File Upload Forms - Guides & Tutorials
Receive files from anyone, right in your Drive
Guides & tutorials for File Upload Forms
- Drag & Drop DesignerBuild your form inside Google Sheets with the visual designer.
- Large File UploadsAccept large files from anyone. Uploads go straight to a Google Drive folder you choose, organized into sub-folders.
- Email NotificationsNotify yourself and send a confirmation to respondents through Gmail when a form is submitted.
- Embed AnywhereForms are hosted on Google's servers, and you can embed them in your website or Google Sites.
- Your Brand, Your StyleAdd your logo, choose Google Fonts, and add custom CSS and JavaScript to match your website.
- Responses in SheetsEvery submission is saved as a row in Google Sheets, with links to the uploaded files, just like Google Forms.
- Passwords & CAPTCHAProtect forms with a password, block spam with CAPTCHA, and restrict who can submit.
- Electronic SignaturesLet people sign your form with a mouse or finger.