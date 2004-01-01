A merge field is a column title from your Google Sheet in double curly braces, like {{First Name}} . You type the field in the email once. Mail Merge replaces the field with the cell value from the matching row in your sheet. If a field arrives blank in the email, see how to fix a blank merge field.

See a Merge Field Filled In Section titled “See a Merge Field Filled In”

Tom at Becker Bikes emails an order confirmation to each customer. His sheet has one row for each order:

First Name Email Address Order # Amount ($) Discount % Delivery Date Angus angus@example.com 1042 1,250.00 10% December 15, 2026 Daniel daniel.okafor@example.net 1043 840.00 December 17, 2026

He writes the email once:

Subject Order {{Order #}} is confirmed, {{First Name}}

Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , Thanks for your order. We charged $ {{Amount ($)}} to your card, and your bike arrives on {{Delivery Date}} .

Angus gets the subject Order 1042 is confirmed, Angus and a message that says We charged $1,250.00 to your card, and your bike arrives on December 15, 2026. Daniel gets his own order number, amount and date.

Write a Merge Field Section titled “Write a Merge Field”

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, open your campaign and move to the Template step. Click where the value should go. Type the column title in double curly braces, like {{Delivery Date}} . Or click the (x) icon at the right end of the Subject, Preview text or Message box and pick the column from the list. Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Every field should show a value from row 2 of your sheet.

Picking a column from the (x) list is the safest way, because Mail Merge copies the title for you.

You can also write a field with double angle brackets, like <<First Name>> . Older templates use this form, and it still works. Use curly braces in new templates.

Where Merge Fields Work Section titled “Where Merge Fields Work”

Where Example Subject Order {{Order #}} is confirmed, {{First Name}} Preview text Arriving {{Delivery Date}}. Your receipt is inside. Message Hi {{First Name}}, Sender name {{Account Manager}} at Becker Bikes Send to, CC and BCC {{Manager Email}} Reply-to {{Account Manager Email}} The address of a link https://example.com/orders/{{Order #}} The address of a picture, in HTML <img src="{{Photo URL}}" />

You can use as many fields as you like, and the same field more than once.

To add a QR code, a picture, a table or an attachment in place of text, use an Embed marker, like {{Embed QR Code, {{Order #}}}} . Embed markers work in the message only.

How Names Match Column Titles Section titled “How Names Match Column Titles”

Mail Merge compares the name in the braces with the titles in row 1 of your sheet. It ignores the small differences that people and editors add without meaning to, and keeps the symbols that tell two columns apart.

Ignored: capital letters, spaces, line breaks, quotes, and these punctuation marks: - _ . , ; : ? ! ( ) & / *

Kept: letters, digits, accents, and symbols such as # , $ , % , = , + and @

Column title These fields match These don’t First Name {{first name}} , {{FirstName}} , {{First_Name}} , {{FIRST-NAME}} {{First}} , {{Name}} Email Address {{E-mail Address}} , {{email address:}} {{Email}} Order # {{Order #}} , {{order#}} {{Order}} , {{Order Number}} Amount ($) {{Amount $}} , {{amount($)}} {{Amount}} Discount % {{Discount %}} , {{discount%}} {{Discount}} Which session suits you? {{Which session suits you}} , {{which session suits you?}} {{Session}} Guest’s Plus One {{Guests Plus One}} , {{Guest’s Plus One}} {{Guest Plus One}} Café {{café}} , {{CAFÉ}} {{Cafe}}

A few rules follow from this:

The whole title must be there. {{First}} doesn’t match First Name .

doesn’t match . # , % and $ are part of the name. A sheet can have both Order and Order # , so {{Order}} never fills in from Order # .

A sheet can have both and , so never fills in from . Mail Merge ignores & but not the word “and”. For a column titled Terms & Conditions , write {{Terms & Conditions}} or {{Terms Conditions}} .

For a column titled , write or . Accents matter. {{Cafe}} doesn’t match Café .

doesn’t match . Titles in any language work. A column titled 名前 is {{名前}} .

Keep column titles short A form question like Which session would you like to attend? makes a long merge field. Rename the column in row 1 to Session, and write {{Session}} .

What Goes into the Email Section titled “What Goes into the Email”

Mail Merge fills in what the cell shows. A date arrives in the format you chose in the sheet, and an amount keeps its commas and decimals. See how cell formatting appears in your emails. To fix dates, ZIP codes and amounts in the sheet, see format your sheet data.

Template Angus gets Why Hi {{First Name}}, Hi Angus, Order {{Order #}} Order 1042 You saved {{Discount %}}. You saved 10%. Daniel’s cell is empty, so he gets “You saved .” Hi {{Nickname}}! Hi ! The sheet has no Nickname column {{First Name}}{{Order #}} Angus1042 No space is added between fields {{First Name}}, yes you, {{first name}} Angus, yes you, Angus A field can repeat

An empty cell leaves a blank. So does a field that matches no column. Mail Merge doesn’t warn you, so send a test email first.

So does a field that matches no column. Mail Merge doesn’t warn you, so send a test email first. A line break in a cell stays a line break in the email.

in the email. A zero is a value. A cell that shows 0 fills in as 0 .

A cell that shows fills in as . Mail Merge uses a value exactly as it is. If a cell holds the text {{First Name}} , the email shows that text. A value can’t pull in another column.

Give Empty Cells a Fallback Section titled “Give Empty Cells a Fallback”

You can’t add a fallback inside the braces. {{First Name|there}} leaves a blank. Add a column to your sheet that works out the value, and use that column as the merge field.

Say column A is First Name and some cells are empty. Add a column titled Greeting Name with this formula:

=IF(A2="", "there", A2) Output Angus, or "there" when the name is missing

Write Hi {{Greeting Name}}, in your template. Nobody gets “Hi ,”.

To do the same without a new column, write the field with a default filter, like {? {{First Name}} | default: "there" ?} . See filters for more ways to change a value, and Conditional Text for sentences that only some people should see.

The same idea covers most cases where a sentence depends on the row:

You want Formula for the new column A first name from a full name in A2 =PROPER(INDEX(SPLIT(TRIM(A2), " "), 1)) A sentence only for people with a discount in E2 =IF(E2="", "", "Your " & TEXT(E2, "0%") & " discount is applied.") “1 item” or “3 items” from a count in F2 =F2 & IF(F2=1, " item", " items") A greeting by language in G2 =SWITCH(G2, "es", "Hola", "fr", "Bonjour", "Hello") A date written out from H2 =TEXT(H2, "dddd, mmmm d")

Number Each Email with Row Number Section titled “Number Each Email with Row Number”

{{Row Number}} is always available, even though it isn’t a column in your sheet. The field fills in the row’s number in the sheet, so the first person on your list, in row 2, gets 2 .

Your ticket number is BB-{{Row Number}}. Output Your ticket number is BB-2.

To start the count at 1, add a column with =ROW()-1 and use that column. To count only the rows in a group, like a waiting list, see Count Only Some Rows.

Format a Merge Field Section titled “Format a Merge Field”

Select the field in your template and make it bold, colored or larger. The value takes that style in every email.

You can style part of a field too. If only First is bold in {{First Name}} , the field still matches the First Name column. Partly styled fields are common in templates written in Google Docs or pasted from Word, where the editor sometimes splits a field into pieces.

Text That Looks Like a Merge Field Section titled “Text That Looks Like a Merge Field”

Text in your template In the email Why {First Name} {First Name} One pair of braces isn’t a merge field {{First Name} {{First Name} The field isn’t closed { {First Name} } { {First Name} } The braces must touch {{{First Name}}} {Angus} The inner pair is the field 5 << 6 >> 7 5 7 Mail Merge reads << 6 >> as a field for a column titled 6

Watch the last row if your email has code or math in it. Mail Merge reads text between << and >> on the same line as a merge field. Mail Merge removes that text when no column has that name.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

Column titles come from row 1 of the sheet you chose under Source Worksheet . If you rename a column, update the fields that use it.

. If you rename a column, update the fields that use it. If two columns have titles that match the same field, like First Name and first_name , Mail Merge uses the column further to the right, even when its cell is empty. Rename one of them.

and , Mail Merge uses the column further to the right, even when its cell is empty. Rename one of them. A plain text email fills in merge fields the same way, but shows links and HTML from a cell as text.

A merge field is blank in the email Section titled “A merge field is blank in the email”

Check these in order:

Is the cell empty for that row? An empty cell leaves a blank. Give the cell a fallback. Does the name in the braces have every word of the column title? {{Email}} doesn’t match Email Address. Does the title have a # , % or $ ? Then the field needs the same symbol. Is Source Worksheet the tab that has this column? Check the Sheet step of your campaign.

The quickest fix is to delete the field and pick the column again from the (x) list.

The email shows the field as typed Section titled “The email shows the field as typed”

The email shows {{First Name}} where Angus’s name should be.

The field is missing a brace, or the editor changed the braces. Delete the field and type it again, with two braces on each side and no space between them. In an HTML template exported from a builder, check that the braces weren’t turned into codes like { .

The field shows the wrong column Section titled “The field shows the wrong column”

Two column titles match the same field, and Mail Merge used the one further right. Give each column its own title, like First Name and Billing First Name.