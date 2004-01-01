How to Upload JSON Files in Google Sheets
JSON files are a popular format for storing and exchanging data. They are easy to read and write, and can be used to store complex data structures. Here’s an example of a JSON file:
Import JSON in Google SheetSection titled “Import JSON in Google Sheet”
Open Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
JSON file from the list of services. Now click the
Upload button to upload a valid JSON file to Google Sheets.
Here’s how the above JSON file will look in Google Sheets. The keys of the object are the column headers and the values of the object are the column values.