File Upload Forms Pricing and Plans
Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from File Upload Forms. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: collecting occasional uploads, up to 100 responses a dayBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Accept files up to 100 MB
- Accept up to 100 responses per day
- No branding in emails
- No Google login needed to submit
- Receive files in your Google Drive
- Organize uploads in sub-folders
- Notify respondents by Gmail
- Embed forms in your website
- Localize forms in another language
- Email support
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Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: collecting large files and e-signatures through your formsBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Accept files of any size
- Accept unlimited responses per day
- No branding in emails
- No Google login needed to submit
- Receive files in your Google Drive
- Organize uploads in sub-folders
- Notify respondents by Gmail
- Embed forms in your website
- Localize forms in another language
- Receive files in Shared Drives
- Multiple file uploads per form
- Limit uploads to specific file types
- Collect e-signatures
- Pre-fill forms and add hidden fields
- Custom CSS, JavaScript and Google Fonts
- Regex validation and Google Analytics
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls