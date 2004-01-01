Google Forms saves every response as a row in a Google Sheet. Mail Merge works with that kind of sheet. Each question becomes a column, so you can email everyone who responded and use their answers as merge fields.

You can email respondents in two ways:

Once , after the form closes. For example, send the venue details to everyone who signed up.

, after the form closes. For example, send the venue details to everyone who signed up. Automatically, as responses come in. Each new respondent gets a confirmation email within about an hour.

If the confirmation must go out the moment someone submits, use the Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on instead. It works inside the form, emails the respondent at once and can notify your team as well.

Connect Your Form to a Google Sheet Section titled “Connect Your Form to a Google Sheet”

Maya takes sign-ups for her Brand Basics workshop with a Google Form. The form asks for a first name and a session, and collects the email address.

Open your form in Google Forms. Click Settings, open Responses, and set Collect email addresses to Verified or Responder input. Without an email address, there is nobody to send to. Click the Responses tab at the top of the form, then click Link to Sheets. Choose Create a new spreadsheet and click Create. Find the Form Responses 1 tab in the sheet that opens. Row 1 has a Timestamp column, an Email Address column and one column for each question.

Timestamp Email Address First Name Session 1/5/2027 9:14:02 daniel.okafor@example.net Daniel Saturday, January 10 at 10 AM 1/5/2027 11:40:37 lucas.silva@example.com Lucas Saturday, January 10 at 10 AM 1/6/2027 8:03:15 hannah.weber@example.org Hannah Saturday, January 17 at 2 PM

The question titles are your merge fields. A question called First Name becomes {{First Name}} . A question called Which session would you like to attend? becomes {{Which session would you like to attend?}} . Short question titles make the template easier to write. Capital letters and punctuation like the question mark don’t matter, so {{which session would you like to attend}} matches too.

Email Everyone Who Responded Section titled “Email Everyone Who Responded”

In the response sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge. Click Create and choose Send emails. On the Sheet step, name the campaign and choose Form Responses 1 under Source Worksheet. On the Settings step, choose Email Address under Send to. On the Template step, write the email. Use the question titles as merge fields. Subject You're in, {{First Name}} ! Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , You're booked for Brand Basics on {{Session}} . We're at Willow Lane Studio, 14 Willow Lane, Springfield. See you there, Maya Click Send Test Email to check the email, then go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.

Mail Merge adds Email sent to each row in the Mail Merge Status column. If more people respond later, run the campaign again. Mail Merge skips the rows that already have a status and emails only the new rows.

Email New Respondents Automatically Section titled “Email New Respondents Automatically”

To send the confirmation without opening the sheet each time, let Mail Merge run in the background. It checks the sheet once an hour and emails the rows that are due.

A guest submits the form Hannah signs up for the January 17 session. Forms adds a row Her answers land in the response sheet with the time she submitted. Mail Merge sends the email The next hourly run sees the new row and emails Hannah. Each new response becomes a row, and each new row gets one email.

The background run sends only rows that have a date in a Scheduled Date column. Give every response a scheduled date that is the same as its timestamp. One formula does that for all rows, including the ones that haven’t arrived yet.

In the response sheet, click the first empty cell in row 1, to the right of your last question. Paste this formula: =ArrayFormula(IF(ROW(A:A)=1, "Scheduled Date", IF(ISBLANK(A:A), "", A:A))) The formula titles the column Scheduled Date and copies the timestamp from column A into every row that has a response. Select the whole Scheduled Date column, then go to Format > Number > Date time. Without this format, the column shows numbers like 46392.38. Mail Merge can’t read those numbers as dates. If the sheet has no Mail Merge Status column, type Mail Merge Status in the next empty cell of row 1. Mail Merge adds this column the first time a campaign runs, so you may have it already. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and open the campaign you created earlier, or create one. On the Save & Run step, check Run in the background. Run in the background is a premium feature. Run in the background checks the sheet every hour for new rows that are due. Click Send Emails.

The first run emails everyone who responded in the last five days. After that you can close the sheet. Every hour, Mail Merge emails the people who responded since the last run and writes Email sent in their rows.

To send each guest a ticket with their own QR code, follow QR Code Tickets for Events and Workshops.

Need the email to arrive in seconds? Mail Merge sends within the hour, which suits confirmations and welcome emails. For an instant reply, or to notify your team on every response, use Email Notifications for Google Forms. That add-on sends the email the moment someone submits the form.

Attach a File the Respondent Uploaded Section titled “Attach a File the Respondent Uploaded”

If your form has a file upload question, each answer in the sheet is a Google Drive link to the uploaded file. An Embed File marker attaches that file to the email.

Say the form has a question called Receipt. To send each receipt on to the person who approves it, type this in the template:

{{Embed File, {{Receipt}}}}

If a respondent skipped the upload, Mail Merge still sends their email without an attachment. See how to attach files from the message.

Keep form answers out of file names Use form answers in an Embed File marker only as above, where the answer is a Drive link. Don’t build a file name from an answer, and don’t let a form fill in the File Attachments column. Then each email carries only the file the respondent uploaded or files you chose.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”

Mail Merge doesn’t email a response that is more than five days old when you add the Scheduled Date column. The status says Date is in the past . To reach older respondents too, email them first with the steps in Email Everyone Who Responded, and add the Scheduled Date column after that.

column. The status says . To reach older respondents too, email them first with the steps in Email Everyone Who Responded, and add the column after that. Someone who submits the form twice gets two emails, because each response is its own row.

If you let people edit their responses, an edit changes the same row. That row already says Email sent , so no second email goes out.

, so no second email goes out. Confirmation emails count toward your daily email quota. If a form gets more responses in a day than your quota allows, Mail Merge sends the rest after the quota resets.

The background run stops for a campaign that hasn’t sent an email or been saved in 50 days. For a form that is quiet for months, open the campaign and click Send Emails once in a while to keep it running.

once in a while to keep it running. Use formulas that start in row 1, like the Scheduled Date formula. Forms adds each response as a new row, and a formula typed in row 2 doesn’t carry over to the new rows.

formula. Forms adds each response as a new row, and a formula typed in row 2 doesn’t carry over to the new rows. To stop the automatic emails, open the campaign, uncheck Enable this campaign on the Save & Run step and click Save Campaign.

New respondents aren’t getting the email Section titled “New respondents aren’t getting the email”

Look at the new row in the sheet. If its Scheduled Date cell is empty, someone deleted or moved the formula in row 1. Paste the formula again. If the cell shows a number and not a date, format the column as Date time. If both look right, wait for the next hourly run.

The Scheduled Date column isn’t formatted as a date. Select the column and go to Format > Number > Date time.

A merge field is blank in the email Section titled “A merge field is blank in the email”

The merge field must have every word of the question title in row 1. Capital letters, spaces and punctuation like a question mark or a comma don’t matter, but symbols such as # , % and $ do. Click the (x) icon in the template editor and pick the column from the list, so you don’t have to type the title. See how merge fields match column titles.