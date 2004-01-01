Send a Personal Year-End Appeal to Every Donor with Mail Merge
“Dear friend” raises less than “Dear Sofia, your $250 in March fed forty families.” Donors give again when the appeal shows you know what they gave. A small charity has that information in a spreadsheet already. Mail Merge puts it into each email, sent from a real person’s Gmail, not a bulk-mail system.
The Donor Google SheetSection titled “The Donor Google Sheet”
|First Name
|Email Address
|Last Gift
|Last Gift Date
|Impact
|Ask
|Sofia
|sofia@marquez.com
|$250
|March
|fed forty families for a week
|$300
|Kenji
|kenji@lantern.com
|$50
|June
|filled eight school lunch boxes
|$75
Impact and Ask are what make the email feel written for one person. Fill them with formulas: for example, an ask about 20% above the last gift, rounded to the nearest 25, with the last gift as a number in C2:
Send the AppealSection titled “Send the Appeal”
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In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign
Year-end appeal.
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On the Settings step, type the name of a real person in Sender name, choose Email Address under Send to, and under Tracking & Unsubscribe select Add unsubscribe link and Track clicks on links.
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Write the email:
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Click Send Test Email, read it as a donor would, then click Continue and Send Emails.
Follow ThroughSection titled “Follow Through”
- Who clicked but didn’t give? A week later, run Sync Email Status from the Campaign Reports menu. Donors marked
CLICKEDwere interested; a short second email on December 28 often tips them over.
- Thank at once. When gifts come in, send receipts and thank-yous the same day. Document Studio creates a numbered PDF receipt for each donation.
- Lapsed donors. Filter for people whose last gift was more than a year ago and send them a different email: “we’ve missed you”.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- A donation link with the ask filled in. If you take donations with Stripe, each donor’s link can open with their own amount. See how to request donations with Stripe.
- Different emails for different donors. Filter by gift size and run a campaign for each group: a phone-call follow-up for major donors, a monthly-giving ask for small regular ones.
- Volunteers and event guests. The same pattern works for thanking volunteers with their hours, or inviting last year’s guests to this year’s gala.
- More than your daily limit. Gmail allows a few hundred recipients a day. Mail Merge sends what it can and marks the rest; send again the next day to continue. See Email Quota.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Always include the unsubscribe link in appeals. Mail Merge leaves unsubscribed donors out of later campaigns from the same account.
- Send appeals in the morning, midweek, and warm up gradually if your list is large and you rarely email it. See Bulk Email Practices.
- Keep donors’ giving history private: restrict the sheet to the people who need it.