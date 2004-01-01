Each page takes one real job and shows the sheet, the email and the settings that do it. If you’re new to Mail Merge, send the three practice emails in the Quickstart first.

Teachers Email each parent their own child's report card. Schools Attach every child's report card PDF with one formula, for a whole school. Real estate agents Send a new listing to the buyers it suits, and see who opened it. Yoga and fitness studios Remind each member a week before their membership ends, with a pay link. Recruiters Invite candidates to interviews, each with their own time slot. Freelancers Send every client this month's invoice in one go. Nonprofits A year-end appeal that mentions each donor's last gift. Sales and outreach Follow up only with the people who didn't reply. Events and workshops Email each guest a QR code ticket when they sign up with Google Forms.

The Pattern Behind Every Example Section titled “The Pattern Behind Every Example”