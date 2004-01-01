Report cards can’t go out as one email to the whole class: each family must get their own child’s file and nobody else’s. Sending thirty emails by hand, each with the right attachment, is how the wrong report reaches the wrong parent. Mail Merge sends all thirty from your class list, each with its own PDF.

The Class List Section titled “The Class List”

Mr. Chen has the report cards as PDFs in a Drive folder, named after each student. His sheet:

Student Parent Name Email Address CC Overall File Attachments Daniel Okafor Ada ada@okafor.com emeka@okafor.com A- Report card - Daniel Okafor.pdf Sofia Marquez Luis luis@marquez.com A Report card - Sofia Marquez.pdf

File Attachments holds the file for that row. Type @ in the cell and pick the PDF from Drive, or type the file’s exact name.

holds the file for that row. Type in the cell and pick the PDF from Drive, or type the file’s exact name. CC is optional: a second parent’s address for families who both want the email.

Daniel Okafor's Term 1 report card Dear Ada, Daniel’s report card for Term 1 is attached. His overall grade this term is A-. Parent meetings are on December 9 and 10. Reply to this email to book a time. Mr. Chen 📎 Report card - Daniel Okafor.pdf What Daniel's parents receive. Each family gets only their own child's report.

Send the Report Cards Section titled “Send the Report Cards”

In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and click Start mail merge. Name the campaign Term 1 report cards and choose the class tab under Source Worksheet. Type your name in Sender name, and choose Email Address under Send to. The CC column is picked up by its title. Write the email: Subject {{Student}} 's Term 1 report card Message Body Dear {{Parent Name}} , {{Student}} 's report card for Term 1 is attached. The overall grade this term is {{Overall}} . Parent meetings are on December 9 and 10. Reply to this email to book a time. Click Send Test Email. The test uses the first row, so you should receive Daniel’s email with Daniel’s PDF. Open the attachment. Click Continue, then Send Emails.

The Mail Merge Status column shows Email sent for each family. A row whose file couldn’t be found isn’t sent; its status says what went wrong, so no parent gets an email without a report.

Make the report cards first. If the grades are in a sheet, Document Studio creates the PDFs and can email them too.

If the grades are in a sheet, Document Studio creates the PDFs and can email them too. Review before anything is sent. Choose Create Gmail Drafts to put all thirty emails in your Drafts folder, check a few, and send them from Gmail.

Choose Create Gmail Drafts to put all thirty emails in your Drafts folder, check a few, and send them from Gmail. Send after school. Add a Scheduled Date column with Dec 4, 2026 4:00 PM in every row. See Schedule Emails.

Add a column with in every row. See Schedule Emails. Hold some back. Type SKIP in the Mail Merge Status cell of a student whose report isn’t ready.

Type in the cell of a student whose report isn’t ready. The same file for everyone. Attach the term calendar to every email as well. See Attach the Same File.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”