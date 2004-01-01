How to Allow File Uploads of Certain Type in your Google Drive
With File Upload Forms, you can easily build web forms that would let anyone upload files to your Google Drive. The files are uploaded via the Google File Picker and sent straight to a folder in your Google Drive.
File upload fields, by default, would allow users to upload files of any extension. However, if you wish to restrict users to only upload files of selected types, that can be easily configured through form settings.
Change the Allowed File TypesSection titled “Change the Allowed File Types”
Open your Form Designer and add or edit an form field that allows file uploads. The default value is `ANY meaning the form respondents can upload files of any extension through the form.
However, you can add one or more types in the
File Types field to only allow these types in the upload field.
You can also specify multiple file types in the field. For instance,
IMAGE,AUDIO,VIDEO would allow the user to only upload images, audio and video files while
WORD,PDF would restrict users to PDF and Microsoft Word documents.
If you wish to remove the restriction around file extensions, either leave the
File Types field blank or put
ANY to accept files of all types.
Support File TypesSection titled “Support File Types”
The valid file types supported by the file upload field are
IMAGE, AUDIO, VIDEO, PDF, WORD, POWERPOINT, EXCEL, ZIP and TEXT.
|File Type
|Valid MIME Types
|IMAGE
|image/jpeg,image/jpg,image/gif,image/png,image/bmp
|VIDEO
|video/x-flv,video/mp4,video/quicktime,video/x-msvideo,video/x-ms-wmv,video/ogg,video/webm,video/3gpp
|AUDIO
|audio/aac,audio/mp4,audio/mpeg,audio/ogg,audio/wav,audio/webm,audio/mp3,audio/3gpp
|application/pdf
|WORD
|application/vnd.ms-word,application/msword,application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document
|POWERPOINT
|application/vnd.ms-powerpoint,application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation
|EXCEL
|application/vnd.ms-excel,application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet
|TEXT
|text/css,text/html,text/plain,text/tab
|ZIP
|application/x-gzip,application/x-bzip2,application/x-tar,application/x-tar,application/zip,application/x-compressed-zip