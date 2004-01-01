When Mail Merge can’t attach a file, it skips that person’s email and writes the reason in the row’s Mail Merge Status cell. Everyone else’s email still goes out.

Missing or Incorrect Attachments Section titled “Missing or Incorrect Attachments”

If the email was sent but the attachments aren’t what you expected, start here:

What happened What to check One attachment is missing Does the cell mix file chips with typed links, names or paths? If a cell has chips, typed references beside them are ignored. Use a file chip for every attachment, or replace all chips with typed links. The wrong file was attached Is the filename duplicated in Drive? Use an unambiguous folder path, or select the intended file with its Drive link or chip. Open the file and check its contents. A common file is missing If you use a Gmail draft, check that the correct draft is selected and the file is attached to it. With another editor, check that the common file is in every recipient’s cell and hasn’t been ignored beside a chip. A chip produced no attachment Check that it’s a file chip. Person chips don’t identify a Drive file and can be ignored without an attachment error. A chip that points to a folder, Google Form, Site or shortcut doesn’t produce an attachment. The test attached a different file from the campaign The test form resolves chip filenames as text; the campaign uses the files linked by the chips. Use the intended file’s Drive link in the test form. A corrected row still won’t send Clear that row’s attachment error status after fixing its files. Keep successful rows marked as sent.

Changing the sheet doesn’t change emails already sent. Before sending a corrected email, check the original in Gmail’s Sent folder and review how to resend a single row.

Fix Rows That Weren’t Sent Section titled “Fix Rows That Weren’t Sent”

Find the status in the table below and fix the problem.

Status What to do Invalid attachment - File is unavailable - … The name or path doesn’t match a file in your Drive, or the link points to a folder. Check the spelling and the extension, or use a link or a chip instead. Invalid attachment - File … is not available The file was deleted, or it isn’t shared with the account running the merge. Ask the owner to share it with you. Invalid attachment - File … is too large for attachments The file is over 25 MB. Reduce its size, or put a Drive link in the email body and give recipients access to the file. Invalid attachment - Unsupported file type … The link is to a Google Form, Site or shortcut. Link to the file itself. The email message is too large The files together are too big for one Gmail message. Send fewer or smaller files.

Then retry the failed rows:

Check each failed row’s File Attachments cell. Open its files using the Google account that runs the merge and confirm the names, contents and access. Clear only the error status cells for the rows you want to retry. Leave successful rows marked as sent. Clearing their statuses would include them in the next send too. Open your campaign, continue to Save & Run and click Send Emails again. The corrected rows can now send; completed rows are skipped. Other eligible rows with no status may also send, so check the sheet before running it. Check the new statuses. Click a successful status cell to open that email in Gmail and inspect its attachments.

File Names with a Comma or Slash Section titled “File Names with a Comma or Slash”

Invalid attachment - File is unavailable often means the file name itself was split. In a File Attachments cell, a comma or semicolon starts another file, and a slash starts a folder.

Smith, John.pdf makes Mail Merge look for a file called Smith and another called John.pdf . Report 11/2026.pdf makes it look for 2026.pdf inside a folder called Report 11 . A backslash ( \ ) starts a folder too.

Drive still has the original file. The pieces are what the status can’t find. Rename the file in Drive to something like Smith John.pdf or Report 11-2026.pdf , and put that name in the cell. To keep the original name, attach it with a Drive link or a smart chip instead of typing the name.

See when the file name has a comma or slash for how these characters work in a name or a folder path.

Size and Access Limits Section titled “Size and Access Limits”

Plan for no more than 25 MB of attachments combined per email, including individual files from the sheet and common files attached to a Gmail draft. For example, two 15 MB files total 30 MB, even though each file is below 25 MB. Mail Merge also rejects any individual file over 25 MB, including a Google document’s exported PDF.

Gmail documents a 25 MB total attachment limit for personal accounts. Work and school accounts can have administrator-set limits. A large message or a recipient’s mail service can impose further restrictions, so reduce the files if the message is still rejected.

For larger files, put a Drive link in the email body and remove that file from the attachment cell. Unlike a regular attachment, a link requires recipients to have access to the original file. In Drive, share the file with the intended recipients before sending the link. Putting a link in the File Attachments column asks Mail Merge to attach the file and still applies the attachment limits.

Gmail also blocks certain file types, including some files inside ZIP archives. Check Google’s list of blocked file types if Gmail rejects a file for security reasons.

For regular attachments, the Google account running the merge must be able to open the original file. Recipients get a copy and don’t need access to it in Drive.

Where the file is How to attach it My Drive or files shared with you Use a file chip, Drive link, file name or folder path. The file picker and folder list are also available. A shared drive Use a Drive link or file chip. File names, folder paths, the file picker and the folder list don’t reach shared drives. Your computer Upload it to Drive before referring to it in the sheet, or attach a common file directly to your Gmail draft.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

Files in the trash are never attached. The same file listed twice in a cell is attached once. A campaign that creates Gmail drafts instead of sending attaches the files to each draft, the same as a sent email.