {{Pieces}} | split: ", " %} You will glaze: {% for piece in pieces %} {? forloop.index ?}. {? piece ?} {% endfor %} {% else %} The glazing workshop on {? day ?} is full. You are number {{Waitlist #}} on the waiting list. {% endif %} Maya

Glazing workshop on Saturday, March 20 Hi Angus, Your place at the glazing workshop on Saturday, March 20 is confirmed. Your booking number is WL-2. Please arrive by 9:30 am. Elizabeth starts at 10 am. You will glaze: Mug Bowl Vase Maya Angus has a confirmed place in the morning session, so he reads his booking number, the morning arrival time and his three pieces.

Each row gets a different email from the same template:

Row What the email says Angus Confirmed, booking number WL-2, arrive by 9:30 am, three pieces to glaze Daniel Confirmed, booking number WL-3, arrive by 1:30 pm, one piece to glaze Sofia The workshop is full, number 1 on the waiting list Tom No email. Maya filters the sheet to skip his row Aiko The workshop is full, number 2 on the waiting list

Type a Value Once and Use It in Several Places Section titled “Type a Value Once and Use It in Several Places”

Maya sends the same email before every workshop. Only the date and the teacher change, and neither is in her sheet. A variable holds each value at the top of the message, so Maya types the date once.

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, open your campaign and move to the Template step. Click at the start of the Message box. Type one {% assign %} tag for each value, with a name on the left and the value in straight quotes: {% assign day = "Saturday, March 20" %} {% assign teacher = "Elizabeth" %} Click where the value should appear and type the name between {? and ?} . Repeat for every place that needs the value. Your place at the glazing workshop on {? day ?} is confirmed. Please arrive by 9:30 am. {? teacher ?} starts at 10 am. Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Every {? day ?} should read Saturday, March 20.

Before the next workshop, Maya changes the two lines at the top. Every sentence that uses {? day ?} or {? teacher ?} changes with them.

Mail Merge doesn’t ask for the value when the campaign runs. Change the {% assign %} tag before you send.

A variable works only in the box where you type the tag. To use the date in the Subject too, type the tag at the start of the subject:

Subject {% assign day = "Saturday, March 20" %}Glazing workshop on {? day ?} Output Glazing workshop on Saturday, March 20

Tip If the value is different for some rows, add a column to your sheet, such as Workshop Date. Fill the column down and write {{Workshop Date}} in the template.

Show Different Text with If and Else Section titled “Show Different Text with If and Else”

Morning guests and afternoon guests need different arrival times. A condition checks the Session column and picks the sentence for each row.

Click where the text should go in the Message box. Type the opening tag. Put the column title in double curly braces and the value to compare in straight quotes: {% if {{Session}} == "Morning" %} Type the text for rows that match. Then type {% else %} and the text for every other row: {% if {{Session}} == "Morning" %} Please arrive by 9:30 am. {? teacher ?} starts at 10 am. {% else %} Please arrive by 1:30 pm. {? teacher ?} starts at 2 pm. Type the closing tag after the last sentence: {% endif %} Click Send Test Email. The test uses row 2 of your sheet, so change the Session cell in that row to check both sentences.

Angus is in the morning session and reads Please arrive by 9:30 am. Daniel is in the afternoon session and reads Please arrive by 1:30 pm.

The tag can compare a column in several ways:

Comparison You write True for Equal to {% if {{Session}} == "Morning" %} Angus and Sofia Not equal to {% if {{Status}} != "Confirmed" %} Sofia, Tom and Aiko Greater than {% if {{Guests}} > 1 %} Angus and Aiko Greater than or equal to {% if {{Guests}} >= 2 %} Angus and Aiko Less than or equal to {% if {{Guests}} <= 1 %} Daniel, Sofia and Tom Is blank {% if {{Pieces}} == "" %} Sofia, Tom and Aiko Is not blank {% if {{Pieces}} != "" %} Angus and Daniel

Put text in quotes, but not numbers. Capital letters must match, so "morning" doesn’t match a cell that says Morning .

To choose between three results, add {% elsif %} between the opening tag and {% else %} :

{% if {{Status}} == "Confirmed" %} Your place is confirmed. {% elsif {{Status}} == "Waitlist" %} You are number {{Waitlist #}} on the waiting list. {% else %} Your booking is cancelled. {% endif %}

Conditional Text covers and , or , conditions in the subject and files attached only for some rows.

Number Each Email Section titled “Number Each Email”

The {{Row Number}} field prints the number of the row in your sheet. The field is always available, and you don’t need a column for it.

Your booking number is WL-{{Row Number}}. Output Your booking number is WL-2.

Angus is in row 2, below the header row, so his number is 2. To start the count at 1, subtract 1 with a filter:

You are guest {? {{Row Number}} | minus: 1 ?} on our list. Output You are guest 1 on our list.

Sort the sheet before you send, for example by sign-up time. The row number follows the order of the sheet and counts hidden rows too.

Count Only Some Rows Section titled “Count Only Some Rows”

A waiting list needs its own count. Sofia is in row 4 of the sheet, but she is first on the waiting list. A formula column counts only the rows that say Waitlist .

Type Waitlist # in the first empty cell of row 1. In Maya’s sheet, that cell is G1, and Status is column E. Click G2 and enter this formula: =IF(E2="Waitlist", COUNTIF(E$2:E2, "Waitlist"), "") Select G2, then drag the small blue dot at its bottom-right corner down to the last row. Sofia’s cell shows 1 and Aiko’s cell shows 2 . The other cells stay empty. Write the new column in your template as a merge field: You are number {{Waitlist #}} on the waiting list.

Sofia reads You are number 1 on the waiting list. Aiko reads You are number 2 on the waiting list.

List Several Items in One Email Section titled “List Several Items in One Email”

Mail Merge sends one email for each row. To show several items in one email, keep the items in one cell of that row, with a comma between them. A loop then prints one line for each item.

Angus made three pieces in an earlier class, so his Pieces cell says Mug, Bowl, Vase .

Click where the list should go in the Message box. Type an {% assign %} tag that cuts the cell into a list at each comma: {% assign pieces = {{Pieces}} | split: ", " %} Type the loop. Mail Merge repeats the line between {% for %} and {% endfor %} once for each item: You will glaze: {% for piece in pieces %} {? forloop.index ?}. {? piece ?} {% endfor %} Click Send Test Email and check that every item is on its own line.

Angus reads:

You will glaze: 1. Mug 2. Bowl 3. Vase

Daniel has one piece, so his list has one line. {? forloop.index ?} prints the number of each line.

Collect Items from Several Rows Section titled “Collect Items from Several Rows”

Your items may be in separate rows on another tab, with one row for each piece. A formula can collect each person’s items into one cell.

Say Maya has a Pieces tab with the guest’s email address in column A and the piece in column B. In the Pieces column of her mailing list, she enters this formula in row 2 and fills it down:

=IFERROR(TEXTJOIN(", ", TRUE, FILTER(Pieces!B:B, Pieces!A:A=B2)), "") Output Mug, Bowl, Vase

FILTER finds every piece whose email address matches B2. TEXTJOIN joins the pieces with commas. IFERROR leaves the cell empty for a guest with no pieces.

Show a Table for Each Group Section titled “Show a Table for Each Group”

When a whole group shares the same list, keep the list in its own tab and add the tab to the email as a table. Maya’s Workshop Plan spreadsheet has a Morning tab and an Afternoon tab. Each tab has that session’s timetable in cells A1 to B5.

{{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address={{Session}}!A1:B5}}

Angus gets the table from the Morning tab, and Daniel gets the table from the Afternoon tab. See how to add a table from Google Sheets for the steps.

Skip Rows That Match a Condition Section titled “Skip Rows That Match a Condition”

Tom cancelled his booking, so he should get no email. Mail Merge leaves out every row that a filter hides.

Click any cell in your data, then open the Data menu and choose Create a filter. A filter icon appears in each column header. Click the filter icon in the Status column and open Filter by condition. Choose Text does not contain and type Cancelled . Click OK. Tom’s row disappears from view. Run your campaign as usual. Mail Merge sends to the rows you can see.

A filter says which rows to keep, so choose the opposite of the rows you want to skip:

To skip rows where Choose Type Status is Cancelled Text does not contain Cancelled Pieces is empty Is not empty Guests is above 2 Less than or equal to 2 Session is Afternoon Text is exactly Morning

To skip one or two rows by hand, type SKIP in the row’s Mail Merge Status cell. See how to email specific rows for hidden rows and other ways to skip.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

Rules work in the message, the subject and the sender name. Mail Merge doesn’t read tags in Send to , CC , BCC or Reply-to .

Mail Merge doesn’t read tags in , , or . A tag can’t stop an email. A condition changes the text, but the row still gets the email. Only a hidden row, a filtered row or a SKIP status leaves a row out.

A condition changes the text, but the row still gets the email. Only a hidden row, a filtered row or a status leaves a row out. Type tags as plain text with straight quotes. A tag that is partly bold or coloured stops working.

A tag that is partly bold or coloured stops working. The row number changes when you sort the sheet or insert a row. Sort first, and send the booking numbers once.

Sort first, and send the booking numbers once. Google Sheets doesn’t apply a filter again when a cell changes. If a guest cancels after you set the filter, click the filter icon and click OK again.

If a guest cancels after you set the filter, click the filter icon and click again. An empty list prints no lines. Sofia has no pieces, so a loop over her Pieces cell prints nothing.

The status column shows “Scriptlet error in the template” Section titled “The status column shows “Scriptlet error in the template””

A tag has a mistake, so Mail Merge didn’t send the email for that row. The usual cause is an {% if %} with no {% endif %} , or a {% for %} with no {% endfor %} . Fix the template and run the campaign again. See the list of error messages.

The variable is blank in the subject Section titled “The variable is blank in the subject”

The {% assign %} tag is in the message, and a variable works only in the box where you type the tag. Type the tag at the start of the Subject too.

The condition is never true Section titled “The condition is never true”

Check that the value in quotes matches the cell, with the same capital letters and no extra space. For > or < , the cell must hold a plain number with no comma, currency sign or unit.