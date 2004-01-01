Mail Merge copies each value into the email exactly as the cell shows it in Google Sheets. A cell that shows 1250 arrives as 1250 , and a cell that shows $1,250.00 arrives as $1,250.00 . Mail Merge doesn’t add a currency sign, rewrite a date or fix a name on its own.

Sheets also changes some values when you type or import them. A ZIP code like 02134 loses its first zero, a date shows as 12/15/2026 , and a 15% discount shows as 0.15 .

Format your columns before you send. You can set the format for money, percentages, dates, times, ZIP codes, phone numbers and names. You format a column once, and every email in the campaign uses that format.

See the Difference Section titled “See the Difference”

Maya at Willow Lane Studio emails each member before their membership renews. She imported her member list from another app, and row 2 looks like this:

Column The cell shows Maya wants Full Name angus reid Angus ZIP Code 2134 02134 Phone 4155550132 (415) 555-0132 Classes 3 3 classes Fee 1250 $1,250.00 Discount 0.15 15% Renewal Date 12/15/2026 Tuesday, December 15 Class Time 18:00:00 6:00 PM

Without any changes, Angus reads “Your fee is 1250, less your 0.15 discount”. After Maya formats the sheet, the same template sends this email:

Your membership renews on Tuesday, December 15 Hi Angus, Your membership for 3 classes a week renews on Tuesday, December 15. The fee is $1,250.00, less your 15% discount. Your class still starts at 6:00 PM. We will post your new card to ZIP code 02134 and text a reminder to (415) 555-0132. Maya Every value arrives the way the formatted column shows it.

Choose a Column Format or a Formula Section titled “Choose a Column Format or a Formula”

Format the whole column, not single cells. Every row then reads the same way, and new rows that you add later get the format too. To select a column, click the letter at its top.

You can change how a column reads in three ways:

Way How Use when Format the column Select the column and pick a format in Format The value should read the same way everywhere Add a column with a formula Write a formula, such as =TEXT(F2, "$#,##0.00") You need the value in two forms, or the text depends on the value Type the sign in the template Write ${{Fee}} or {{Discount}}% The column holds plain numbers and you only need a sign

Start with the column format. Add a formula column only when the format can’t give you the text you need.

A formula column needs a title in row 1, such as Fee Text. Write that title in your template as a merge field, like {{Fee Text}} .

In the examples, row 1 holds the column titles and row 2 holds Angus’s values. Change the cell reference, such as F2 , to match your sheet. To fill a formula down, select the cell and drag the small blue dot at its bottom-right corner to the last row.

Keep Leading Zeros in ZIP and Postal Codes Section titled “Keep Leading Zeros in ZIP and Postal Codes”

Google Sheets reads a code like 02134 or 00399 as a number and removes the zeros. Format the column as plain text before you type or paste the codes.

Click the letter at the top of the ZIP Code column to select the column. Go to Format > Number > Plain text. Type or paste the codes. A code that already lost its zero stays short, so type that code again.

If the column already holds hundreds of short codes, add a column with a formula that puts the zeros back:

=TEXT(C2, "00000") Output 02134

Each 0 in the pattern stands for one digit, so "00000" always prints five digits. Use the same method for other codes:

The cell shows Formula Output 2134 =TEXT(C2, "00000") 02134 399 =TEXT(C2, "00000") 00399 21340021 =TEXT(C2, "00000-0000") 02134-0021 482 =TEXT(K2, "000000") 000482 482 ="WL-" & TEXT(K2, "000000") WL-000482

Format these columns as plain text too:

Phone numbers that start with + or 0 . Sheets removes the first character.

Sheets removes the first character. Numbers longer than 15 digits, such as card or tracking numbers. Sheets keeps the first 15 digits and turns the others into zeros.

such as card or tracking numbers. Sheets keeps the first 15 digits and turns the others into zeros. Codes that look like dates, such as 3-4 or 1/2 . Sheets turns them into dates.

Import a CSV file without losing zeros When you bring in a CSV file with File > Import, clear the Convert text to numbers, dates, and formulas checkbox. Sheets then keeps every value as you exported it.

Format Phone Numbers Section titled “Format Phone Numbers”

A phone number stored as ten digits is hard to read. A pattern adds the brackets, spaces and hyphens:

The cell shows Formula Output 4155550132 =TEXT(D2, "(000) 000-0000") (415) 555-0132 4155550132 =TEXT(D2, "000-000-0000") 415-555-0132 4155550132 ="+1 " & TEXT(D2, "000 000 0000") +1 415 555 0132

To change the column itself, go to Format > Number > Custom number format and enter the pattern without the quotes, like (000) 000-0000 .

Click the letter at the top of the Fee column. Go to Format > Number > Currency. The cell changes from 1250 to $1,250.00 . For whole amounts, choose Currency rounded. The cell shows $1,250 .

For another currency, go to Format > Number > Custom currency and pick the currency from the list.

A formula gives you more control over the amount:

You want Formula Output Two decimals =TEXT(F2, "$#,##0.00") $1,250.00 No decimals =TEXT(F2, "$#,##0") $1,250 The currency code after the amount =TEXT(F2, "#,##0.00") & " USD" 1,250.00 USD A different currency in each row =TEXT(F2, "#,##0.00") & " " & L2 1,250.00 EUR The fee after the discount in G2 =TEXT(F2 * (1 - G2), "$#,##0.00") $1,062.50 The fee split into 12 payments =TEXT(F2 / 12, "$#,##0.00") $104.17

For a different currency in each row, column L holds the currency code, such as EUR .

Note Put the currency sign in the cell or in the template, not in both. If the cell shows $1,250.00 and the template says ${{Fee}} , the email reads $$1,250.00 .

The Discount cell holds 0.15 . Select the column and go to Format > Number > Percent, and the cell shows 15.00% . To remove the decimals, click the Decrease decimal places button in the toolbar twice.

The Percent format multiplies the number by 100. If your cells hold 15 to mean 15%, the format shows 1,500.00% . Pick one of these fixes:

Leave the cell as a number and type the sign in your template, like {{Discount}}% .

. Format the column as Plain text and type each value with its sign, like 15% . Sheets then leaves the value alone.

and type each value with its sign, like . Sheets then leaves the value alone. Add a column with =G2 / 100 and format the new column as Percent.

The cell holds Formula Output 0.15 =TEXT(G2, "0%") 15% 0.125 =TEXT(G2, "0.0%") 12.5% 15 =G2 & "%" 15% 0.15 =TEXT(F2 * G2, "$#,##0.00") $187.50

The last formula turns the discount into an amount, for a sentence like “You save $187.50”.

Select the column and go to Format > Number > Number. The cell changes from 12480 to 12,480.00 . A formula sets the commas and decimals for you:

The cell holds Formula Output 12480 =TEXT(R2, "#,##0") 12,480 12480 =TEXT(R2, "#,##0.00") 12,480.00 4.26 =TEXT(R2, "0.0") 4.3 7 =TEXT(R2, "00") 07

To shorten large numbers, go to Format > Number > Custom number format and enter this pattern:

[>=1000000]0.0,,"M";[>=1000]0.0,"K";0 Output 2.5M for 2450000, 18.3K for 18300 and 640 for 640

Click the letter at the top of the Renewal Date column. Go to Format > Number > Custom date and time. Pick a format from the list that shows the weekday and the month, and click Apply. The cell changes from 12/15/2026 to Tuesday, December 15 .

To keep the original column and add the date in another form, use TEXT with a date pattern:

Formula Output =TEXT(H2, "dddd, mmmm d") Tuesday, December 15 =TEXT(H2, "mmmm d, yyyy") December 15, 2026 =TEXT(H2, "d mmmm yyyy") 15 December 2026 =TEXT(H2, "mmm d") Dec 15 =TEXT(H2, "dddd") Tuesday =TEXT(H2, "mmmm yyyy") December 2026 =TEXT(H2, "yyyy-mm-dd") 2026-12-15

A date is a number in Sheets, so a formula can work out other dates from it:

You want Formula Output A reply-by date, 7 days earlier =TEXT(H2 - 7, "mmmm d") December 8 The last day of that month =TEXT(EOMONTH(H2, 0), "mmmm d") December 31 The same day next year =TEXT(EDATE(H2, 12), "mmmm d, yyyy") December 15, 2027 The number of days left =DAYS(H2, TODAY()) 14 , on December 1 A sentence with the days left ="in " & DAYS(H2, TODAY()) & " days" in 14 days , on December 1

TODAY() changes every day, so the email shows the count for the day you send.

Check that a date is a real date Sheets aligns a real date to the right of the cell and plain text to the left. A date that sits on the left is text, and the date formats and formulas don’t change it. Type the date again in the order your spreadsheet uses.

The cell shows Formula Output 18:00:00 =TEXT(I2, "h:mm AM/PM") 6:00 PM 18:00:00 =TEXT(I2, "h AM/PM") 6 PM 18:00:00 =TEXT(I2, "hh:mm") 18:00

To join a date and a time in one sentence, format each part and join the parts with & :

=TEXT(H2, "dddd, mmmm d") & " at " & TEXT(I2, "h:mm AM/PM") Output Tuesday, December 15 at 6:00 PM

Mail Merge doesn’t convert a time to the reader’s time zone. Name the time zone in your template, like {{Class Time}} Eastern Time .

Clean Up Names and Email Addresses Section titled “Clean Up Names and Email Addresses”

Lists that people type themselves have names in small letters, capital letters and extra spaces.

The cell shows You want Formula Output angus reid Capital letters =PROPER(TRIM(A2)) Angus Reid ANGUS REID Capital letters =PROPER(TRIM(A2)) Angus Reid angus reid The first name =PROPER(INDEX(SPLIT(TRIM(A2), " "), 1)) Angus Reid, Angus The first name =TRIM(INDEX(SPLIT(A2, ","), 2)) Angus (empty) A word for a missing name =IF(A2 = "", "there", PROPER(TRIM(A2))) there Angus@Example.COM A clean email address =LOWER(TRIM(B2)) angus@example.com

PROPER gives a capital letter to the first letter of each word only. A name like McDonald becomes Mcdonald , so check those names by hand.

To replace the original column with the clean values, copy the formula column. Click the first cell of the original column and go to Edit > Paste special > Values only.

Turn Values into Words Section titled “Turn Values into Words”

A number or a checkbox often reads better as a word. Add a column with a formula that writes the text for each row.

You want Formula Output “1 class” or “3 classes” =E2 & IF(E2 = 1, " class", " classes") 3 classes A word for a checkbox in J2 =IF(J2, "Paid", "Not paid") Paid A level from the fee =IFS(F2 >= 1000, "Gold", F2 >= 500, "Silver", TRUE, "Standard") Gold A word for a code in M2 =SWITCH(M2, "Y", "Yearly", "M", "Monthly", "Trial") Yearly A greeting by language code in N2 =SWITCH(N2, "es", "Hola", "fr", "Bonjour", "Hello") Hola “due on” or “overdue since” =IF(H2 < TODAY(), "overdue since ", "due on ") & TEXT(H2, "mmmm d") due on December 15 “tomorrow” or the number of days =IF(DAYS(H2, TODAY()) = 1, "tomorrow", "in " & DAYS(H2, TODAY()) & " days") in 14 days A sentence only when there is a discount =IF(G2 = "", "", "Your " & TEXT(G2, "0%") & " discount is applied.") Your 15% discount is applied.

A checkbox without a formula arrives in the email as TRUE or FALSE .

To show sentences or attachments only to some rows without a new column, use Conditional Text.

Put an Address on Several Lines Section titled “Put an Address on Several Lines”

A line break in a cell stays a line break in the email. CHAR(10) adds the line break in a formula:

=PROPER(A2) & CHAR(10) & O2 & CHAR(10) & P2 & ", " & Q2 & " " & TEXT(C2, "00000")

With the street in column O, the city in P and the state in Q, the cell shows:

Angus Reid 14 Harbor Street Boston, MA 02134

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

A TEXT formula gives text, not a number. Keep the original column for sums, sorting and conditions that compare numbers.

Keep the original column for sums, sorting and conditions that compare numbers. Month names and separators follow your spreadsheet’s locale. To check the locale, open the File menu and choose Settings .

To check the locale, open the menu and choose . Leave the Scheduled Date column as Date time. Mail Merge needs a real date and time to schedule an email.

Mail Merge needs a real date and time to schedule an email. Bold text and colors don’t travel from the cell. See how cell formatting appears in your emails.

See how cell formatting appears in your emails. An error like #N/A goes into the email as text. Wrap the formula in IFERROR , like =IFERROR(TEXT(C2, "00000"), "") .

Wrap the formula in , like . The test email uses row 2. Send a test after every change to a format.

A formula joined text to a date, like ="Due " & H2 , and Sheets used the number behind the date. Wrap the date in TEXT :

="Due " & TEXT(H2, "mmmm d") Output Due December 15

The ZIP code lost its first zero Section titled “The ZIP code lost its first zero”

Sheets read the code as a number. Add a column with =TEXT(C2, "00000") , or format the column as Plain text and type the codes again.

The amount shows two currency signs Section titled “The amount shows two currency signs”

The cell shows $1,250.00 and the template says ${{Fee}} . Remove the sign from the template.

The percentage shows 1,500.00% Section titled “The percentage shows 1,500.00%”

The cell holds 15 and the Percent format multiplied it by 100. Divide the column by 100, or remove the format and type % after the merge field.

The cell holds text that looks like a date. Type the date again in the order your spreadsheet uses, such as 12/15/2026 for the United States.