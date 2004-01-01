When Mail Merge replaces a merge field in the email template, it fills the value that the cell shows, not the raw value behind it. A date arrives the way you formatted it, a currency amount keeps its symbol, and a cell with a link arrives as a link.

Mail Merge doesn’t copy bold text, colors or a few other cell formats. You can add bold text and colors in your template or in the cell.

What Carries Over Section titled “What Carries Over”

Maya’s invoice sheet has an amount, a due date, a link to the client’s project folder and the name of the account manager.

First Name Amount Due Date Project Files Account Manager Angus $1,250.00 December 15, 2026 Fernhill brand kit Priya Nair

In the sheet, Project Files is a link and Account Manager is a people chip. Both arrive in the email as links that Angus can click.

Invoice INV-1042 from Willow Lane Studio Hi Angus, Your invoice for $1,250.00 is due on December 15, 2026. Your files are here: Fernhill brand kit Questions? Write to Priya Nair. The amount and date look the same as in the sheet, and the link and the people chip can be clicked.

In the cell In the email A number formatted as currency, $1,250.00 $1,250.00 , with the symbol, commas and decimals A date formatted as December 15, 2026 December 15, 2026 . Change the format and the email changes. A percentage, 12.5% 12.5% A formula, =E2*1.2 The result, as the cell shows it A web address, https://example.com/fernhill The address, which most email apps make clickable Text with a link on it (Insert > Link) The same text, as a link =HYPERLINK("https://example.com", "Open folder") Open folder, as a link A people chip, like Priya Nair The name, as a link that starts an email to that person A file chip, like Fernhill brand kit The file name, as a link to the file in Google Drive Two lines in one cell (Alt+Enter, Option+Enter on Mac) Two lines HTML, like <b>Overdue</b> Overdue, in bold

Because the email shows what the cell shows, you control dates and numbers with the Format menu in Google Sheets.

To change how a date reads, select the column and go to Format > Number > Custom date and time. Pick a format like Tuesday, December 15. Every email now uses that format.

When you need the same date in two ways, or a number inside a sentence, use the TEXT function in a new column:

=TEXT(C2, "dddd, mmmm d") Output Tuesday, December 15

=TEXT(B2, "$#,##0") Output $1,250

See how to format your data for ZIP codes, phone numbers, percentages, times and names.

Add Bold Text and Colors Section titled “Add Bold Text and Colors”

Mail Merge doesn’t copy bold, italics, text color or the cell’s background color from the sheet. You can still have them in the email in two ways.

Format the merge field in your template Section titled “Format the merge field in your template”

Format the merge field itself, and the value takes that format. In the visual editor, select {{Amount}} and click B. Every amount is bold in the email. Colors and font sizes work the same way.

Use this method when every row should look the same.

Put the formatting in the cell Section titled “Put the formatting in the cell”

When the format depends on the row, for example red for overdue invoices only, write a little HTML in the cell. An IF formula can decide which rows get the formatting:

=IF(C2 < TODAY(), "<b style='color:#c5221f'>Overdue</b>", "Due " & TEXT(C2, "mmmm d"))

Rows with a due date in the past show Overdue in bold red. The others show the due date in normal text. Title the column Payment Status and use {{Payment Status}} in your template.

A few tags cover most needs:

To get Type in the cell Bold <b>Overdue</b> Italics <i>optional</i> Colored text <span style='color:#188038'>Paid</span> A highlight <span style='background:#fff3c4'>New</span> A picture <img src='https://example.com/photo.jpg' />

For a picture in every row, an Embed Image marker is easier than a tag. The cell holds only the link.

Bold, italics, colors and font sizes set with the toolbar in Google Sheets. Use one of the two ways to add bold text and colors.

set with the toolbar in Google Sheets. Use one of the two ways to add bold text and colors. A cell with two or more links. The cell arrives as plain text. Put each link in its own column.

The cell arrives as plain text. Put each link in its own column. Pictures made with =IMAGE and a cell reference , like =IMAGE(C2) . Put the image link in its own column and use an Embed Image marker. See how to send unique images.

, like . Put the image link in its own column and use an marker. See how to send unique images. Cell borders and merged cells. A merge field takes the content of one cell. To send a block of cells with its borders, colors and merged cells, add the block as a table.

A merge field takes the content of one cell. To send a block of cells with its borders, colors and merged cells, add the block as a table. Charts. Add a chart with an Embed Chart marker.

Add a chart with an marker. Notes and comments on a cell.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”

An error in a cell, like #N/A or #DIV/0! , goes into the email as that text. Wrap the formula in IFERROR , like =IFERROR(VLOOKUP(A2, Prices!A:B, 2, FALSE), "") , so an error leaves a blank.

or , goes into the email as that text. Wrap the formula in , like , so an error leaves a blank. An empty cell leaves a blank. Hi {{First Name}}, becomes Hi , .

becomes . Text that the cell cuts off on screen still arrives in full. Mail Merge reads the whole cell.

Mail Merge reads the CC , BCC and Mail Merge Status columns as plain text. In the File Attachments column, Mail Merge attaches file chips to the email and doesn’t show them as links.

, and columns as plain text. In the column, Mail Merge attaches file chips to the email and doesn’t show them as links. When click tracking is on, Mail Merge tracks a link in a cell like any other link.

Plain text emails show links and HTML tags as text. Use another editor when your cells hold links or HTML.

Send yourself a test email after you change a format. The test shows the first row of your sheet exactly as a recipient would see it.