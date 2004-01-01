The Embed Link marker adds a link with the text you choose, like View your order. The address can be the same for everyone, come from a column in your Google Sheet, or be built from a column, so each person opens their own page.

Use the marker when your sheet has web addresses and you want the email to show friendly text, not a long address.

Send Each Customer a Link to Their Order Section titled “Send Each Customer a Link to Their Order”

Tom at Becker Bikes emails each customer when their bike ships. His sheet has the order number and the courier’s tracking link:

First Name Email Address Order Number Tracking Link Angus angus@example.com 1042 https://courier.com/track/ZX48113 Daniel daniel.okafor@example.net 1043 https://courier.com/track/ZX48127

Angus gets two links. One opens his order on the shop’s website, and the other opens the courier’s page for his parcel.

Your bike is on its way, Angus Hi Angus, Good news: order 1042 left our workshop this morning. Track your parcel View order 1042 Tom

Becker Bikes Both links come from Angus's row. The email shows the text Tom chose, not the long addresses.

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, open your campaign and move to the Template step. In the Message box, type an Embed Link marker on a line of its own, where the link should go. Write the link text first, then a comma, then the address. Hi {{First Name}}, Good news: order {{Order Number}} left our workshop this morning. {{Embed Link, Track your parcel, {{Tracking Link}}}} {{Embed Link, View order {{Order Number}}, https://beckerbikes.com/orders/{{Order Number}}}} Tom Becker Bikes Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Click each link to check that it opens the right page. Go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.

The first marker takes the whole address from the Tracking Link column. The second builds the address from the Order Number column, so you don’t need a link column.

Ways to Write the Link Section titled “Ways to Write the Link”

{{Embed Link, link text, address}}

You want Marker In the email The same link for everyone {{Embed Link, Visit our shop, https://beckerbikes.com}} Visit our shop, linked The address from a column {{Embed Link, Track your parcel, {{Tracking Link}}}} Track your parcel, linked to that row’s address An address built from a column {{Embed Link, View your order, https://beckerbikes.com/orders/{{Order Number}}}} A link to /orders/1042 A merge field in the link text {{Embed Link, View order {{Order Number}}, {{Order Link}}}} View order 1042, linked Link text with a comma {{Embed Link, "Terms, privacy and refunds", https://beckerbikes.com/terms}} Terms, privacy and refunds, linked A link that starts an email {{Embed Link, Email the workshop, mailto:workshop@beckerbikes.com}} Opens a new email to that address An email with the subject filled in {{Embed Link, Reply about this order, mailto:workshop@beckerbikes.com?subject=Order {{Order Number}}}} Opens a new email with the subject Order 1042 An address with a comma {{Embed Link, Open the map, "https://maps.example.com/?q=40.75,-73.98"}} Quotes keep the comma in the address The address shown as the link {{Embed Link, {{Tracking Link}}}} The address itself, clickable

You can also write the address as url= , like {{Embed Link, Visit our shop, url=https://beckerbikes.com}} . Both forms do the same thing.

Use Marker A booking page for each client {{Embed Link, Book your call, {{Booking Link}}}} A feedback form that knows the order {{Embed Link, Rate your order, https://example.com/feedback?order={{Order Number}}}} A certificate or report on your website {{Embed Link, Download your certificate, https://example.com/certs/{{Student ID}}.pdf}} A shared folder for each client {{Embed Link, Open your project folder, {{Folder Link}}}} A payment page from Stripe, Razorpay or PayPal {{Embed Link, Pay invoice {{Invoice Number}}, {{Payment Link}}}} A link that opens a chat in WhatsApp {{Embed Link, Chat with us on WhatsApp, https://wa.me/15551234567}} A reply to a different person for each row {{Embed Link, Email {{Account Manager}}, mailto:{{Manager Email}}}}

Addresses with spaces need encoding A web address can’t have spaces. If you build a link from a column with spaces in it, like a street address or a full name, make the link in your sheet with ENCODEURL and use that column in the marker: ="https://www.google.com/maps/dir/?api=1&destination=" & ENCODEURL(D2)

Embed Link or a Link in the Editor? Section titled “Embed Link or a Link in the Editor?”

All four methods give each person their own link. Pick the method that fits how you write.

Method Good for Embed Link marker Typing the whole link as text. Rows with an empty cell get no link at all. The editor’s link button, with a merge field in the address Linking words inside a sentence, or a picture =HYPERLINK(B2, "Track your parcel") in the sheet, then {{Tracking}} Link text that is different for each row <a href="{{Tracking Link}}"> in the HTML editor A styled button

The big difference is the empty cell. With the editor’s link button, a row with no address still gets the words Track your parcel, linked to nothing. With Embed Link , that row gets no link, so nobody clicks a dead link.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

The address must start with https:// , http:// or mailto: . Anything else, like tel:+15551234567 or www.example.com , adds no link.

, or . Anything else, like or , adds no link. The column must show the full address in the cell. If the cell shows link text, like one made with HYPERLINK or Insert > Link , use a plain merge field such as {{Tracking}} . The field already arrives as a link with that text.

or , use a plain merge field such as . The field already arrives as a link with that text. A row with an empty address gets no link and no link text.

The link text is plain text. Mail Merge drops bold or a color inside the marker. To style a link, use the editor’s link button or HTML.

When click tracking is on, Mail Merge counts links from Embed Link like any other link.

like any other link. In a plain text email, Mail Merge writes the link text followed by the address in parentheses, like View order 1042 (https://beckerbikes.com/orders/1042) . Click tracking doesn’t apply to plain text emails.

. Click tracking doesn’t apply to plain text emails. The marker works in the message only. Mail Merge removes the marker from the subject.

The link is missing from the email Section titled “The link is missing from the email”

Check these in order:

Does the address start with https:// , http:// or mailto: ? Add https:// in front of an address that starts with www . Does the cell show a full address? A cell that shows text like Open folder has no address for the marker to read. Use {{Folder}} as a plain merge field. Does the link text have a comma? Put the text in quotes. Is the cell empty for that row?

The link opens the wrong page, or a page that says “not found” Section titled “The link opens the wrong page, or a page that says “not found””

Mail Merge cut the address at a comma or a space. Put an address with a comma in quotes. For an address built from a column with spaces, make the link in your sheet with ENCODEURL .