How to Import Mailchimp Subscribers in Google Sheet
If you have been using Mailchimp to send emails to your subscribers, you can import the same audience list of subscribers into Google Sheets for use in your mail merge.
Import Mailchimp Subscribers in Google SheetsSection titled “Import Mailchimp Subscribers in Google Sheets”
Go to your Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
Mailchimp from the list of contact services. Click the
Connect button to authorize the connection so that Google Sheets can read and download your list of email subscribers from Mailchimp.
Once you have granted the necessary permissions, you’ll be able to see the list of Mailchimp audiences that you have created.
Select the Mailchimp list that you want to import and you’ll then be able to choose the contact fields that you want to import into Google Sheets.
Select the fields that you want to import and click the
Fetch button to bring all the subscribers into Google Sheets.
Revoke Mailchimp AccessSection titled “Revoke Mailchimp Access”
The Mail Merge app will not store your credentials and will never use them to access your Mailchimp account. However, you can also manually revoke the access to Mailchimp by going to your Mailchimp account and removing the app from the list of authorized apps as outlined in the Mailchimp documentation.