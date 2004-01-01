Send Membership Renewal Reminders with a Payment Link
Memberships lapse quietly. The member meant to renew, nobody reminded them, and three weeks later they’ve stopped coming. A reminder one week before the end date, with a link that takes the payment, keeps most of them. Mail Merge sends each member’s reminder on their own date, from one sheet.
Scheduling is a premium feature. Without the feature, filter the sheet for memberships ending this week and send the reminders by hand.
The Members SheetSection titled “The Members Sheet”
|First Name
|Email Address
|Plan
|Price
|Ends
|Scheduled Date
|Pay Link
|Sofia
|sofia@marquez.com
|Monthly
|85
|Dec 20, 2026
|Dec 13, 2026 9:00 AM
|Renew for $85 (a link)
|Kenji
|kenji@lantern.com
|Annual
|780
|Jan 4, 2027
|Dec 28, 2026 9:00 AM
|Renew for $780 (a link)
Two columns are formulas:
-
Scheduled Date, a week before the end date at 9 AM. With the end date in E2:
Format the column with Format > Number > Date time.
-
Pay Link, a PayPal link for that member’s amount. With the plan in C2 and the price in D2:
Use the email address of your own PayPal account. See PayPal Payment Links for other currencies and PayPal.Me.
Set Up the RemindersSection titled “Set Up the Reminders”
-
In the sheet, go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and click Start mail merge. Name the campaign
Renewal reminders.
-
Type
Lotus Lane Yogain Sender name and choose Email Address under Send to.
-
Write the email:
-
Click Send Test Email and click the payment link in the test to check the amount.
-
On the Save & Run step, select Run in the background and click Send Emails.
Nothing is sent yet. Each row’s Mail Merge Status says when its email is scheduled, and the emails go out on their dates, even when the sheet is closed.
Keep It GoingSection titled “Keep It Going”
- A new member. Add a row. The hourly run picks it up; you don’t need to open Mail Merge.
- Someone renews early. Type
SKIPin their Mail Merge Status cell before the reminder is due.
- After they renew. Update Ends to the new date and clear the Mail Merge Status cell. The row is scheduled again for a week before the new date.
VariationsSection titled “Variations”
- UPI instead of PayPal. For studios in India, send a UPI QR code. See UPI Payment QR Codes.
- Two reminders. Run a second campaign from a copy of the tab, with Scheduled Date set to one day before the end.
- Class-pass holders. Passes run out by count, not date. Filter for members with one or two classes left and send a top-up email by hand each week.
- A lapsed-member offer. Filter for end dates more than a month ago and send a “come back” email with a discount.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Emails go out within about half an hour of the scheduled time.
- The background run stops for a campaign that hasn’t sent an email or been saved in 50 days. With renewals up to a year away, open the campaign and click Send Emails every month or so. See Schedule Emails.
- A paid reminder link isn’t a payment record. When PayPal tells you a member has paid, update their row.