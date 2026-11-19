You’ve already sent a mail merge campaign from a Google Sheet and now need to email a few more people. Add them as new rows in the same sheet, leave the existing rows unchanged, and run the same campaign. The earlier rows still say Email sent in Mail Merge Status, so they won’t get the email again.

Maya sends a workshop invitation to Angus, Daniel and Sofia. A few days later, Tom joins the list and should receive the same invitation. Maya adds his details below the existing recipients:

First Name Email Address Mail Merge Status Angus angus@example.com Email sent at Nov 19, 2026 Daniel daniel.okafor@example.net REPLIED Sofia sofia.marquez@example.org Email sent at Nov 19, 2026 Tom tom@example.net

When she runs the campaign again in the same Google Sheet, Tom gets the invitation. Angus, Daniel and Sofia are skipped because their statuses show they’ve already received it.

Add the new recipients Section titled “Add the new recipients”

Look for older rows with an empty Mail Merge Status. They never got the email, so Mail Merge sends to them too. To email only the new recipients, hide or filter those rows, or type SKIP in their status. Add the new recipients below the existing rows. Fill in the same columns for their names, addresses and any other details used in the email, including attachments. Leave Mail Merge Status empty for the new rows. If you copied an earlier row to start a new one, clear its status cell, or the new contact is skipped as already sent. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and open the saved campaign. Check that Source Worksheet is still the tab with your list, and the Send to field under Recipients is the right address column. Check the template and settings. The new recipients get the campaign’s current message, so if you’ve edited it since the first send, send yourself another test before continuing. Check your remaining quota. For emails you want to send now, leave Scheduled Date empty in the new rows and make sure those rows aren’t hidden or filtered out. Go to Save & Run, leave Enable this campaign checked, and click Send Emails. When the run finishes, check that the new rows say Email sent.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”

Check for duplicate addresses. The add-on checks statuses by row. If you add an earlier recipient’s address in a new row with an empty status, that person can get the email again. To catch these before you send, go to Data > Data cleanup > Remove duplicates .

The add-on checks statuses by row. If you add an earlier recipient’s address in a new row with an empty status, that person can get the email again. To catch these before you send, go to . Other statuses stay skipped. BOUNCED , UNSUBSCRIBED and SKIP rows are left out as well. You don’t need to clear the status column to add recipients.

, and rows are left out as well. You don’t need to clear the status column to add recipients. Schedule new recipients if needed. Add a future Scheduled Date and turn on Run in the background to send automatically later. See schedule emails for the setup.