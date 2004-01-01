Memberships lapse quietly. The member meant to renew, nobody reminded them, and three weeks later they’ve stopped coming. A reminder one week before the end date, with a link that takes the payment, keeps most of them. Mail Merge sends each member’s reminder on their own date, from one sheet.

Scheduling is a premium feature. Without the feature, filter the sheet for memberships ending this week and send the reminders by hand.

The Members Sheet Section titled “The Members Sheet”

First Name Email Address Plan Price Ends Scheduled Date Pay Link Sofia sofia@marquez.com Monthly 85 Dec 20, 2026 Dec 13, 2026 9:00 AM Renew for $85 (a link) Kenji kenji@lantern.com Annual 780 Jan 4, 2027 Dec 28, 2026 9:00 AM Renew for $780 (a link)

Two columns are formulas:

Scheduled Date , a week before the end date at 9 AM. With the end date in E2: =E2 - 7 + TIME(9, 0, 0) Format the column with Format > Number > Date time .

Pay Link, a PayPal link for that member’s amount. With the plan in C2 and the price in D2: =HYPERLINK(PAYPAL("Lotus Lane " & C2 & " membership", D2, "USD", "hello@lotuslane.com"), "Renew for " & TEXT(D2, "$#,##0")) Use the email address of your own PayPal account. See PayPal Payment Links for other currencies and PayPal.Me.

Sofia, your membership ends on Dec 20 Hi Sofia, Your Monthly membership at Lotus Lane ends on Dec 20, 2026. To keep your place in class without a gap: Renew for $85 See you on the mat,

Lotus Lane Yoga Sent on December 13, a week before Sofia's membership ends.

Set Up the Reminders Section titled “Set Up the Reminders”

In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and click Start mail merge. Name the campaign Renewal reminders . Type Lotus Lane Yoga in Sender name and choose Email Address under Send to. Write the email: Subject {{First Name}} , your membership ends on {{Ends}} Message Body Hi {{First Name}} , Your {{Plan}} membership at Lotus Lane ends on {{Ends}} . To keep your place in class without a gap: {{Pay Link}} See you on the mat, Lotus Lane Yoga Click Send Test Email and click the payment link in the test to check the amount. On the Save & Run step, select Run in the background and click Send Emails.

Nothing is sent yet. Each row’s Mail Merge Status says when its email is scheduled, and the emails go out on their dates, even when the sheet is closed.

Keep It Going Section titled “Keep It Going”

A new member. Add a row. The hourly run picks it up; you don’t need to open Mail Merge.

Add a row. The hourly run picks it up; you don’t need to open Mail Merge. Someone renews early. Type SKIP in their Mail Merge Status cell before the reminder is due.

Type in their cell before the reminder is due. After they renew. Update Ends to the new date and clear the Mail Merge Status cell. The row is scheduled again for a week before the new date.

UPI instead of PayPal. For studios in India, send a UPI QR code. See UPI Payment QR Codes.

For studios in India, send a UPI QR code. See UPI Payment QR Codes. Two reminders. Run a second campaign from a copy of the tab, with Scheduled Date set to one day before the end.

Run a second campaign from a copy of the tab, with set to one day before the end. Class-pass holders. Passes run out by count, not date. Filter for members with one or two classes left and send a top-up email by hand each week.

Passes run out by count, not date. Filter for members with one or two classes left and send a top-up email by hand each week. A lapsed-member offer. Filter for end dates more than a month ago and send a “come back” email with a discount.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”