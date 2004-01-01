The Google Docs editor sends a Google Doc as your email. You write and format the message in Docs, and Mail Merge turns the document into an email when the campaign runs.

Why Use Google Docs Section titled “Why Use Google Docs”

Your team can review it. Share the Doc so others can comment, suggest changes and fix typos before anything goes out. You already know the editor. Headings, bold, lists, links, tables and images all work the way they do in any other Doc. Fixes don’t need the add-on. Mail Merge reads the Doc each time the campaign runs, so a correction you make in the Doc goes into every email sent after it.

Write the Google Doc Section titled “Write the Google Doc”

Say you want to send a year-end thank you letter to your clients and show them what the studio made. Your sheet has First Name and Company columns, and your business partner wants to read the merge letter before it goes out. That’s a good fit for a Google Doc.

Write the letter in a new Google Doc and format it like any other document:

Your logo at the top. Go to Insert > Image and upload your logo. A heading with a merge field. Type Thanks for a great year, {{First Name}} and set it as Heading 1. A personal opening. For instance, Working on the {{Company}} brand was one of our highlights this year. Bold the merge field to make the company name stand out. Your best projects, with links. Add a Heading 2 called What we made in 2026 , then a bulleted list of projects. Select each project name and press Ctrl+K (Cmd+K on a Mac) to link it to its case study. An offer that stands out. Go to Insert > Table and add a small table with the offer, like 10% off any project booked before January 31 , and a book a call link to your calendar. Your sign-off. End with your name and studio. An image of your handwritten signature adds a personal touch.

Format the Doc like any other document. Merge fields go wherever each client's details belong.

Share the Doc with your partner so they can comment or suggest changes. When the letter is final, resolve the comments and move on to Mail Merge.

Style each merge field in one go To make a merge field bold, colored or a different font, select the whole field, curly braces included, and apply the style once. Say you bold only First in {{First Name}} . Google Docs then stores the field as two separate pieces, Mail Merge can’t recognize it, and the email shows a blank where Angus’s name should be. If a field comes out blank in your test email, delete it, type it again and style the whole field.

Choose the Doc in Mail Merge Section titled “Choose the Doc in Mail Merge”

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and move to the Template step. Under Editor, open the Other editor… menu and choose Google Docs. Type the Subject, and optionally the Preview text. Mail Merge doesn’t use the Doc’s title as the subject. Click Choose next to Google Doc and pick your document from Google Drive. Choose Google Docs under Other editor, then click Choose to pick the Doc. Click Send Test Email and compare the email with the Doc.

The picker only lists Google Docs. To use a Word file, open it in Google Docs and go to File > Save as Google Docs first.

Doc in a different Google account? Mail Merge can only open Docs that the Google account you send from can open. If you wrote the Doc in another account, like your work account, open it there, click Share and either add your Mail Merge account, or set General access to Anyone with the link. Then open the Doc once in your Mail Merge account so it shows up in the picker.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”