Mail Merge Examples by Profession
Each page takes one real job and shows the sheet, the email and the settings that do it. If you’re new to Mail Merge, send the three practice emails in the Quickstart first.
TeachersEmail each parent their own child's report card.
SchoolsAttach every child's report card PDF with one formula, for a whole school.
Real estate agentsSend a new listing to the buyers it suits, and see who opened it.
Yoga and fitness studiosRemind each member a week before their membership ends, with a pay link.
RecruitersInvite candidates to interviews, each with their own time slot.
FreelancersSend every client this month's invoice in one go.
NonprofitsA year-end appeal that mentions each donor's last gift.
Sales and outreachFollow up only with the people who didn't reply.
Events and workshopsEmail each guest a QR code ticket when they sign up with Google Forms.
The Pattern Behind Every ExampleSection titled “The Pattern Behind Every Example”
- One row per person, with a column for each detail that differs: a name, an amount, a date, a file.
- One email, written once, with those column titles in double curly braces.
- The sheet decides who gets it. Filter or hide rows to leave people out, add a Scheduled Date to send later, and read the Mail Merge Status column to see what happened.