How to Add Image Logo and Title in File Upload Forms
Open the sidebar inside Google Sheet and expand the
Basic Settings section. Here enter the Form title and description and they’ll show in your form as shown below.
The form title will also be used as HTML title of your web page that contains the form.
Customize TitleSection titled “Customize Title”
In addition to plain text, you can also format your form description with HTML tags. Use the
a tag to add hyperlinks,
b tag to bold text or use the
font tag to change the default size of the font of the description.
Here’s a sample form description written in HTML.
And here’s how the HTML description will show up in the publish form.
Add Logo in FormsSection titled “Add Logo in Forms”
To add your brand logo in the File Upload form, we can use the description field to add the
img tag as described below.
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Go to imgur.com (or any other image hosting website) and upload your image logo.
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After the image is uploaded, right-click the image and choose “Copy Image Address” to get the direct image URL.
The URL of the uploaded image is something like
https://i.imgur.com/MjKqaQV.png. Use the
<img> tag to convert into an inline image and add it to the form description.
The HTML:
The image can also be clickable so that it links to your website:
Paste the HTML in the Form Description field inside Basic Settings.
Here’s how the image will show up in the File Upload Form.