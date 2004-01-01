A new listing is worth most in its first 48 hours, and your best prospects are people who already told you what they want. A mass email to your whole list teaches everyone to ignore you. Mail Merge sends the listing only to buyers it suits, each greeted by name, from your own Gmail, and tells you afterwards who opened it and who clicked through.

The Buyer List Section titled “The Buyer List”

Sofia keeps every buyer enquiry in one sheet:

First Name Email Address Area Max Budget Beds Mail Merge Status Daniel daniel@okafor.com Riverside 950000 3 Priya priya@nair.com Downtown 600000 2 Kenji kenji@lantern.com Riverside 1200000 4

The new listing: a 3-bed house at 48 Harbor Road, Riverside, for $895,000.

Choose Who Gets It Section titled “Choose Who Gets It”

Click a cell in the list, open the Data menu and choose Create a filter. Click the filter icon on Area and select only Riverside . Click the filter icon on Max Budget, open Filter by condition, choose Greater than or equal to, and type 895000 .

Daniel and Kenji remain. Mail Merge sends only to the rows you can see, so Priya, who wants Downtown, isn’t bothered.

Send the Listing Section titled “Send the Listing”

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign 48 Harbor Road . On the Settings step, choose Email Address under Send to. Under Tracking & Unsubscribe, select Track email opens and Track clicks on links. Write the email, with a link to the listing’s page: Subject {{First Name}} , a {{Beds}} -bed in {{Area}} just came up Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , You asked me to look out for homes in {{Area}} . This one came on today, and I wanted you to see it before the weekend viewings: 48 Harbor Road: 3 bedrooms, south-facing garden, $895,000 https://harborpine.com/listings/48-harbor-road I'm showing it Saturday from 10 to 12. Reply and I'll hold a slot for you. Sofia Click Send Test Email, check it, then Continue and Send Emails.

Daniel, a 3-bed in Riverside just came up Hi Daniel, You asked me to look out for homes in Riverside. This one came on today, and I wanted you to see it before the weekend viewings: 48 Harbor Road: 3 bedrooms, south-facing garden, $895,000 I’m showing it Saturday from 10 to 12. Reply and I’ll hold a slot for you. Sofia Each buyer gets their own email. It looks like one you typed, because it comes from your Gmail.

See Who Is Interested Section titled “See Who Is Interested”

The next morning, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > Sync Email Status. The Mail Merge Status column now reads OPENED , CLICKED or REPLIED for each buyer. Anyone who clicked the listing and hasn’t replied is worth a phone call. See Sync Email Status.

The next listing. Remove the filter, clear the Mail Merge Status column, filter for the new property’s area and budget, and start a new campaign. Or keep a status column per listing by running each campaign from a copy of the tab.

Remove the filter, clear the column, filter for the new property’s area and budget, and start a new campaign. Or keep a status column per listing by running each campaign from a copy of the tab. Photos. Attach a brochure PDF to every email with Attach the Same File, or design the email in a Gmail draft with pictures and use it as the template.

Attach a brochure PDF to every email with Attach the Same File, or design the email in a Gmail draft with pictures and use it as the template. Price drops. Email everyone who opened or clicked the first email: filter the status column for OPENED and CLICKED .

Email everyone who opened or clicked the first email: filter the status column for and . Copy your co-agent. Add their address in the CC field on the Settings step.

Add their address in the field on the step. Build the list. Past portal enquiries in your Gmail are buyers too. See Email Address Extractor.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”