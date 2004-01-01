A Google Form is a quick way to take sign-ups for a workshop, a class or a meetup. Mail Merge reads the form’s response sheet and emails each guest a ticket with their own QR code. At the door, you scan the code with your phone and see the guest’s name and session.

Sending tickets automatically uses Run in the background, a premium feature. Without the feature, open the campaign and click Send Emails whenever new guests have signed up.

A guest signs up Hannah picks the January 17 session in the Google Form. Mail Merge sends the ticket Within about an hour, Hannah gets an email with her own QR code. At the door Maya scans the code and sees Hannah's name and session. Each sign-up becomes a row in the sheet, and each row gets one ticket.

Maya runs Brand Basics, a workshop at Willow Lane Studio. Her Google Form asks for a first name and a session, and collects the guest’s email address. Google Forms saves each sign-up as a row in the Form Responses 1 tab of a Google Sheet.

Timestamp Email Address First Name Session 1/5/2027 9:14 daniel.okafor@example.net Daniel Saturday, January 10 at 10 AM 1/5/2027 11:40 lucas.silva@example.com Lucas Saturday, January 10 at 10 AM 1/6/2027 8:03 hannah.weber@example.org Hannah Saturday, January 17 at 2 PM

If your form has no sheet yet, connect the form to a Google Sheet first.

Your ticket for Brand Basics, Hannah Hi Hannah, You’re booked for Brand Basics on Saturday, January 17 at 2 PM. Show this code at the door: See you there,

Maya Hannah's ticket. The QR code is real: scan it with your phone.

Send the Tickets Section titled “Send the Tickets”

In the response sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and click Start mail merge. Name the campaign Brand Basics tickets . Under Source Worksheet, choose Form Responses 1. Type Willow Lane Studio in Sender name and choose Email Address under Send to. Write the email. Type the Embed QR Code marker on a line of its own, where you want the code to appear. Subject Your ticket for Brand Basics, {{First Name}} Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , You're booked for Brand Basics on {{Session}} . Show this code at the door: {{Embed QR Code, "Brand Basics - {{First Name}} - {{Session}} ", width=200}} See you there, Maya Mail Merge fills in the merge fields inside the quotes for each row. Hannah’s code reads Brand Basics - Hannah - Saturday, January 17 at 2 PM . The width=200 makes the code 200 pixels wide. Click Send Test Email. Open the test email and scan the code with your phone camera. On the Save & Run step, click Send Emails.

Mail Merge emails a ticket to everyone who has signed up so far. It writes Email sent in each row’s Mail Merge Status cell.

Send a Ticket to Each New Sign-Up Section titled “Send a Ticket to Each New Sign-Up”

Mail Merge can check the sheet once an hour and email the guests who signed up since the last check. The background run sends only rows that have a date in a Scheduled Date column. Give every sign-up a scheduled date that is the same as its timestamp.

Click the first empty cell in row 1 of the response sheet. Paste this formula: =ArrayFormula(IF(ROW(A:A)=1, "Scheduled Date", IF(ISBLANK(A:A), "", A:A))) The formula titles the column Scheduled Date and copies the timestamp from column A into every row that has a sign-up. Select the whole Scheduled Date column, then go to Format > Number > Date time. Without this format, Mail Merge can’t read the column as dates. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and open the Brand Basics tickets campaign. On the Save & Run step, check Run in the background and click Send Emails.

You can close the sheet now. Every hour, Mail Merge emails the guests who signed up since the last run and writes Email sent in their rows.

Need the ticket to arrive in seconds? Mail Merge sends within the hour. For a ticket that arrives the moment someone signs up, use Email Notifications for Google Forms. That add-on works inside the form.

Check Guests In at the Door Section titled “Check Guests In at the Door”

Point your phone camera at the guest’s QR code. The phone shows the text of the code, such as Brand Basics - Hannah - Saturday, January 17 at 2 PM . Find the guest’s row in the response sheet and mark the guest as arrived. For example, add a Checked In column to the right of the last column and type Yes .

See every code in the sheet. Paste this formula in the next empty cell of row 1: =ArrayFormula(IF(ROW(B:B)=1, "Ticket", IF(ISBLANK(B:B), "", QRCODE(B:B, 200)))) The formula adds a Ticket column with a QR code made from each email address in column B. Type {{Ticket}} in the email in place of the Embed marker. See how the QRCODE formula works.

Record arrivals with one scan. Put a pre-filled Google Form link in the code. A scan then opens a check-in form with the guest’s address filled in. See the tip in What to Put in a QR Code.

Match your brand colors. Add a color to the marker, like {{Embed QR Code, "Brand Basics - {{First Name}} - {{Session}}", width=200, textcolor=#1A3C6E}} . See Change the Size and Colors.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”