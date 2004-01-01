How to Design HTML Emails with AI for Mail Merge
ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok or any other AI chatbot can design an HTML email for you in about a minute. The trick is a detailed prompt: tell the AI what the email says and how email code must be written, then paste its HTML into Mail Merge’s HTML editor.
You can give your brand color palette to the AI and it will use it in the email design. The generated email will work in Gmail, Outlook and Apple Mail on phones, tablets and desktops.
Write the PromptSection titled “Write the Prompt”
Say you’re running a Black Friday sale and each customer has their own coupon code. Your sheet has First Name, Email Address and Coupon Code columns.
Copy the prompt below and change the ABOUT THE EMAIL and LAYOUT parts to your own content. Keep the MERGE FIELDS and EMAIL-SAFE RULES parts as they are, because they make the HTML work in Gmail, Outlook and on phones.
Preview and Change the EmailSection titled “Preview and Change the Email”
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Paste the prompt into ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini.
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Look at the result. Claude and ChatGPT can often show the HTML as a page next to the chat. If yours doesn’t, copy the HTML into a text file, save it as
email.htmland open it in your browser.
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Ask for changes in plain words, in the same chat. For instance:
You want Ask A different button color Make the button #2F5D50 and keep everything else the same. Your logo at the top Replace the wordmark with my logo from
https://example.com/logo.png, 160px wide.
A second product Add a section below the coupon with a heading, two sentences and a “See templates” link. A shorter email Remove the fine print and make the hero half as tall. A check before you send Check this HTML against the email-safe rules and fix anything that breaks them.
Send It with Mail MergeSection titled “Send It with Mail Merge”
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Copy the whole HTML, from
<!DOCTYPE html>to
</html>.
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Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, move to the Template step and choose HTML Editor.
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Type a Subject, like
{{First Name}}, your Black Friday code is inside, and the Preview text, like
30% off brand kits and templates, Nov 27–30.
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Paste the HTML into the Message box.
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Click Send Test Email and open the test on your computer and your phone, in light and dark mode.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- AI gets things wrong. Check every date, price, link and the address in the test email before you send.
- Don’t paste your contact list into the AI chat. The AI only needs your column titles, like
{{First Name}}.
- AI sometimes rewrites merge fields as
[First Name]or drops a brace. Search the HTML for
{{and check that each field matches a column title.
- If the AI adds a long
<style>block anyway, run the HTML through Juice, as the HTML guide shows, so Gmail doesn’t drop the styles.
- Email apps don’t all show HTML the same way. Outlook on Windows is the strictest, so send a test to an Outlook address if many of your contacts use it.
- To let people opt out of sale emails, turn on the unsubscribe link. Mail Merge adds it below your design.