How to Add a Table from Google Sheets to Your Emails
The Embed Range marker copies a range of cells from a Google Sheet into your email as a table. The table keeps the fonts, colors, borders, merged cells and column widths of the sheet, so you design it in Sheets and Mail Merge does the rest.
Use the marker for a price list, a class schedule, a rate card, a league table, or a summary that is different for each person.
Tom at Becker Bikes has three stores. His Store Sales spreadsheet has one tab for each city, named New York, London and Madrid. Each tab has last month’s figures in A1 to D12. His mailing list has a City column with the same names.
The manager in New York gets the table from the New York tab, and the manager in London gets the one from London.
Type the spreadsheet in the marker. The spreadsheet can’t come from a column or a merge field. A value in your mailing list can never choose which of your spreadsheets Mail Merge reads. The address can use merge fields.
The Google account that runs the merge must be able to open the spreadsheet. Recipients don’t need access. They get a copy of the cells, not a link to the sheet.
The table shows the cells as they are when the campaign runs. Later changes to the sheet don’t change emails you already sent.
Notes on cells travel with the table. Delete private notes from the range before you send.
A large range makes a long email. Gmail cuts off emails larger than 102 KB and hides the rest behind a “View entire message” link, so keep the range to the cells readers need.
A tab name can have spaces, but not a comma, because commas separate the parts of the marker.
The marker works in the message only. Mail Merge removes the marker from the subject and from plain text emails.
A problem with the spreadsheet or the range would affect every email, so Mail Merge stops the campaign and shows the reason in the log. Mail Merge never sends an email with a missing table. Fix the marker and click Send Emails again.
Embed Range needs a spreadsheet typed in the template, and address=
The tab name or the cells are wrong. Check the spelling of the tab name against the tab at the bottom of the spreadsheet. If the address uses a merge field, like {{City}}, check that every row has a value that matches a tab.
Embed Range … - The caller does not have permission, or Requested entity was not found