Email New Property Listings to Matching Buyers with Mail Merge
A new listing is worth most in its first 48 hours, and your best prospects are people who already told you what they want. A mass email to your whole list teaches everyone to ignore you. Mail Merge sends the listing only to buyers it suits, each greeted by name, from your own Gmail, and tells you afterwards who opened it and who clicked through.
The Buyer ListSection titled “The Buyer List”
Sofia keeps every buyer enquiry in one sheet:
|First Name
|Email Address
|Area
|Max Budget
|Beds
|Mail Merge Status
|Daniel
|daniel@okafor.com
|Riverside
|950000
|3
|Priya
|priya@nair.com
|Downtown
|600000
|2
|Kenji
|kenji@lantern.com
|Riverside
|1200000
|4
The new listing: a 3-bed house at 48 Harbor Road, Riverside, for $895,000.
Choose Who Gets ItSection titled “Choose Who Gets It”
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Click a cell in the list, open the Data menu and choose Create a filter.
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Click the filter icon on Area and select only
Riverside.
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Click the filter icon on Max Budget, open Filter by condition, choose Greater than or equal to, and type
895000.
Daniel and Kenji remain. Mail Merge sends only to the rows you can see, so Priya, who wants Downtown, isn’t bothered.
Send the ListingSection titled “Send the Listing”
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Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign
48 Harbor Road.
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On the Settings step, choose Email Address under Send to. Under Tracking & Unsubscribe, select Track email opens and Track clicks on links.
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Write the email, with a link to the listing’s page:
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Click Send Test Email, check it, then Continue and Send Emails.
See Who Is InterestedSection titled “See Who Is Interested”
The next morning, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > Sync Email Status. The Mail Merge Status column now reads
OPENED,
CLICKED or
REPLIED for each buyer. Anyone who clicked the listing and hasn’t replied is worth a phone call. See Sync Email Status.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- The next listing. Remove the filter, clear the Mail Merge Status column, filter for the new property’s area and budget, and start a new campaign. Or keep a status column per listing by running each campaign from a copy of the tab.
- Photos. Attach a brochure PDF to every email with Attach the Same File, or design the email in a Gmail draft with pictures and use it as the template.
- Price drops. Email everyone who opened or clicked the first email: filter the status column for
OPENEDand
CLICKED.
- Copy your co-agent. Add their address in the CC field on the Settings step.
- Build the list. Past portal enquiries in your Gmail are buyers too. See Email Address Extractor.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Add an unsubscribe link to marketing emails, and remove people who ask. Mail Merge skips unsubscribed addresses in later campaigns.
- Open tracking isn’t exact: some mail apps load images for you, others block them. Treat a click or a reply as the real signal.
- Gmail limits how many people you can email in a day. See Email Quota.