If you keep customers, members or leads in an Airtable base, Mail Merge can copy a table into a Google Sheet, one record per row, with each field you pick as a column. You can then send each of them a personal email from Gmail.

Import the table Section titled “Import the table”

In your Google Sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Import Contacts. Open Import Contacts from the Extensions menu in Google Sheets. Under Import data from, choose Airtable and click Connect. Choose Airtable, then click Connect. Airtable opens in a new window and asks which bases the add-on may read. Click Add a base, pick the base that holds your contacts, and click Grant access. The add-on asks to read records and table names only. It can’t change anything in Airtable. Back in the import window, choose your base under Select Airtable Base, then the table under Select Airtable Table. Under Contact Fields, pick the fields you want as columns. Include the one with the email address. Under Import Location, choose Append to current sheet or Create a new sheet, then click Import data.

Use the imported columns Section titled “Use the imported columns”

Row 1 gets your Airtable field names, like Customer Name , and those become your merge fields: {{Customer Name}} . When you set up the merge, choose the email column in the Send to field under Recipients.

Things to know Section titled “Things to know”