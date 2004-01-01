Mail Merge saves each campaign with the spreadsheet you created it in. Open a different sheet, and the campaign list is empty. To use a campaign somewhere else, export it to a file, then import that file in the other sheet.

Maya keeps a separate spreadsheet for each client project. After creating a welcome email for one project, she exports the campaign and imports it into the spreadsheet for the next project. Her colleague Tom can also import the same file into his own spreadsheet and send the campaign from his account without having to recreate it.

Same Google Sheet? To reuse a campaign in the sheet it was made in, you don’t need to export it. Duplicate it from the campaign list instead.

Export a campaign Section titled “Export a campaign”

In the spreadsheet that has the campaign, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge. Click the ⋮ menu next to the campaign and choose Export. Export downloads the campaign as a text file. Your browser downloads a text file named like campaign.1a2b3c.txt .

The file has the campaign’s settings and template: sender, recipients columns, CC, BCC, reply-to, subject, message, and the tracking and unsubscribe settings. It doesn’t contain your sheet’s data or anyone’s email status.

Import a campaign Section titled “Import a campaign”

Open the spreadsheet you want to send from, and go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge. Click Import at the top of the campaign list, and choose the .txt file you exported. Import is at the top of the campaign list, next to Create. The campaign opens with (copy) added to its name. Go through each step and check: Source Worksheet is a tab in this spreadsheet.

is a tab in this spreadsheet. The columns in Send to and the merge fields in the template match this sheet’s column titles.

and the merge fields in the template match this sheet’s column titles. Sender email is your address or one of your Gmail aliases, if someone else exported the file. On Save & Run, click Send Emails, or click Save Campaign to send later.

The imported campaign is saved only when you click Send Emails or Save Campaign. Close the window before that, and nothing is added.

Anyone can export a campaign. Importing needs the Pro plan.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”