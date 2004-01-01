The Embed Range marker copies a range of cells from a Google Sheet into your email as a table. The table keeps the fonts, colors, borders, merged cells and column widths of the sheet, so you design it in Sheets and Mail Merge does the rest.

Use the marker for a price list, a class schedule, a rate card, a league table, or a summary that is different for each person.

Send a Price List as a Table Section titled “Send a Price List as a Table”

Maya at Willow Lane Studio keeps her prices in a spreadsheet called Studio Prices, on a tab named Prices. Each January she emails the new prices to every client.

Cells A1 to C5 of the Prices tab look like this:

Service What you get Price Logo design 3 concepts, 2 rounds of changes $950 Brand kit Logo, colors, fonts and a guide $1,800 Website 5 pages, ready for phones $3,200 Monthly care Updates and backups $120 a month

Open the spreadsheet that holds the table and copy its address from your browser’s address bar. The address looks like https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1AbC…789/edit . Note the name of the tab and the cells you want, like Prices and A1:C5 . Together they make the range address Prices!A1:C5 , with an exclamation mark in between. Open the sheet with your mailing list. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge, open your campaign and move to the Template step. In the Message box, type an Embed Range marker on a line of its own. Paste the spreadsheet’s address after the first comma, then add address= and the range. Hi {{First Name}}, Here are our prices for 2027. They apply to projects booked from January 1. {{Embed Range, https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1AbC…789/edit, address=Prices!A1:C5}} Maya Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Check the table on your computer and on your phone. Go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.

Our prices for 2027 Hi Angus, Here are our prices for 2027. They apply to projects booked from January 1. Service What you get Price Logo design 3 concepts, 2 rounds of changes $950 Brand kit Logo, colors, fonts and a guide $1,800 Website 5 pages, ready for phones $3,200 Monthly care Updates and backups $120 a month Maya The table in the email is a copy of cells A1 to C5, with the formatting of the sheet.

The table can come from any spreadsheet your Google account can open, including the one that holds your mailing list.

Write the Marker Section titled “Write the Marker”

{{Embed Range, spreadsheet, address=Tab!A1:C10}}

Part What to enter spreadsheet The spreadsheet’s address from your browser, or only its ID, the long code between /d/ and /edit address= The tab name, an exclamation mark and the cells, like Prices!A1:C5

You want Marker A range on a tab {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address=Prices!A1:C5}} A tab name with a space {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address=Price List!A1:C5}} The value of one cell, inside a sentence {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address=Summary!B2}} A different tab for each person {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address={{City}}!A1:D12}} A different range for each person {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address={{Marks Range}}}}

Show Each Person Their Own Table Section titled “Show Each Person Their Own Table”

The range address can use a merge field, so each row of your mailing list can show different cells.

A tab for each group Section titled “A tab for each group”

Tom at Becker Bikes has three stores. His Store Sales spreadsheet has one tab for each city, named New York, London and Madrid. Each tab has last month’s figures in A1 to D12. His mailing list has a City column with the same names.

{{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address={{City}}!A1:D12}}

The manager in New York gets the table from the New York tab, and the manager in London gets the one from London.

A range for each row Section titled “A range for each row”

Elizabeth emails each parent their child’s marks. The Marks tab has five rows for each student. Her mailing list has a Marks Range column that says where each student’s rows are:

First Name Email Address Student Marks Range Angus angus@example.com Isla Marks!A2:D6 Alice alice@example.com Noah Marks!A7:D11

{{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address={{Marks Range}}}}

Each parent gets only their child’s rows.

A value that changes Section titled “A value that changes”

When the address is one cell, with no colon, the marker adds the cell’s text, not a table. Put the marker inside a sentence to show a figure that you update in the sheet:

There are {{Embed Range, 1AbC…789, address=Summary!B2}} seats left for the March workshop. Output There are 14 seats left for the March workshop.

Mail Merge reads the cell when the campaign runs, so scheduled emails show the number as it is at that time.

What the Table Keeps from the Sheet Section titled “What the Table Keeps from the Sheet”

In the sheet In the email Fonts, font sizes, bold, italics, underline Kept Text colors and cell background colors Kept Borders and gridlines Kept. Hide gridlines in the sheet to remove them. Merged cells Kept Column widths and row heights Kept, in pixels Number, currency and date formats Kept. The table shows what the cells show. Links in cells Kept, as links A picture from =IMAGE("https://…") Shown in the cell A note on a cell Shown when the reader hovers over the cell Charts, drawings and pictures placed over the cells Not included. For a chart, use Embed Chart.

Mail Merge leaves out empty rows at the bottom of the range, so a range that is a little too long does no harm.

Design for a phone The table is as wide as its columns in the sheet. Keep the total width under about 600 pixels. Drag the column borders in the sheet to make the columns narrower. Turn on text wrapping for long cells with Format > Wrapping > Wrap.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

Type the spreadsheet in the marker. The spreadsheet can’t come from a column or a merge field. A value in your mailing list can never choose which of your spreadsheets Mail Merge reads. The address can use merge fields.

The spreadsheet can’t come from a column or a merge field. A value in your mailing list can never choose which of your spreadsheets Mail Merge reads. The address can use merge fields. The Google account that runs the merge must be able to open the spreadsheet. Recipients don’t need access. They get a copy of the cells, not a link to the sheet.

The table shows the cells as they are when the campaign runs. Later changes to the sheet don’t change emails you already sent.

Notes on cells travel with the table. Delete private notes from the range before you send.

A large range makes a long email. Gmail cuts off emails larger than 102 KB and hides the rest behind a “View entire message” link, so keep the range to the cells readers need.

A tab name can have spaces, but not a comma, because commas separate the parts of the marker.

The marker works in the message only. Mail Merge removes the marker from the subject and from plain text emails.

A problem with the spreadsheet or the range would affect every email, so Mail Merge stops the campaign and shows the reason in the log. Mail Merge never sends an email with a missing table. Fix the marker and click Send Emails again.

Embed Range needs a spreadsheet typed in the template, and address= Section titled “Embed Range needs a spreadsheet typed in the template, and address=”

One of the two parts is missing, or the spreadsheet comes from a merge field. Paste the spreadsheet’s address into the marker itself, and add address= with the tab name and cells.

Embed Range … - Unable to parse range Section titled “Embed Range … - Unable to parse range”

The tab name or the cells are wrong. Check the spelling of the tab name against the tab at the bottom of the spreadsheet. If the address uses a merge field, like {{City}} , check that every row has a value that matches a tab.

Embed Range … - The caller does not have permission, or Requested entity was not found Section titled “Embed Range … - The caller does not have permission, or Requested entity was not found”

The account that runs the merge can’t open that spreadsheet, or the address is wrong. Open the spreadsheet in the same Google account, then copy its address again.

The table is too wide or the text is cut off Section titled “The table is too wide or the text is cut off”

Make the columns narrower in the sheet and turn on text wrapping, then send another test.