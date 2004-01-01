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How to Pre-fill Form through URL Parameters

You can pre-fill a form through URL parameters so when users arrive at the form, some of the form fields will be automatically pre-populated for them.

For instance, if you are sending a form link to your users via Email Merge, you can pre-fill the email address field in the form since that piece of information is already known to you.

Build Your Pre-fill URL

Section titled “Build Your Pre-fill URL”

Let’s assume that your Form has two fields - Name and Email Address - that you would like to pre-fill through URL parameters.

The standard form URL looks something like this:

https://script.google.com/xyz/exec

To add a form field to the URL, we add a question mark ? after the form URL, then add the form field name, followed by an equal size = and the pre-filled value.

Our new URL would thus read:

https://script.google.com/xyz/exec?Name=John%20Public

Pre-fill More than One Field

Section titled “Pre-fill More than One Field”

To add another form field to the pre-populated form URL, add an ampersand & to the URL, followed by the field name, an equal to sign and the field value.

If you we were to pre-populate the Email Address field, the new URL would be:

https://script.google.com/xyz/exec?Name=John%20Public&Email%20Address=abc@gmail.com

Pre-filled Form Demo

Section titled “Pre-filled Form Demo”

You can click here to test a pre-filled form URL.

Pre-filled Form Fields