How to Add a Different Link to Each Email
The
Embed Link marker adds a link with the text you choose, like View your order. The address can be the same for everyone, come from a column in your Google Sheet, or be built from a column, so each person opens their own page.
Use the marker when your sheet has web addresses and you want the email to show friendly text, not a long address.
Send Each Customer a Link to Their OrderSection titled “Send Each Customer a Link to Their Order”
Tom at Becker Bikes emails each customer when their bike ships. His sheet has the order number and the courier’s tracking link:
|First Name
|Email Address
|Order Number
|Tracking Link
|Angus
|
angus@example.com
|1042
|
https://courier.com/track/ZX48113
|Daniel
|
daniel.okafor@example.net
|1043
|
https://courier.com/track/ZX48127
Angus gets two links. One opens his order on the shop’s website, and the other opens the courier’s page for his parcel.
-
Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, open your campaign and move to the Template step.
-
In the Message box, type an
Embed Linkmarker on a line of its own, where the link should go. Write the link text first, then a comma, then the address.
-
Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Click each link to check that it opens the right page.
-
Go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.
The first marker takes the whole address from the Tracking Link column. The second builds the address from the Order Number column, so you don’t need a link column.
Ways to Write the LinkSection titled “Ways to Write the Link”
|You want
|Marker
|In the email
|The same link for everyone
|
{{Embed Link, Visit our shop, https://beckerbikes.com}}
|Visit our shop, linked
|The address from a column
|
{{Embed Link, Track your parcel, {{Tracking Link}}}}
|Track your parcel, linked to that row’s address
|An address built from a column
|
{{Embed Link, View your order, https://beckerbikes.com/orders/{{Order Number}}}}
|A link to
/orders/1042
|A merge field in the link text
|
{{Embed Link, View order {{Order Number}}, {{Order Link}}}}
|View order 1042, linked
|Link text with a comma
|
{{Embed Link, "Terms, privacy and refunds", https://beckerbikes.com/terms}}
|Terms, privacy and refunds, linked
|A link that starts an email
|
{{Embed Link, Email the workshop, mailto:workshop@beckerbikes.com}}
|Opens a new email to that address
|An email with the subject filled in
|
{{Embed Link, Reply about this order, mailto:workshop@beckerbikes.com?subject=Order {{Order Number}}}}
|Opens a new email with the subject Order 1042
|An address with a comma
|
{{Embed Link, Open the map, "https://maps.example.com/?q=40.75,-73.98"}}
|Quotes keep the comma in the address
|The address shown as the link
|
{{Embed Link, {{Tracking Link}}}}
|The address itself, clickable
You can also write the address as
url=, like
{{Embed Link, Visit our shop, url=https://beckerbikes.com}}. Both forms do the same thing.
More ExamplesSection titled “More Examples”
|Use
|Marker
|A booking page for each client
|
{{Embed Link, Book your call, {{Booking Link}}}}
|A feedback form that knows the order
|
{{Embed Link, Rate your order, https://example.com/feedback?order={{Order Number}}}}
|A certificate or report on your website
|
{{Embed Link, Download your certificate, https://example.com/certs/{{Student ID}}.pdf}}
|A shared folder for each client
|
{{Embed Link, Open your project folder, {{Folder Link}}}}
|A payment page from Stripe, Razorpay or PayPal
|
{{Embed Link, Pay invoice {{Invoice Number}}, {{Payment Link}}}}
|A link that opens a chat in WhatsApp
|
{{Embed Link, Chat with us on WhatsApp, https://wa.me/15551234567}}
|A reply to a different person for each row
|
{{Embed Link, Email {{Account Manager}}, mailto:{{Manager Email}}}}
Embed Link or a Link in the Editor?Section titled “Embed Link or a Link in the Editor?”
All four methods give each person their own link. Pick the method that fits how you write.
|Method
|Good for
|
Embed Link marker
|Typing the whole link as text. Rows with an empty cell get no link at all.
|The editor’s link button, with a merge field in the address
|Linking words inside a sentence, or a picture
|
=HYPERLINK(B2, "Track your parcel") in the sheet, then
{{Tracking}}
|Link text that is different for each row
|
<a href="{{Tracking Link}}"> in the HTML editor
|A styled button
The big difference is the empty cell. With the editor’s link button, a row with no address still gets the words Track your parcel, linked to nothing. With
Embed Link, that row gets no link, so nobody clicks a dead link.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- The address must start with
https://,
http://or
mailto:. Anything else, like
tel:+15551234567or
www.example.com, adds no link.
- The column must show the full address in the cell. If the cell shows link text, like one made with
HYPERLINKor Insert > Link, use a plain merge field such as
{{Tracking}}. The field already arrives as a link with that text.
- A row with an empty address gets no link and no link text.
- The link text is plain text. Mail Merge drops bold or a color inside the marker. To style a link, use the editor’s link button or HTML.
- When click tracking is on, Mail Merge counts links from
Embed Linklike any other link.
- In a plain text email, Mail Merge writes the link text followed by the address in parentheses, like
View order 1042 (https://beckerbikes.com/orders/1042). Click tracking doesn’t apply to plain text emails.
- The marker works in the message only. Mail Merge removes the marker from the subject.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
The link is missing from the emailSection titled “The link is missing from the email”
Check these in order:
- Does the address start with
https://,
http://or
mailto:? Add
https://in front of an address that starts with
www.
- Does the cell show a full address? A cell that shows text like Open folder has no address for the marker to read. Use
{{Folder}}as a plain merge field.
- Does the link text have a comma? Put the text in quotes.
- Is the cell empty for that row?
The link opens the wrong page, or a page that says “not found”Section titled “The link opens the wrong page, or a page that says “not found””
Mail Merge cut the address at a comma or a space. Put an address with a comma in quotes. For an address built from a column with spaces, make the link in your sheet with
ENCODEURL.