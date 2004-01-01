Send Monthly Invoices to All Your Clients from Gmail
On the first of the month, a freelancer with fifteen clients writes fifteen near-identical emails, each with a different PDF attached. It takes an hour and carries a real risk: Fernhill’s invoice attached to Lantern’s email. With the invoices listed in a sheet, Mail Merge sends all fifteen in a minute, each with its own file.
The Invoice SheetSection titled “The Invoice Sheet”
|First Name
|Company
|Email Address
|CC
|Invoice
|Amount
|Due
|File Attachments
|Pay Link
|Angus
|Fernhill Bakery
|angus@fernhill.com
|accounts@fernhill.com
|INV-1042
|$1,250.00
|Dec 15, 2026
|INV-1042 Fernhill Bakery.pdf
|Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal
|Kenji
|Lantern Books
|kenji@lantern.com
|INV-1043
|$540.00
|Dec 15, 2026
|INV-1043 Lantern Books.pdf
|Pay $540.00 with PayPal
- File Attachments: click the cell, type
@and the first letters of the file name, and pick the invoice from Drive. It appears as a file chip. See Smart Chips.
- CC: the client’s accounts department, where there is one.
- Pay Link (optional): a formula that makes a PayPal link for that row’s amount. See PayPal Payment Links.
Send the InvoicesSection titled “Send the Invoices”
-
In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign
December invoices.
-
Type your name in Sender name and choose Email Address under Send to.
-
Write the email:
-
Click Send Test Email. You should receive Angus’s email with
INV-1042 Fernhill Bakery.pdf. Open the PDF, and click the payment link to check the amount.
-
Click Continue, then Send Emails.
Each row’s Mail Merge Status shows
Email sent with the time. Click the cell to open that email in Gmail.
Next MonthSection titled “Next Month”
-
Duplicate the tab (right-click its name, Duplicate) and rename it
January.
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Update the invoice numbers, amounts and files, and clear the Mail Merge Status column.
-
Open Mail Merge, choose Duplicate Campaign, and point the copy at the new tab.
Chase Late PayersSection titled “Chase Late Payers”
On the 16th, add a
Paid column and mark who has paid. Filter the sheet to show the unpaid rows, clear their Mail Merge Status cells, and send a short reminder campaign from the same sheet. Rows hidden by the filter are left alone.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- Make the PDFs from the sheet. Document Studio creates each invoice from a Google Docs template, so you don’t make them by hand.
- Attach your terms to every invoice. See Attach the Same File.
- Send on the 1st automatically. Add a Scheduled Date column and prepare the sheet in advance. See Schedule Emails.
- Know when it’s been read. Turn on Track email opens, and run Sync Email Status before you chase: a client who never opened the invoice needs a different nudge from one who did.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- A row whose file can’t be found or opened isn’t sent, and its status says why. Fix the file and clear that status cell to send it. See Attachment Errors.
- People in CC get the attachment too.
- If two invoices in Drive share a name, pick the file as a chip or paste its link, so there’s no doubt which one is meant.