Mail Merge can put a PayPal link in every email, with each person’s amount already filled in. The client clicks the link, and PayPal opens with the invoice number and the amount. The client pays with their PayPal balance or a card.

Send Each Client a Link to Pay Their Invoice Section titled “Send Each Client a Link to Pay Their Invoice”

Maya at Willow Lane Studio sends her December invoices from a Google Sheet. Each client owes a different amount. She wants every email to end with a link that pays exactly that invoice.

First Name Company Email Address Invoice Number Amount Angus Fernhill Bakery angus@example.com INV-1042 $1,250.00 Daniel Okafor Architects daniel.okafor@example.net INV-1043 $840.00 Sofia Bright Path Tutoring sofia@example.org INV-1044 $2,100.00

Angus gets a link for $1,250.00. When he clicks the link, PayPal shows Invoice INV-1042 and the amount, ready to pay.

Invoice INV-1042 from Willow Lane Studio Hi Angus, Thanks again for working with us on the Fernhill Bakery project. Your invoice INV-1042 for $1,250.00 is attached. Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal Warmly,

Maya Chen The link text and the amount behind it both come from Angus's row.

Add the PayPal link to your sheet Section titled “Add the PayPal link to your sheet”

The PAYPAL formula comes with Mail Merge. Install the add-on first, then open the sheet that holds your list.

Add a column titled Pay Link to your sheet. Click the first cell under the title and paste this formula. Replace billing@example.com with the email address of your PayPal account. =HYPERLINK(PAYPAL("Invoice " & D2, E2, "USD", "billing@example.com"), "Pay " & TEXT(E2, "$#,##0.00") & " with PayPal") Output Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal D2 is the invoice number. PayPal shows the invoice number to the client as the item they’re paying for.

is the invoice number. PayPal shows the invoice number to the client as the item they’re paying for. E2 is the amount.

is the amount. "USD" is the currency. Use "EUR" , "GBP" , "CAD" or any other currency code PayPal supports.

is the currency. Use , , or any other currency code PayPal supports. HYPERLINK gives the link a short text, so the email says Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal and not a long web address. Copy the formula to the other rows. Click the cell, then drag the small blue square at its bottom-right corner down to the last row. Click the link in the first row. PayPal should open with the right invoice number and amount. Close the tab without paying.

Add the link to your email Section titled “Add the link to your email”

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and open your campaign, or click Create and choose Send emails to start one. On the Template step, type {{Pay Link}} where you want the link to appear. Hi {{First Name}}, Your invoice {{Invoice Number}} for {{Amount}} is attached. {{Pay Link}} Warmly, Maya Chen Click Send Test Email, send the email to yourself, and click the link in the test email. Go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.

Mail Merge keeps the link from the cell, so the email shows the text Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal. Clicking the text opens PayPal. To send the invoice PDF in the same email, see how to attach a different file to each email.

If you have a PayPal.Me page, the PAYPALME formula makes a shorter link. The link carries the amount, but not an invoice number.

=HYPERLINK(PAYPALME(E2, "USD", "willowlanestudio"), "Pay " & TEXT(E2, "$#,##0.00"))

Replace willowlanestudio with the name at the end of your own PayPal.Me address. The formula makes a link like paypal.me/willowlanestudio/1250.00USD .

Formula Best for What the client sees in PayPal PAYPAL Invoices and orders, where you need a reference The item name and the amount PAYPALME Quick requests between people who know you Your PayPal.Me page with the amount

Show the Link as a Button Section titled “Show the Link as a Button”

In the HTML editor, you can make the link a button. Put the plain link in a column, without HYPERLINK , and use that column as the address of the button.

Add a column titled Pay URL with this formula, and copy the formula down: =PAYPAL("Invoice " & D2, E2, "USD", "billing@example.com") In the HTML template, add the button where you want it: < a href = " {{Pay URL}} " style = " display:inline-block; padding:12px 22px; background:#0070ba; color:#ffffff; border-radius:6px; text-decoration:none; font-weight:bold; " > Pay {{Amount}} with PayPal </ a >

Write the Link Text in Your Email Section titled “Write the Link Text in Your Email”

With the Pay URL column, you can also keep the link text in the template and not in the sheet. Type an Embed Link marker where the link should go:

{{Embed Link, Pay {{Amount}} with PayPal, {{Pay URL}}}}

Angus sees Pay $1,250.00 with PayPal, linked to his own payment page. A row with an empty Pay URL cell gets no link. See how to add a different link to each email.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”

PayPal handles the payment. Mail Merge can’t see who has paid and doesn’t mark anyone as paid. Check your PayPal activity, where each payment shows the invoice number.

Clients can use a link more than once, and the link doesn’t expire. If a client clicks the link twice and pays twice, you’ll need to refund one payment in PayPal.

The amount must be a number. If the Pay Link cell is empty, the amount in that row is text or blank. Retype the amount as a number and format the column as currency.

cell is empty, the amount in that row is text or blank. Retype the amount as a number and format the column as currency. If you turn on click tracking, you’ll see who clicked the pay link. Use that report to remind the clients who haven’t clicked their link.

To send the reminder a few days before the due date, put the date in a Scheduled Date column.

In India, send a UPI QR code.

To ask donors for a gift, send a Stripe donation link.

The cell shows #NAME? Section titled “The cell shows #NAME?”

Google Sheets doesn’t know the formula yet. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge once in this spreadsheet, then close the window. The formula starts working after that.

PayPal says it can’t process the payment Section titled “PayPal says it can’t process the payment”

Check the email address in the formula. It must be the address of a PayPal account that can receive payments. Then check that the currency code is one your PayPal account accepts.