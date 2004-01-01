How to Upload JSON Files in Google Sheets

JSON files are a popular format for storing and exchanging data. They are easy to read and write, and can be used to store complex data structures. Here’s an example of a JSON file:

[ { "name" : " Michael Anderson " , "email" : " manderson@example.com " , "phone" : " +1-555-101-2020 " , "address" : " 123 Oak St, Chicago, IL, USA " }, { "name" : " Sarah Thompson " , "email" : " sthompson@example.com " , "phone" : " +1-555-202-3030 " , "address" : " 456 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX, USA " }, { "name" : " Emily Johnson " , "email" : " ejohnson@example.com " , "phone" : " +1-555-404-5050 " , "address" : " 321 Birch Ln, Boston, MA, USA " } ]

Import JSON in Google Sheet Section titled “Import JSON in Google Sheet”

Open Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose JSON file from the list of services. Now click the Upload button to upload a valid JSON file to Google Sheets.

Note The JSON file should be written as an array [] of objects {}

Here’s how the above JSON file will look in Google Sheets. The keys of the object are the column headers and the values of the object are the column values.