On the first of the month, a freelancer with fifteen clients writes fifteen near-identical emails, each with a different PDF attached. It takes an hour and carries a real risk: Fernhill’s invoice attached to Lantern’s email. With the invoices listed in a sheet, Mail Merge sends all fifteen in a minute, each with its own file.

The Invoice Sheet Section titled “The Invoice Sheet”

First Name Company Email Address CC Invoice Amount Due File Attachments Pay Link Angus Fernhill Bakery angus@fernhill.com accounts@fernhill.com INV-1042 $1,250.00 Dec 15, 2026 INV-1042 Fernhill Bakery.pdf Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal Kenji Lantern Books kenji@lantern.com INV-1043 $540.00 Dec 15, 2026 INV-1043 Lantern Books.pdf Pay $540.00 with PayPal

File Attachments: click the cell, type @ and the first letters of the file name, and pick the invoice from Drive. It appears as a file chip. See Smart Chips.

click the cell, type and the first letters of the file name, and pick the invoice from Drive. It appears as a file chip. See Smart Chips. CC: the client’s accounts department, where there is one.

the client’s accounts department, where there is one. Pay Link (optional): a formula that makes a PayPal link for that row’s amount. See PayPal Payment Links.

Send the Invoices Section titled “Send the Invoices”

In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign December invoices . Type your name in Sender name and choose Email Address under Send to. Write the email: Subject Invoice {{Invoice}} from Willow Lane Studio Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , Thanks again for working with us this month. Your invoice {{Invoice}} for {{Amount}} is attached, due by {{Due}} . {{Pay Link}} Warmly, Maya Click Send Test Email. You should receive Angus’s email with INV-1042 Fernhill Bakery.pdf . Open the PDF, and click the payment link to check the amount. Click Continue, then Send Emails.

Each row’s Mail Merge Status shows Email sent with the time. Click the cell to open that email in Gmail.

Duplicate the tab (right-click its name, Duplicate) and rename it January . Update the invoice numbers, amounts and files, and clear the Mail Merge Status column. Open Mail Merge, choose Duplicate Campaign, and point the copy at the new tab.

Chase Late Payers Section titled “Chase Late Payers”

On the 16th, add a Paid column and mark who has paid. Filter the sheet to show the unpaid rows, clear their Mail Merge Status cells, and send a short reminder campaign from the same sheet. Rows hidden by the filter are left alone.

Make the PDFs from the sheet. Document Studio creates each invoice from a Google Docs template, so you don’t make them by hand.

Document Studio creates each invoice from a Google Docs template, so you don’t make them by hand. Attach your terms to every invoice. See Attach the Same File.

See Attach the Same File. Send on the 1st automatically. Add a Scheduled Date column and prepare the sheet in advance. See Schedule Emails.

Add a column and prepare the sheet in advance. See Schedule Emails. Know when it’s been read. Turn on Track email opens, and run Sync Email Status before you chase: a client who never opened the invoice needs a different nudge from one who did.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”