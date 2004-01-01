“Dear friend” raises less than “Dear Sofia, your $250 in March fed forty families.” Donors give again when the appeal shows you know what they gave. A small charity has that information in a spreadsheet already. Mail Merge puts it into each email, sent from a real person’s Gmail, not a bulk-mail system.

The Donor Google Sheet Section titled “The Donor Google Sheet”

First Name Email Address Last Gift Last Gift Date Impact Ask Sofia sofia@marquez.com $250 March fed forty families for a week $300 Kenji kenji@lantern.com $50 June filled eight school lunch boxes $75

Impact and Ask are what make the email feel written for one person. Fill them with formulas: for example, an ask about 20% above the last gift, rounded to the nearest 25, with the last gift as a number in C2:

=MROUND(C2 * 1.2, 25)

Sofia, what your gift did this year Dear Sofia, In March you gave $250 to Riverbend Food Bank. That gift fed forty families for a week. This winter we expect more families than ever. Would you consider a gift of $300 before December 31? Give now (a link to your donation page) With thanks,

Priya Each donor reads about their own gift.

Send the Appeal Section titled “Send the Appeal”

In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, click Start mail merge, and name the campaign Year-end appeal . On the Settings step, type the name of a real person in Sender name, choose Email Address under Send to, and under Tracking & Unsubscribe select Add unsubscribe link and Track clicks on links. Write the email: Subject {{First Name}} , what your gift did this year Message Body Dear {{First Name}} , In {{Last Gift Date}} you gave {{Last Gift}} to Riverbend Food Bank. That gift {{Impact}} . This winter we expect more families than ever. Would you consider a gift of {{Ask}} before December 31? Give now: https://riverbendfoodbank.com/give With thanks, Priya Click Send Test Email, read it as a donor would, then click Continue and Send Emails.

Who clicked but didn’t give? A week later, run Sync Email Status from the Campaign Reports menu. Donors marked CLICKED were interested; a short second email on December 28 often tips them over.

A week later, run from the menu. Donors marked were interested; a short second email on December 28 often tips them over. Thank at once. When gifts come in, send receipts and thank-yous the same day. Document Studio creates a numbered PDF receipt for each donation.

When gifts come in, send receipts and thank-yous the same day. Document Studio creates a numbered PDF receipt for each donation. Lapsed donors. Filter for people whose last gift was more than a year ago and send them a different email: “we’ve missed you”.

A donation link with the ask filled in. If you take donations with Stripe, each donor’s link can open with their own amount. See how to request donations with Stripe.

If you take donations with Stripe, each donor’s link can open with their own amount. See how to request donations with Stripe. Different emails for different donors. Filter by gift size and run a campaign for each group: a phone-call follow-up for major donors, a monthly-giving ask for small regular ones.

Filter by gift size and run a campaign for each group: a phone-call follow-up for major donors, a monthly-giving ask for small regular ones. Volunteers and event guests. The same pattern works for thanking volunteers with their hours, or inviting last year’s guests to this year’s gala.

The same pattern works for thanking volunteers with their hours, or inviting last year’s guests to this year’s gala. More than your daily limit. Gmail allows a few hundred recipients a day. Mail Merge sends what it can and marks the rest; send again the next day to continue. See Email Quota.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”