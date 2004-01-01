Email Report Cards to Parents with Mail Merge
Report cards can’t go out as one email to the whole class: each family must get their own child’s file and nobody else’s. Sending thirty emails by hand, each with the right attachment, is how the wrong report reaches the wrong parent. Mail Merge sends all thirty from your class list, each with its own PDF.
The Class ListSection titled “The Class List”
Mr. Chen has the report cards as PDFs in a Drive folder, named after each student. His sheet:
|Student
|Parent Name
|Email Address
|CC
|Overall
|File Attachments
|Daniel Okafor
|Ada
|ada@okafor.com
|emeka@okafor.com
|A-
|Report card - Daniel Okafor.pdf
|Sofia Marquez
|Luis
|luis@marquez.com
|A
|Report card - Sofia Marquez.pdf
- File Attachments holds the file for that row. Type
@in the cell and pick the PDF from Drive, or type the file’s exact name.
- CC is optional: a second parent’s address for families who both want the email.
Send the Report CardsSection titled “Send the Report Cards”
-
In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and click Start mail merge. Name the campaign
Term 1 report cardsand choose the class tab under Source Worksheet.
-
Type your name in Sender name, and choose Email Address under Send to. The CC column is picked up by its title.
-
Write the email:
-
Click Send Test Email. The test uses the first row, so you should receive Daniel’s email with Daniel’s PDF. Open the attachment.
-
Click Continue, then Send Emails.
The Mail Merge Status column shows
Email sent for each family. A row whose file couldn’t be found isn’t sent; its status says what went wrong, so no parent gets an email without a report.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- Make the report cards first. If the grades are in a sheet, Document Studio creates the PDFs and can email them too.
- Review before anything is sent. Choose Create Gmail Drafts to put all thirty emails in your Drafts folder, check a few, and send them from Gmail.
- Send after school. Add a Scheduled Date column with
Dec 4, 2026 4:00 PMin every row. See Schedule Emails.
- Hold some back. Type
SKIPin the Mail Merge Status cell of a student whose report isn’t ready.
- The same file for everyone. Attach the term calendar to every email as well. See Attach the Same File.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- If two files in your Drive have the same name, a typed file name is ambiguous. Smart chips and links point at one exact file. See Smart Chips.
- Parents on CC receive the attachment too.
- Check the first three and the last row before sending: a sorted sheet with one column left unsorted pairs every student with the wrong parent.